Marvel Studios Will Finally Debut the MCU's Next Lead Hero In 2 Days

The MCU will debut its next new superhero very shortly when Wonder Man premieres on Disney+, but there are many more fresh faces to come in 2026. In just three days' time, on Tuesday, January 27, Marvel Television will deliver all eight episodes of Wonder Man on Disney+ in a historic binge release. The series looks to be abandoning the familiar MCU formula in favor of a 30-minute Hollywood satire comedy focused more on the world of acting than superheroics.

For those unaware, Aquaman actor Yaya Abdul-Mateen II will star as Simon Williams, an actor in the MCU's Hollywood who just so happens to have superpowers. The eight-episode comedy will see Williams cast as Wonder Man in an in-universe reboot of a superhero classic while covering up his own powers.

Marvel Television

While the MCU's latest offering is part of the more standalone Marvel Spotlight banner, Wonder Man's future may not be so separate. Williams has been a longtime member of the Avengers and the West Coast Avengers and has had a relationship with Wanda Maximoff, opening the door to many possibilities.

Production on his streaming debut began almost three years ago in Spring 2023 and wrapped filming in April 2024 after pausing due to the Hollywood strikes. As such, the studio hasn't filmed anything new for the character in years and has held back his Disney+ series for some time, making it hard to tell what comes next.

It seems doubtful that Wonder Man will appear in Avengers: Doomsday, especially as he doesn't seem to be a traditional superhero in his series. One idea could see him cameo on Battleworld in Avengers: Secret Wars, possibly starring in a play for Robert Downey Jr.'s God Emperor Doom, who rules over the twisted world.

Despite the new MCU hero's unclear future, Wonder Man will reportedly leave ambiguity regarding Simon Williams to be explored later. Scooper Alex Perez revealed on X that the Disney+ series will offer almost "nothing" about his super-powered origins, meaning that explanation may be saved for further down the line.

If Wonder Man proves successful, those origins could be further explored in a sophomore outing. Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum previously confirmed that Season 2 renewals for Wonder Man and another Disney+ show are "on the table" if fans tune into Simon Williams' debut adventure.

Every New Marvel Superhero Debuting in 2026

Yaya Abdul-Mateen II's Wonder Man may be the MCU's first new superhero arriving in 2026, but he certainly won't be the last, as this year's remaining movies and Disney+ shows will bring many more...

Wonder Man's Obscure Mutant Addition

Marvel Television

In fact, Simon Williams won't even be the only superhero to appear in his Disney+ series, as the mutant Doorman will appear and be played by Byron Bowers.

It's unclear how significant a role the obscure mutant will play in Wonder Man, but it would be surprising if he were to have much of a recurring presence.

Jessica Jones Gets the 'Born Again' Treatment

Marvel Television

Yes, Breaking Bad star Krysten Ritter played the super-powered private investigator Jessica Jones for several years on Netflix, but Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will finally bring her under the Marvel Studios umbrella.

This looks to be the beginning of a new chapter for the beloved Jones, as a Marvel exec teased that her own Disney+ revival is on its way "sooner than you think."

The White Tiger Amulet Passes On

Marvel Television

Daredevil: Born Again introduced a brand new street-level superhero to the MCU in Hector Ayala, aka White Tiger, who is enhanced by a mystical amulet. Sadly, he was killed shortly after his debut appearance, but the White Tiger isn't done yet.

Early set photos from Born Again Season 2 confirmed that Ayala's niece, Angela Del Toro, is getting her own White Tiger suit, setting him up to join Jessica Jones and the Man Without Fear in taking on Kingpin's regime.

Tommy Maximoff Gets Reincarnated Too

Ruaridh Mollica / Marvel

Just as Agatha All Along introduced Joe Locke as Billy Maximoff/Wiccan, reincarnated into a new body after WandaVision's Hex evaporated, VisionQuest will bring Scottish actor Ruaridh Mollica to the MCU as Tommy, aka Speed.

The Disney+ series will complete the WandaVision trilogy by reintroducing the speedster hero, teeing him up as a potential Young Avenger in the MCU.

3 More X-Men Return

Marvel Studios

Several members of the X-Men will also be making their first true MCU appearance in Avengers: Doomsday as it revisits the classic Fox mutants. Fans can look forward to seeing at least James Marsden's Cyclops, Ian McKellen's Magneto, and Rebecca Romijn's Mystique making their Marvel Studios debuts.

Marvel Studios already brought back Patrick Stewart's Professor X and Kelsey Grammer's Beast in other Multiverse Saga projects ahead of their 2026 returns. Sadly, Stewart will seemingly give his final Marvel performance in Avengers: Doomsday as he prepares to retire from acting at 85 years old.

Ghost Rider Joins the MCU?

Marvel

Avengers 5's Multiversal shenanigans truly mean that anyone from the wider Marvel universe could show up amongst the chaos. If one report is to be believed, 2026 could bring Ghost Rider's true MCU debut, as the studio was said to be eyeing Barbie star Ryan Gosling for the demonic role in Doomsday.

There's no denying that Doomsday's Ghost Rider could be a one-off Variant, but as the Spirit of Vengeance is expected to lead Midnight Sons, he could just as easily be introduced as a key player in the MCU going forward.

A New Black Panther Rises

Marvel Studios

Letitia Wright's Shuri only just became the Black Panther after the passing of Chadwick Boseman and, with it, the MCU's T'Challa. But the studio is reportedly gearing up to introduce a new, male Black Panther in Avengers: Doomsday.

It seems likely that the Panther in question is, in fact, the son of Boseman's hero, aged up for his superhero future and possibly played by F1's Damson Idris.

BONUS.) The Saide Sink Mystery Unravels

Marvel Studios

Stranger Things star Sadie Sink's role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day remains one of the MCU's best-kept secrets, even after production wrapping. Excitingly, there is reason to believe that she is secretly playing a rather important character, given that Sink is expected to reprise her MCU role in 2027's Secret Wars.

Some are convinced that she will play X-Men icon Jean Grey, setting her up for a starring role in the post-Secret Wars mutant reboot, although nobody truly knows the identity of her mystery character and may not for some time.