LEGO Is Retiring 10 Major Marvel Sets In 2026, Including The X-Mansion, Galactus and More

10 massive Marvel LEGO sets are officially being retired as 2026 comes to an end. For years, LEGO has given fans the opportunity to explore some of the biggest moments in movies, with Marvel taking a starring role among the franchises depicted in the brick-based sets. That trend continues with over a dozen new sets that have been released this year, but as new products hit the shelves, others will no longer be available.

LEGO is officially retiring 10 sets based on Marvel characters and movies, removing them from shelves on December 31, 2026. While this year still has more to come from the premier collectible company, LEGO is moving forward into a new chapter without some of the most notable items from recent years.

Every LEGO Set That Will Be Unavailable for Sale After 2026

76294 X-Men: The X-Mansion

LEGO

LEGO's X-Men: The X-Mansion set was first unveiled on November 4, 2024, depicting the home base for Marvel's most iconic mutants. Consisting of 3,093 pieces, builders can create the classic mansion, complete with a balcony and the massive dome on top. Included with the set is a massive Sentinel figurine (a villain that will be brought back in Avengers: Doomsday), along with minifigs for Professor X, Wolverine, Cyclops, Rogue, and more.

While this set is leaving shelves, the Sentinel build comes back in a similar set, #76348 (titled "Epic Battle: Avengers: Doomsday"). This set uses the Sentinel as the centerpiece and comes with six major characters from Avengers: Doomsday, including Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. This set is currently on backorder, and orders will begin going out on November 20, 2026.

76316 Fantastic Four vs. Galactus Construction Figure

LEGO

LEGO set #76316 first hit shelves on June 1, 2025, bringing the Fantastic Four into action against one of their most iconic villains, Galactus. Made up of 427 pieces, this set allows customers to build the all-powerful blue and purple alien, and it comes with minifigs of all four members of Marvel's First Family. The set comes with a $59.99 price tag.

While this set is sold out and leaving shelves, the #67006 ("The Marvel Skyline") set should serve as a serviceable replacement. It includes a smaller Galactus figure and brings multiple iconic Marvel buildings to life, including Fisk Tower, the Daily Bugle, Avengers Tower, and the Baxter Building. It will be available on January 1, 2027, for $99.99.

76325 Avengers: Age of Ultron Quinjet

LEGO

Set #76325 takes inspiration from 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron, the MCU's second Avengers movie. Bringing the Avengers Quinjet to life, it was first available for purchase on August 1, 2025, and it uses 1,131 pieces. Costing $129.99, it also includes minifigs for Iron Man, Hawkeye, Black Widow, Quicksilver, and Ultimate Ultron.

The set is now sold out, but set #76347 delivers something similar with a smaller version of the Quinjet (only 433 pieces). Available for purchase now, the set comes with minifigs for Doctor Doom, Captain America (Sam Wilson), Cyclops, and the Thing (representing multiple teams of heroes from Avengers: Doomsday).

76323 Avengers: Endgame Final Battle

LEGO

One of the most memorable moments in Marvel history is depicted in set #76323: the final battle of 2019's Avengers: Endgame. First available on May 1, 2025, this 621-piece set depicts the moment the portals open next to a decimated Avengers tower.

The set comes with nine minifigs of Endgame's biggest heroes, along with orange portals created by Doctor Strange and Wong. This includes a massive version of Ant-Man (who turned into Giant-Man in that scene) and a bigger figurine of the movie's main villain, Thanos. The set is now sold out.

76317 Peter Parker’s Apartment

LEGO

A smaller set (394 pieces and priced at $54.99) takes inspiration from the Spider-Man universe, going under the title of "Peter Parker's Apartment." Along with a small building, multiple Spider-Man-centric characters are featured, including the web-slinger, Mary-Jane Watson, Hobgoblin, and Anti-Venom.

LEGO has multiple sets similar to this one that will be available in early 2027. Set #76342 depicts a battle between Spider-Man and Mysterio (along with other heroes and villains) at the Daily Bugle, while #67005 is inspired by Marvel's animated Disney+ series, What If...?, showing the Sanctum Sanctorum as Doctor Strange and other heroes fighting off a horde of zombies.

76315 Iron Man's Laboratory: Hall of Armor

LEGO

First hitting shelves on April 1, 2025, was set #76315, better known as "Iron Man's Laboratory: Hall of Armor." Diving into Tony Stark's mansion, the Hall of Armor includes minifigs for Iron Man, a suited-up Iron Man, Iron Patriot, and more characters from 2013's Iron Man 3. The set includes 384 pieces and costs $54.99, although it is now sold out.

76324 Spider-Man vs. Oscorp

LEGO

Spider-Man takes the spotlight once again in set #76324, which depicts the web-slinger on Oscorp Tower. Along with the building, multiple web-slingers are included as minifigs, as is the Green Goblin on his glider. The set was first available on August 1, 2025, and costs $139.99, although it is now sold out.

The aforementioned "Spider-Man vs. Mysterio" set serves as a solid alternative to this Oscorp set, as does the What If...? Sanctum Sanctorum set.

76320 Iron Man & War Machine vs. Hammer Drones

LEGO

First hitting virtual shelves on August 1, 2025, LEGO immortalized a pair of important Stark-created suits in new forms: the Mark VI Iron Man armor and the Mark I War Machine suit. Using only 204 pieces, this set (#76320) cost $22.99 but is now sold out.

Along with minifigs for Iron Man and War Machine, Justin Hammer's Hammer Drones from Iron Man 2 come as buildable sets, both of which can shoot projectiles.

76327 Iron Man MK4 Bust

LEGO

Set #76327 is the "Iron Man MK4" bust set, which depicts a bust of Tony Stark's fourth Iron Man suit that was mostly used in Iron Man 2. Along with a minifig of the full suit, the bust is made up of 436 pieces that form the head and shoulders of the armor. Originally released on June 1, 2025, the set cost $59.99, and it is now sold out.

LEGO has other similar bust sets available for purchase, featuring characters like Doctor Doom and Venom. In terms of Iron Man sets, fans can still purchase a recreation of the Mark III suit that debuted in the original 2008 Iron Man movie.

76313 MARVEL Logo

LEGO

The last set leaving shelves this year is a recreation of the classic red and white Marvel logo in set #76313. Originally available for purchase on January 1, 2025, this set includes minifigs for five of the six original Avengers from 2012's The Avengers (minus Hawkeye). Now sold out, the set costs $99.99.