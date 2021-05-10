Spider-Man: Easter Egg Reference To Original Trilogy Spotted In New Venom 2 Trailer

Although not part of the wider MCU, Sony's Venom franchise has continued to create excitement among Marvel fans. The film's box office success allowed it to spawn a sequel, letting Eddie Brock's journey continue with Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

The symbiote-starring sequel has faced a few delays, but it is finally set to hit theaters on September 24, 2021. Though Tom Hardy's Venom is currently contained within his own Sony-based universe, rumors suggest that Eddie Brock could make the jump over to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to join Tom Holland's Spider-Man.

Merchandise for Let There Be Carnage may further connect the two characters, with a Spider-Man logo on Venom's suit possibly indicating a team-up between Holland and Hardy.

Viewers in Poland can expect to get access to the film through a new service with PlayStation Plus, which allows users to stream new Sony releases.

Fans have finally got their first official look at the Venom sequel in a brand new trailer that includes new footage for the design of big bad Carnage.

Now, a viewer has spotted an interesting callback to several fan-favorite Spider-Man flicks...

THE DAILY BUGLE EASTER EGG IN VENOM 2

As pointed out by Twitter user @midscorsese, the Venom: Let There Be Carnage features an Easter egg relating to Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

At one moment in the trailer, a police officer is seen reading a copy of the Daily Bugle, a mainstay in the Spider-Man canon. What is most interesting is that the design of the newspaper has a very similar layout and design to the one seen in the Raimi trilogy.

Sam Raimi's Spider-Man

VENOM CONTINUES SAM RAIMI'S SPIDER-MAN TRILOGY?

This isn't the first time that an upcoming SPUMC (Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters) film included a peculiar reference to the classic Sam Raimi Spider-Man trilogy.

The trailer for Morbius featured the Sam Raimi Spider-Man suit graffitied onto a wall, albeit in the odd form of a render from Marvel's Spider-Man game for PlayStation 4. This could be an indication that both films are set in the same universe as Sam Raimi's set of films or a timeline that has slightly deviated from the original trilogy while retaining some key elements.

This would be interesting as it would conflict with Topher Grace's portrayal of Eddie Brock/Venom from Spider-Man 3. Perhaps this is indeed a slightly altered version of the Sam Raimi universe, or Eddie has a twin that went through a similar set of circumstances that he did.

At one point in the scene, the police officer also violently shakes the newspaper, revealing the term "-engers." Some have speculated that this could be the end of the word "Avengers," potentially hinting at the presence of Earth's Mightiest Heroes in this universe, too.

In the first film, Eddie was a reporter for the Daily Globe, hosting his own show called The Eddie Brock Report. Since he has been fired from his previous job, could the Daily Bugle potentially sweep him up for a new position?

Venom: Let There Be Carnage releases in theaters on September 24, 2021.