Spider-Man 5 Has One Major Roadblock To Overcome Before Being Greenlit, Confirms Sony Boss

Spider-Man: Brand New Day may have only just been released in theaters, but eyes are already looking to a potential Spider-Man 5. The fourth modern Spider-Man film is the result of a deal between Sony Pictures, which owns the Spider-Man character rights, and Marvel Studios, allowing Tom Holland to portray the webslinger within the MCU. While Sony and Marvel came to an agreement following the expiry of Holland's initial six-picture deal, legal issues could come into play again when it comes to making another Spider-Man movie.

Sony Pictures Chairman Tom Rothman spoke to Deadline following Spider-Man: Brand New Day's box-office success, and the conversation turned to the franchise's future. In the report, Rothman confirms that Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures are now on a picture-by-picture basis, rather than a multi-picture deal. This means that if either studio wants to move forward with another Spider-Man film after Spider-Man: Brand New Day, they'll need to negotiate new deals with their actors, including Tom Holland, with whom they don't currently have a deal.

Rothman said he "hope[s] Tom Holland comes back," but that this seemingly hinges on another amicable deal being forged. Notably, in 2019, Holland was the one who phoned Bob Iger to plead for Disney and Sony to work out a deal that would allow him to continue playing the web-slinger in the MCU.

Sony Pictures

Around that time, Holland also suggested that the deal struck between the two studios wouldn't make it difficult for them to continue collaborating on Spider-Man projects. "I think they found a way in which it can be beneficial for both studios," Holland said.

As for Holland himself, though, without a deal tying him to the studio, the MCU star is in a position to negotiate, and Spider-Man 5's future is dependent on his return. It doesn't seem like that will be an issue, however, as the star has already been vocal that he'll play Spider-Man "for as long as they'll have me."

"I think the truth is that playing Spider-Man has been the joy of my life. I now kind of stand on the plinth of like, I’ll do it for as long as they’ll have me."

Despite Spider-Man: Brand New Day's huge financial success, neither Marvel nor Sony is speaking on whether a sequel has been greenlit. Marvel Studios CEO Kevin Feige said that "there are always plans," but that it's "a little unclear right now" whether Spider-Man 5 will happen.

"It's on the cards... It's a little unclear right now, but I'm sure that whatever happens with Spider-Man, it'll be very bright."

It seems that one of the roadblocks Feige and Rothman will need to work out first is the partnership between their studios, as well as securing the actors' return. If that can be ironed out, then Spider-Man 5 will surely be a part of the MCU's next Saga.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, starring Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, and Mark Ruffalo. The movie was released in cinemas on July 31.

Spider-Man 5 Could Be Crucial to the MCU's Future

Sony Pictures

While Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios are resisting confirming another Spider-Man film right now, the huge success of their latest flick has to be doing a lot of the talking.

In its opening weekend, Spider-Man: Brand New Day brought in more money domestically than Avengers: Endgame, the MCU's previous crown jewel. It's well on its way to becoming the highest-grossing movie of the year, and it's only just getting started. It's easy to see how a Spider-Man 5, with the same creative team, would be a sure bet for both Marvel and Sony, meaning both studios are likely to put in the work to make it happen.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's success has laid out a potential roadmap for what the MCU needs to do to succeed in the future and also cements Tom Holland's character as a key part of that future. Beyond recent announcements of Ghost Rider and Black Panther 3, the MCU's slate is unclear post-Avengers: Secret Wars, but adding another Spider-Man film seems like a guaranteed way to keep audiences invested in the cinematic universe.

Sony Pictures also has a lot to gain from investing in another Tom Holland Spider-Man film, particularly following the failure of its villain-centric Sony Spider-Man Universe, which is officially at an end.