LEGO's partnership with Marvel has endured for years, dating back to 2002 with a tie-in for Sam Raimi's first Spider-Man movie. LEGO Marvel sets have let fans recreate iconic scenes from their favorite Marvel movies for nearly a decade and a half, and 2026 is no different. This year, the line has delivered sets tied to some of the biggest MCU releases, and characters from Sony's Marvel-related projects have also been placed front and center.

Over 20 Marvel LEGO sets have been released in total this year. Films like Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which arrived on July 31, and the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday have inspired some of the most creative builds of the year.

The Direct has ranked LEGO Marvel's 2026 sets based on quality, value, and ambition. Some of these builds are arguably among the best Marvel sets of recent years. Others feel like missed opportunities, and their painful prices do not help their case.

All 20 LEGO Marvel Sets from 2026, Ranked

20. Spider-Man vs. Hulk Epic Clash (76350)

LEGO

Pros:

Six characters, including a big Hulk figure and first-time minifigures of Scorpion and Boomerang

The little hot dog cart is genuinely charming

Ties directly into Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Cons:

$89.99 for only 534 pieces

The office building looks drab and hollow

Spider-Man and Tarantula also available in a cheaper set

LEGO

This set had so much potential, given that it features the Hulk and Spider-Man duking it out, one of the most iconic battles in Marvel comic history. Brand New Day brought it to life in live-action for the first time, and LEGO has created a brick version.

This should have been a sure-fire winner among 2026's releases. Unfortunately, the Department of Damage Control building is not aesthetically appealing, with minimal detail beyond a sign and some graffiti. The minifigure lineup almost saves it, but $90 for this package is a tough sell when better sets cost less.

19. LEGO Marvel Advent Calendar 2026 (76340)

LEGO

Pros:

Six minifigures with festive accessories, including Dr. Doom and Wolverine

Fun mini builds like the X-Jet sleigh and a Christmas tree made of green Wolverine claws

317 pieces for $44.99

Cons:

Strictly seasonal appeal

Many daily gifts are tiny filler builds

Retires fast and rarely discounts until December

LEGO

This is one of the best Advent calendars of 2026, packed with a large number of pieces and a mix of rare figures. At the end of the day, though, it is still an Advent calendar, and it cannot match the value of flagship, display-worthy sets. A solid release, but it cannot compete with the rest of the lineup.

18. Spider-Man Hero Figure (76346)

LEGO

Pros:

Imposing 14.5-inch-tall display piece with 24 points of articulation

Individually movable fingers

Comes with an exclusive Spider-Man minifigure and nameplate

Based on the Spider-Man: Brand New Day suit

Cons:

$99.99 is steep for 813 pieces

Buyers have reported stability issues, with sections popping off during posing

Nearly four times the price of the 2022 buildable Spider-Man figure

LEGO

LEGO keeps scaling up its buildable figures, and naturally, the price keeps rising too. The Brand New Day suit looks beautiful in brick form, and the joints and points of rotation are impressive. A large number of reviews, however, report that the figure struggles to stay upright, which defeats the purpose of a display piece like this. For die-hard Spidey fans, it is still a worthwhile pickup.

17. The Fantastic Four HERBIE (76339)

LEGO

Pros:

Adorable, character-accurate design from The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Tape-spool eyes rotate when the head turns

Hidden storage panel in the torso for his screwdriver and mug

Solid value at $74.99 for 747 pieces

Cons:

Zero minifigures

No Fantastic Four members to pair him with

Niche appeal outside of fans of the movie

LEGO

HERBIE is undeniably lovable, and LEGO nailed the little robot's personality. The rotating eyes and torso storage show real thought went into the design. The issue is that HERBIE is a minor character within the Fantastic Four orbit. Minifigures of Marvel's First Family alongside the robot would have elevated it considerably, as he works better as a companion piece. As well-executed as this figure is, it is hard to rank it much higher.

16. Spider-Man Car vs. Venomized Wolverine (76336)

LEGO

Pros:

First-ever Venomized Wolverine minifigure

Serves as an excellent gift for young fans

Car inspired by the Iron Spider look, with trigger-launched spring shooters

Cons:

Only 134 pieces

$19.99 is expensive for so few pieces

The build exists purely to sell the Wolverine minifigure

LEGO

It is quite obvious why this set exists. The Venomized Wolverine minifigure, with its black cowl and symbiote-covered design, is both the main appeal and the selling point. The vehicle design is solid, but nothing remarkable.

15. Mech Battle: Spider-Man vs. Doc Ock (76338)

LEGO

Pros:

Two fully articulated mechs in one box

Three minifigures: Spider-Man, Ghost-Spider, and Doc Ock

Doc Ock's four poseable tentacles

Great value at $29.99 for 315 pieces

Cons:

Feels like an unnecessary remake

No Iron Spider despite utilizing the design

LEGO

LEGO has made a lot of mechs. A lot. This one is eerily similar to 76198 Spider-Man & Doctor Octopus Mech Battle, and the designs have become a tad repetitive. Also, the set designs Spider-Man in the style of his Iron Spider suit without actually including Iron Spider. It feels like purchasing Iron Spider without getting him. The price point makes it bearable, at least.

14. Miles Morales Mech vs. Spider-Man 2099 (76337)

LEGO

Pros:

Only $14.99

New Spider-Man 2099 minifigure, distinct from the 2023 collectible series version

Nods to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Mech packs a detachable stud shooter and web accessories

Cons:

Small 135-piece build

The mech design stays basic

LEGO

For $15, this set punches above its weight. The updated Spider-Man 2099 minifigure gives fans a cheaper way to grab Miguel O'Hara without hunting down the old collectible series figure. The mech does its job without reinventing anything. Cheap, fun, and anchored by a strong minifigure.

13. Spider-Man vs. Ghost Rider Motorcycle (76335)

LEGO

Pros:

Cheapest set of the year at $9.99

Brand-new Ghost Rider minifigure with detachable flame head and flaming gauntlets

Compact, well-proportioned bike

Cons:

Only 72 pieces

The motorcycle could use more details

LEGO

Small sets rarely get this much right. Ghost Rider appears in LEGO form only once in a while, and this version is one of his best. Ten dollars for an exclusive Ghost Rider and a solid little Hell Cycle makes this the easiest recommendation on the entire list. It just lacks the scale to climb any higher.

12. Ravager Jumpsuit Groot (76341)

LEGO

Pros:

Deep-cut tribute to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Highly posable, down to articulated fingers and adjustable eyebrows

Comes with the detonator accessory

$59.99 for 604 pieces

Cons:

No minifigure

The design can come across as a little creepy for some

LEGO

This set is pure fan service, and it works. Groot in the Ravager garb the crew dressed him in captures one of the sequel's best running gags. The eyebrows allow for an impressive range of expressions, which adds to the appeal. At 10 inches tall, he also stands out on a shelf, which is reason enough to buy it.

11. Epic Battle: Spider-Man vs. Sandman (76334)

LEGO

Pros:

First LEGO set based on Spider-Man 3

Three minifigures, including Venom with four movable tentacles

Brick-built Sandman base with a supersized arm

Strong value at $24.99

Cons:

No stud shooters, no action functions, and no moving parts beyond the minifigures themselves

Sandman is mostly a statue

LEGO

A Spider-Man 3 set in 2026 was not on anyone's bingo card. LEGO finally gave Sam Raimi's threequel its due, and the Venom minifigure with thrashing tentacles easily steals the spotlight. The Sandman build looks great rising from the rubble. Nostalgia plus fair pricing makes this a compelling pickup for anyone who loved Raimi's trilogy.

10. Spider-Man Prison Transport Chase (76349)

LEGO

Pros:

Tombstone finally gets a minifigure

Beefy six-wheel transport with suspension, stud shooters, and an opening prison section

Ties into Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Four minifigures, including Tarantula and a DODC guard

Cons:

$49.99 for 367 pieces feels inflated

The vehicle's chunky look will not please everyone

LEGO

This is a classic LEGO Marvel playset in the best sense: a big vehicle, a hero, and villains, setting up an epic battle out of the box. Fans who enjoyed Spider-Man: Brand New Day will especially love Tombstone's inclusion and his design.

9. Epic Battle: Hulkbuster vs. The Hulk (76343)

LEGO

Pros:

Recreates the iconic Avengers: Age of Ultron scene

scene Fully jointed Hulkbuster with an Iron Man Mark 43 minifigure inside

Big, poseable Hulk figure

Cons:

Hulk figures are common in LEGO sets

$49.99 for 413 pieces sits on the pricey side

LEGO

The Hulkbuster fighting Hulk remains one of the MCU's great brawls, and this set captures it at a manageable size. The destructible street scene gives kids something to smash through. It does not reinvent the wheel, but it delivers exactly what the box promises.

8. Avengers: Doomsday Quinjet (76347)

LEGO

Pros:

First MCU Cyclops minifigure

The Thing and a hooded, caped Doctor Doom

Captain America with foldable wings

Solid Quinjet build with opening cockpit and panels

Cons:

433 pieces feels light for the $59.99 price

A notable lack of play features

LEGO

The minifigures are the best aspect of this set, and what a lineup it is. Seeing Cyclops in LEGO form ahead of Avengers: Doomsday is exciting, since the movie marks the character's first big-screen appearance since 2019's Dark Phoenix and his first ever in the MCU. Cyclops alongside the Thing and other popular Doomsday characters makes this set feel like a must-have.

7. Doctor Doom Bust (76345)

LEGO

Pros:

First new Doctor Doom minifigure in over a decade

Repositionable neck and jaw

Fabric hood and cape over a detailed brick-built mask

Ties into Avengers: Doomsday

Cons:

Bust format limits play value

Some fans argue Doom deserved a full helmet set instead

LEGO

With Robert Downey Jr.'s Doom headlining the MCU's biggest movie in years, this bust arrived at the perfect time. The mask captures Doom's menace well, and the exclusive minifigure alone justifies the purchase for many collectors. That exclusivity also makes it valuable, since the figure will not appear in any other Doomsday set.

6. Venom Bust (76356)

LEGO

Pros:

Movie-accurate face from Sony's Venom films, with swappable tongue options

films, with swappable tongue options Exclusive Venom minifigure with printed arms

Great display value

Cons:

A few odd color choices around the mouth

No Tom Hardy Eddie Brock minifigure

LEGO

LEGO's earlier Marvel busts earned lukewarm reactions, but Venom has genuinely impressed collectors. The snarling teeth, muscular shoulders, and expressive face make it the standout of the series. This also marks the first-ever Sony Venom minifigure, adding to the build's value.

5. Spider-Man vs. Mysterio: The Daily Bugle (76342)

LEGO

Pros:

Seven minifigures, including Spider-Man, Mysterio, J. Jonah Jameson, Spider-Gwen, Miles Morales, Rhino, and a Venomized Captain America

Four-story Daily Bugle packed with interior detail

Poseable Rhino mech with opening cockpit

Connects with other LEGO Marvel modular buildings

Cons:

$99.99 price tag

The building's shallow depth shows from some angles

A mini Daily Bugle with seven minifigures of iconic characters is an easy sell. The working billboard lever, fire escape, and newsroom hold up under close inspection. A Venomized Captain America is also a wild deep cut that will easily interest collectors.

4. Avengers: Doomsday New Avengers Tower (76352)

LEGO

Pros:

Six minifigures, including exclusive Yelena, Red Guardian, Human Torch, and Sentry

Four floors of interior, from Sentry's bean bag to a hidden detention facility

Connects with five other LEGO Marvel modulars

$109.99 for 954 pieces is fair

Cons:

Downscaled design will not match fans' mental image of the tower

Doctor Doom appears again in cheaper sets

LEGO

This set functions as a love letter to the current MCU, as the New Avengers Tower is one of the franchise's most important landmarks right now. A number of MCU Easter eggs are scattered across its four floors, and the minifigure lineup covers the Thunderbolts-era team beautifully. The fact that it slots into LEGO's wider modular Marvel street makes it even better.

3. Epic Battle: Avengers: Doomsday (76348)

LEGO

Pros:

A fully articulated, brick-built Sentinel with a swappable mutated head

Magneto, Nightcrawler, and Mystique minifigures honoring the Fox X-Men films

Doctor Doom, Mister Fantastic, and Thor round out the set's six minifigures

Cons:

Mystique's hair color does not match the film's version

Limited play for young kids

LEGO

Avengers: Doomsday is on its way, and sets like this get fans hyped for the Russo Brothers' epic crossover. The film's trailers have teased the Sentinels' return to the big screen, and this set puts their menace on full display. Magneto, Mystique, and Nightcrawler will be battling the mutant-hunting robots under Doctor Doom's control, and this build makes sure they feature prominently.

2. Iron Man Mark 3 Collectors' Edition (76344)

LEGO

Pros:

Stunning 15-inch tribute to the suit that launched the MCU

All printed pieces, no stickers

Detachable arc reactor and gold-lacquered detailing

Exclusive Iron Man minifigure with arm printing for the first time

Cons:

Fixed knees limit lower-body posing

Arrives soon after several other Iron Man display pieces

LEGO

This set began as a passion project from a LEGO designer, and the care poured into the build is obvious. The Mark 3 stands in a natural, powerful pose that harks back to Robert Downey Jr.'s days as Iron Man in the Infinity Saga. Reviewers have called it one of the best adult Marvel sets LEGO has produced in a long time, and it is easy to see why. It also honors the character who kickstarted the MCU nearly two decades ago.

1. SHIELD Helicarrier (76354)

LEGO

Pros:

Massive 3,057-piece display model nearly 27 inches long

Six minifigures, including an exclusive Winter Soldier plus Nick Fury, Maria Hill, and Phil Coulson

Removable runway reveals interior rooms and tiny crew scenes

Display stand, name plaque, and a midair Quinjet

Recreates The Avengers at a scale fans waited over a decade to see again

Cons:

$399.99 is a serious investment

Micro-scale build means repetitive gray sections

Needs a lot of shelf space

LEGO

The last big Helicarrier came in 2015, and fans waited eleven years for its return. LEGO made that wait worthwhile. The 2026 version outbuilds its predecessor with a proper display stand, a richer interior, and a minifigure lineup that spans SHIELD's finest. It is by far the most expensive set on this list, and arguably the best of them all.