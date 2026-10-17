LEGO's partnership with Marvel has endured for years, dating back to 2002 with a tie-in for Sam Raimi's first Spider-Man movie. LEGO Marvel sets have let fans recreate iconic scenes from their favorite Marvel movies for nearly a decade and a half, and 2026 is no different. This year, the line has delivered sets tied to some of the biggest MCU releases, and characters from Sony's Marvel-related projects have also been placed front and center.
Over 20 Marvel LEGO sets have been released in total this year. Films like Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which arrived on July 31, and the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday have inspired some of the most creative builds of the year.
The Direct has ranked LEGO Marvel's 2026 sets based on quality, value, and ambition. Some of these builds are arguably among the best Marvel sets of recent years. Others feel like missed opportunities, and their painful prices do not help their case.
All 20 LEGO Marvel Sets from 2026, Ranked
20. Spider-Man vs. Hulk Epic Clash (76350)
Pros:
- Six characters, including a big Hulk figure and first-time minifigures of Scorpion and Boomerang
- The little hot dog cart is genuinely charming
- Ties directly into Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Cons:
- $89.99 for only 534 pieces
- The office building looks drab and hollow
- Spider-Man and Tarantula also available in a cheaper set
This set had so much potential, given that it features the Hulk and Spider-Man duking it out, one of the most iconic battles in Marvel comic history. Brand New Day brought it to life in live-action for the first time, and LEGO has created a brick version.
This should have been a sure-fire winner among 2026's releases. Unfortunately, the Department of Damage Control building is not aesthetically appealing, with minimal detail beyond a sign and some graffiti. The minifigure lineup almost saves it, but $90 for this package is a tough sell when better sets cost less.
19. LEGO Marvel Advent Calendar 2026 (76340)
Pros:
- Six minifigures with festive accessories, including Dr. Doom and Wolverine
- Fun mini builds like the X-Jet sleigh and a Christmas tree made of green Wolverine claws
- 317 pieces for $44.99
Cons:
- Strictly seasonal appeal
- Many daily gifts are tiny filler builds
- Retires fast and rarely discounts until December
This is one of the best Advent calendars of 2026, packed with a large number of pieces and a mix of rare figures. At the end of the day, though, it is still an Advent calendar, and it cannot match the value of flagship, display-worthy sets. A solid release, but it cannot compete with the rest of the lineup.
18. Spider-Man Hero Figure (76346)
Pros:
- Imposing 14.5-inch-tall display piece with 24 points of articulation
- Individually movable fingers
- Comes with an exclusive Spider-Man minifigure and nameplate
- Based on the Spider-Man: Brand New Day suit
Cons:
- $99.99 is steep for 813 pieces
- Buyers have reported stability issues, with sections popping off during posing
- Nearly four times the price of the 2022 buildable Spider-Man figure
LEGO keeps scaling up its buildable figures, and naturally, the price keeps rising too. The Brand New Day suit looks beautiful in brick form, and the joints and points of rotation are impressive. A large number of reviews, however, report that the figure struggles to stay upright, which defeats the purpose of a display piece like this. For die-hard Spidey fans, it is still a worthwhile pickup.
17. The Fantastic Four HERBIE (76339)
Pros:
- Adorable, character-accurate design from The Fantastic Four: First Steps
- Tape-spool eyes rotate when the head turns
- Hidden storage panel in the torso for his screwdriver and mug
- Solid value at $74.99 for 747 pieces
Cons:
- Zero minifigures
- No Fantastic Four members to pair him with
- Niche appeal outside of fans of the movie
HERBIE is undeniably lovable, and LEGO nailed the little robot's personality. The rotating eyes and torso storage show real thought went into the design. The issue is that HERBIE is a minor character within the Fantastic Four orbit. Minifigures of Marvel's First Family alongside the robot would have elevated it considerably, as he works better as a companion piece. As well-executed as this figure is, it is hard to rank it much higher.
16. Spider-Man Car vs. Venomized Wolverine (76336)
Pros:
- First-ever Venomized Wolverine minifigure
- Serves as an excellent gift for young fans
- Car inspired by the Iron Spider look, with trigger-launched spring shooters
Cons:
- Only 134 pieces
- $19.99 is expensive for so few pieces
- The build exists purely to sell the Wolverine minifigure
It is quite obvious why this set exists. The Venomized Wolverine minifigure, with its black cowl and symbiote-covered design, is both the main appeal and the selling point. The vehicle design is solid, but nothing remarkable.
15. Mech Battle: Spider-Man vs. Doc Ock (76338)
Pros:
- Two fully articulated mechs in one box
- Three minifigures: Spider-Man, Ghost-Spider, and Doc Ock
- Doc Ock's four poseable tentacles
- Great value at $29.99 for 315 pieces
Cons:
- Feels like an unnecessary remake
- No Iron Spider despite utilizing the design
LEGO has made a lot of mechs. A lot. This one is eerily similar to 76198 Spider-Man & Doctor Octopus Mech Battle, and the designs have become a tad repetitive. Also, the set designs Spider-Man in the style of his Iron Spider suit without actually including Iron Spider. It feels like purchasing Iron Spider without getting him. The price point makes it bearable, at least.
14. Miles Morales Mech vs. Spider-Man 2099 (76337)
Pros:
- Only $14.99
- New Spider-Man 2099 minifigure, distinct from the 2023 collectible series version
- Nods to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Mech packs a detachable stud shooter and web accessories
Cons:
- Small 135-piece build
- The mech design stays basic
For $15, this set punches above its weight. The updated Spider-Man 2099 minifigure gives fans a cheaper way to grab Miguel O'Hara without hunting down the old collectible series figure. The mech does its job without reinventing anything. Cheap, fun, and anchored by a strong minifigure.
13. Spider-Man vs. Ghost Rider Motorcycle (76335)
Pros:
- Cheapest set of the year at $9.99
- Brand-new Ghost Rider minifigure with detachable flame head and flaming gauntlets
- Compact, well-proportioned bike
Cons:
- Only 72 pieces
- The motorcycle could use more details
Small sets rarely get this much right. Ghost Rider appears in LEGO form only once in a while, and this version is one of his best. Ten dollars for an exclusive Ghost Rider and a solid little Hell Cycle makes this the easiest recommendation on the entire list. It just lacks the scale to climb any higher.
12. Ravager Jumpsuit Groot (76341)
Pros:
- Deep-cut tribute to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
- Highly posable, down to articulated fingers and adjustable eyebrows
- Comes with the detonator accessory
- $59.99 for 604 pieces
Cons:
- No minifigure
- The design can come across as a little creepy for some
This set is pure fan service, and it works. Groot in the Ravager garb the crew dressed him in captures one of the sequel's best running gags. The eyebrows allow for an impressive range of expressions, which adds to the appeal. At 10 inches tall, he also stands out on a shelf, which is reason enough to buy it.
11. Epic Battle: Spider-Man vs. Sandman (76334)
Pros:
- First LEGO set based on Spider-Man 3
- Three minifigures, including Venom with four movable tentacles
- Brick-built Sandman base with a supersized arm
- Strong value at $24.99
Cons:
- No stud shooters, no action functions, and no moving parts beyond the minifigures themselves
- Sandman is mostly a statue
A Spider-Man 3 set in 2026 was not on anyone's bingo card. LEGO finally gave Sam Raimi's threequel its due, and the Venom minifigure with thrashing tentacles easily steals the spotlight. The Sandman build looks great rising from the rubble. Nostalgia plus fair pricing makes this a compelling pickup for anyone who loved Raimi's trilogy.
10. Spider-Man Prison Transport Chase (76349)
Pros:
- Tombstone finally gets a minifigure
- Beefy six-wheel transport with suspension, stud shooters, and an opening prison section
- Ties into Spider-Man: Brand New Day
- Four minifigures, including Tarantula and a DODC guard
Cons:
- $49.99 for 367 pieces feels inflated
- The vehicle's chunky look will not please everyone
This is a classic LEGO Marvel playset in the best sense: a big vehicle, a hero, and villains, setting up an epic battle out of the box. Fans who enjoyed Spider-Man: Brand New Day will especially love Tombstone's inclusion and his design.
9. Epic Battle: Hulkbuster vs. The Hulk (76343)
Pros:
- Recreates the iconic Avengers: Age of Ultron scene
- Fully jointed Hulkbuster with an Iron Man Mark 43 minifigure inside
- Big, poseable Hulk figure
Cons:
- Hulk figures are common in LEGO sets
- $49.99 for 413 pieces sits on the pricey side
The Hulkbuster fighting Hulk remains one of the MCU's great brawls, and this set captures it at a manageable size. The destructible street scene gives kids something to smash through. It does not reinvent the wheel, but it delivers exactly what the box promises.
8. Avengers: Doomsday Quinjet (76347)
Pros:
- First MCU Cyclops minifigure
- The Thing and a hooded, caped Doctor Doom
- Captain America with foldable wings
- Solid Quinjet build with opening cockpit and panels
Cons:
- 433 pieces feels light for the $59.99 price
- A notable lack of play features
The minifigures are the best aspect of this set, and what a lineup it is. Seeing Cyclops in LEGO form ahead of Avengers: Doomsday is exciting, since the movie marks the character's first big-screen appearance since 2019's Dark Phoenix and his first ever in the MCU. Cyclops alongside the Thing and other popular Doomsday characters makes this set feel like a must-have.
7. Doctor Doom Bust (76345)
Pros:
- First new Doctor Doom minifigure in over a decade
- Repositionable neck and jaw
- Fabric hood and cape over a detailed brick-built mask
- Ties into Avengers: Doomsday
Cons:
- Bust format limits play value
- Some fans argue Doom deserved a full helmet set instead
With Robert Downey Jr.'s Doom headlining the MCU's biggest movie in years, this bust arrived at the perfect time. The mask captures Doom's menace well, and the exclusive minifigure alone justifies the purchase for many collectors. That exclusivity also makes it valuable, since the figure will not appear in any other Doomsday set.
6. Venom Bust (76356)
Pros:
- Movie-accurate face from Sony's Venom films, with swappable tongue options
- Exclusive Venom minifigure with printed arms
- Great display value
Cons:
- A few odd color choices around the mouth
- No Tom Hardy Eddie Brock minifigure
LEGO's earlier Marvel busts earned lukewarm reactions, but Venom has genuinely impressed collectors. The snarling teeth, muscular shoulders, and expressive face make it the standout of the series. This also marks the first-ever Sony Venom minifigure, adding to the build's value.
5. Spider-Man vs. Mysterio: The Daily Bugle (76342)
Pros:
- Seven minifigures, including Spider-Man, Mysterio, J. Jonah Jameson, Spider-Gwen, Miles Morales, Rhino, and a Venomized Captain America
- Four-story Daily Bugle packed with interior detail
- Poseable Rhino mech with opening cockpit
- Connects with other LEGO Marvel modular buildings
Cons:
- $99.99 price tag
- The building's shallow depth shows from some angles
A mini Daily Bugle with seven minifigures of iconic characters is an easy sell. The working billboard lever, fire escape, and newsroom hold up under close inspection. A Venomized Captain America is also a wild deep cut that will easily interest collectors.
4. Avengers: Doomsday New Avengers Tower (76352)
Pros:
- Six minifigures, including exclusive Yelena, Red Guardian, Human Torch, and Sentry
- Four floors of interior, from Sentry's bean bag to a hidden detention facility
- Connects with five other LEGO Marvel modulars
- $109.99 for 954 pieces is fair
Cons:
- Downscaled design will not match fans' mental image of the tower
- Doctor Doom appears again in cheaper sets
This set functions as a love letter to the current MCU, as the New Avengers Tower is one of the franchise's most important landmarks right now. A number of MCU Easter eggs are scattered across its four floors, and the minifigure lineup covers the Thunderbolts-era team beautifully. The fact that it slots into LEGO's wider modular Marvel street makes it even better.
3. Epic Battle: Avengers: Doomsday (76348)
Pros:
- A fully articulated, brick-built Sentinel with a swappable mutated head
- Magneto, Nightcrawler, and Mystique minifigures honoring the Fox X-Men films
- Doctor Doom, Mister Fantastic, and Thor round out the set's six minifigures
Cons:
- Mystique's hair color does not match the film's version
- Limited play for young kids
Avengers: Doomsday is on its way, and sets like this get fans hyped for the Russo Brothers' epic crossover. The film's trailers have teased the Sentinels' return to the big screen, and this set puts their menace on full display. Magneto, Mystique, and Nightcrawler will be battling the mutant-hunting robots under Doctor Doom's control, and this build makes sure they feature prominently.
2. Iron Man Mark 3 Collectors' Edition (76344)
Pros:
- Stunning 15-inch tribute to the suit that launched the MCU
- All printed pieces, no stickers
- Detachable arc reactor and gold-lacquered detailing
- Exclusive Iron Man minifigure with arm printing for the first time
Cons:
- Fixed knees limit lower-body posing
- Arrives soon after several other Iron Man display pieces
This set began as a passion project from a LEGO designer, and the care poured into the build is obvious. The Mark 3 stands in a natural, powerful pose that harks back to Robert Downey Jr.'s days as Iron Man in the Infinity Saga. Reviewers have called it one of the best adult Marvel sets LEGO has produced in a long time, and it is easy to see why. It also honors the character who kickstarted the MCU nearly two decades ago.
1. SHIELD Helicarrier (76354)
Pros:
- Massive 3,057-piece display model nearly 27 inches long
- Six minifigures, including an exclusive Winter Soldier plus Nick Fury, Maria Hill, and Phil Coulson
- Removable runway reveals interior rooms and tiny crew scenes
- Display stand, name plaque, and a midair Quinjet
- Recreates The Avengers at a scale fans waited over a decade to see again
Cons:
- $399.99 is a serious investment
- Micro-scale build means repetitive gray sections
- Needs a lot of shelf space
The last big Helicarrier came in 2015, and fans waited eleven years for its return. LEGO made that wait worthwhile. The 2026 version outbuilds its predecessor with a proper display stand, a richer interior, and a minifigure lineup that spans SHIELD's finest. It is by far the most expensive set on this list, and arguably the best of them all.
Geraldo Amartey is a writer at The Direct. He joined the team in 2025, bringing with him four years of experience covering entertainment news, pop culture, and fan-favorite franchises for sites like YEN, Briefly and Tuko.