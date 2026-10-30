Marvel Releases First Look At Spider-Man & Daredevil’s Team-Up Before Their Disney+ Return

Daredevil and Spider-Man are officially teaming up again before they do so on Disney+ next year, but is a big-screen crossover next on the cards? Fans remain eager to see Tom Holland's Spider-Man and Charlie Cox's Daredevil team up in the streets of New York, especially after their brief meeting (albeit in Matt Murdock's legal capacity) in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Fortunately, Marvel Animation has those enthusiastic viewers covered, as Daredevil and Spider-Man already traded blows last year in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, and they are expected to work together next year in Season 2.

Marvel Comics released the first preview of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 #1 before it comes to shelves on December 9. The comic will fill the void between seasons of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and will bring back Daredevil for his first team-up with Spidey. The preview has Hudson Thames' Spider-Man receiving a beating from Stilt-Man and being stunned by his gas before Charlie Cox's Daredevil arrives to save the day with his infamous billy club.

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Even though the tie-in comic originally promised that Daredevil would return to fight classic Spider-Man villains, the antagonist featured in the preview is Wilbur Day, aka Stilt-Man, a lesser-known foe of the Man Without Fear. The former aerospace engineer uses a towering, mechanical battlesuit (high-tech stilts) that allows him to stand nearly 300 feet tall, while he often uses sleep gas in combat.

Marvel Comics

Matt Murdock appears to have knocked Stilt-Man out of action, giving Spider-Man time to recover from the gas. The subsequent panels, which weren't included in the special preview, ought to see New York's top street-level superheroes working together to defeat Stilt-Man and, presumably, land him behind bars.

Marvel Comics

Daredevil returns to save the day in the same suit that fans will recognize from Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 1, as well as the black Shadowland suit that he wore for very good reason in Born Again Season 2.

Marvel Comics

While Daredevil and Spider-Man crossed paths in Season 1 of the Disney+ series, their only meeting was going head-to-head on the Oscorp rooftop, before Peter Parker had discovered Norman Osborn's villainy. After teaming up against Stilt- Man in the tie-in comic's first issue, it seems they will have let bygones be bygones by the time Season 2 gets underway on Disney+ in January.

Marvel Animation

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2's first trailer already confirmed that Cox's Daredevil will be back in action alongside his sidekick Finesse. The trailer had him wearing a flaming hot red suit that will be more familiar to fans of his live-action counterpart on Earth-616, not the black suit from Season 1 and the prequel comic, which could hint at why he is abandoning his darker look.

Marvel Animation

Issue 1 of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2's tie-in comic hits shelves on December 9, with three new issues expected to follow monthly. The Disney+ series will get underway on January 13, shortly before Matt Murdock returns to live-action in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3.

Why It's Finally Time For Daredevil & Spider-Man's Live-Action Crossover

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 is officially ending with Season 3 next year, concluding the Man Without Fear's solo(ish) adventures on Disney+. But most fans seem to agree that Charlie Cox isn't done as Daredevil, as it finally seems like the right time to bring the Defender to the big screen, but not in a three-piece suit.

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures just had a massive win with Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which prominently featured Jon Bernthal's Punisher and almost set up fans' dream team-up with a scrapped Daredevil cameo. The logical progression from that success is to bring Daredevil into Spider-Man 5 in a major role, perhaps having them clash with Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin.

It was always a stretch to imagine that Cox would have had time to shoot Spider-Man 4 during Born Again's tenure, despite what some hoped and theorized, but his schedule now ought to have much more room for a trip to theaters. That said, it remains unclear when Spider-Man 5 will actually happen, as star Tom Holland and director Destin Daniel Cretton are busy with other projects for now.

One can only imagine the reaction that Spider-Man will have when he discovers that Daredevil is his former lawyer, Matt Murdock. But what will be even funnier is the "told you so" face that the Man Without Fear will have on Disney+ now that Spidey has come to the realization that Norman Osborn isn't who he thought.