Marvel Studios Just Unveiled Phase 6's First Sequel

One of Marvel Studios' best sequels helped kick off the MCU's Phase 6 slate in early 2026. Marvel has no shortage of thrilling projects to release in 2026, including two of the biggest movie sequels in recent memory (Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday). However, before then, the MCU still has plenty to get fans going, including its latest Disney+ entry.

Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 began streaming on Disney+ on March 24, with three episodes having been released as of writing. Early on, viewers have thoroughly enjoyed this show, which was fully revamped to be canon with Netflix's Defenders Saga, undergoing a creative overhaul in the midst of filming for Season 1.

Marvel Television

Along with a new black suit for Charlie Cox's Daredevil, Season 2 is already delivering an even darker story than Season 1 (see multiple broken limbs in the opening minutes of Episode 1). Additionally, some of the show's supporting characters are getting much more to work with, particularly Deborah Ann Woll's Karen Page, who dives deeper into action sequences than ever before.

On the villain front, Vincent D'Onofrio returns with a vengeance as Wilson Fisk, engaging in criminal activities by running guns while keeping New York City under martial law. His Anti-Vigilante Task Force (AVTF) also has nearly free rein over the city, using every bit of power they have to imprison and mistreat anybody they see fit.

Marvel Television

Along with updates for returning characters, the show is doing a great job of introducing new personalities into the fold, including Matthew Lillard's mysterious Mr. Charles. Teasing more connections to the larger MCU than ever before, this season is expanding its borders into the greater story, which will only continue once Jessica Jones makes her Season 2 debut in the coming weeks.

Marvel Television

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is the second new MCU entry released in 2026. Starring Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Deborah Ann Woll, Matthew Lillard, and Krysten Ritter, the show picks up with Matt Murdock back in the Daredevil costume, protecting New York from Wilson Fisk's mayoral rule and criminal activities. New episodes of Daredevil: Born Again debut on Disney+ on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. ET/9 p.m. ET.

Other Phase 6 Projects That Daredevil: Born Again Will Impact

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3

Marvel Television

To nobody's surprise, Born Again Season 2 will set the stage for where Matt Murdock and co. will go in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3. Confirmed for development in September 2025, this series will be the first live-action Marvel Studios project to run for more than two seasons on Disney+.

Reports teased fan-favorite characters being brought back for Season 3, potentially including Rosario Dawson's Claire Temple from Netflix's Defenders Saga. However, with most of Season 2 yet to air, story details will not come into focus until the end of the current season.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Sony Pictures

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures will team up for a fourth time to continue Tom Holland's story as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Coming to theaters on July 31, Holland will join Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Michael Mando, Liza Colón-Zayas, and more in this movie, which will see him dealing with a wild biological update while facing some of his scariest villains to date.

Daredevil's influence here cannot be understated, as Jon Bernthal's Punisher will play a central role next to Spider-Man in this movie. Bringing a taste of his R-rated nature into this movie, he will give Peter a new perspective on being a hero. Additionally, Zabryna Guevara returns in the film's first trailer as Sheila Rivera, putting Wilson Fisk's tenure as mayor in jeopardy after she awarded Spider-Man a key to the city.

The Punisher: One Last Kill

Netflix

As part of his long-awaited MCU comeback, Jon Bernthal will be the star of his own Disney+ Special Presentation, which was officially titled The Punisher: One Last Kill. Also starring Jason R. Moore as Curtis Hoyle (last seen in The Punisher on Netflix), this special will pit Frank Castle against a fearsome crime boss named Ma Gnucci as he seeks meaning in life beyond revenge.

This series will pick up directly from Frank's last appearance in Born Again Season 1, when he escaped the AVTF's prison and went off on his own. While new details have yet to be revealed, the special debuts soon on Disney+ on May 12.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2

Marvel Animation

Later this year, Marvel Animation will be back with a second season of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man on Disney+. Behind Hudson Thames' portrayal of Peter Parker, this alternate-reality story will continue, with the web-slinger facing scary new villains and the potential return of his father, Richard Parker.



While this show likely does not have a connection to Born Again, Season 1 featured Charlie Cox as an animated Daredevil, who shared an exciting fight sequence with Spider-Man. Fans hope to see Cox return to the voiceover booth for Season 2 and potentially get more thrilling action with Spider-Man, which many want to see reenacted on the big screen as well.