Spider-Man’s Disney+ Series Officially Brings Back Sandman With a New Look

Sandman's exciting redesign for Disney+'s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 was officially revealed by a new tie-in comic. Following Spider-Man: Brand New Day's release over the summer, fans can soon look forward to the sophomore season of the high-school-focused, alternate-reality Spidey saga. The show has heavily prioritized fresh takes on Spider-Man's rogues' gallery, with Season 1 including the likes of Scorpion, Norman Osborn, Doc Ock, and Tombstone, with Rhino, Lizard, and Venom all confirmed for Season 2.

Marvel Comics revealed the cover for Issue 2 of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2, the tie-in prequel to the upcoming Disney+ show of the same name, which will premiere on January 13, 2027. The cover features Flink Marko, aka Sandman, grasping for the web-slinger in his giant sandy form, offering the first look at the classic Spider-Man villain in the Disney+ universe.

Marvel Comics

Marvel Comics' current four-issue Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man run is bridging the gap between seasons of the Disney+ show, which is officially bringing multiple new villains into the fold. It remains unclear whether Sandman will be among them or will be exclusive to the tie-in comic for now, as there was no evidence that Flint Marko would be involved until the recent cover reveal.

Marvel Comics

Undeniably, Sandman is most famous for his portrayal in Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man 3, played by Wake Up Dead Man actor Thomas Haden Church. The movie retconned the desperate escaped convict Flint Marko as Uncle Ben's accidental killer during a carjacking gone wrong.

Marvel Comics / Sony Pictures

Marko's DNA was fused with sand when he stumbled into an experimental particle accelerator, turning him into the iconic Sandman. Ultimately, Marko was a tragic villain who was trying to provide for his terminally ill daughter, Penny, before he teamed up with Eddie Brock, aka Venom, to fight a vengeful Spider-Man.

Marvel Comics / Sony Pictures

Sandman was one of the five villains who returned in Spider-Man: No Way Home, so it will surprise many to know that Church never even appeared on set. Instead, Church provided a new voiceover for the role, while his physical presence was crafted digitally using archive footage from Spider-Man 3.

Marvel Comics / Sony Pictures

The living sand supervillain took on his most terrifying form yet in No Way Home's final battle and the battle atop the Statue of Liberty. This Sandman was driven by desperation to return home to his daughter, Penny, lacking trust in the Spideys' plan to cure him and his four allies before sending them home.

Marvel Comics / Sony Pictures

Just 2 years after No Way Home, fans were briefly introduced to another giant take on Sandman in the opening battle of Insomniac Games' Spider-Man 2, with Peter Parker and Miles Morales teaming up against him. The result was an epic boss fight and a series of subsequent side quests dubbed "Marko's Memories."

Marvel Comics / Insomniac Games

Earlier this year, Amazon Prime Video subscribers were introduced to an all-new take on Sandman in the now-canceled Spider-Noir. This 20th-century take on Flint Marko was a World War I veteran and bodyguard to the crime boss Silvermaine, who had his DNA altered as a German prisoner of war.

Marvel Comics / Sony Pictures Television

Will Marvel Studios Ever Give Sandman Another Chance Against Tom Holland?

Interestingly, Thomas Haden Church confirmed after Spider-Man: No Way Home that he "had a lot of conversations" about reprising Sandman again, suggesting there may be a "more fulfilling story" in his return to human form. However, it's tough to see where such a narrative could land unless Sony Pictures suddenly decided to make the right call and greenlight Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man 4.

Fans are anticipating a return to the RaimiVerse this year in Avengers: Doomsday, in which Maguire's Spidey will fight off an Incursion with the Fox X-Men Earth. Many have theorized that villains like Doc Ock could join Peter 2 in defending their Earth from the mutants trying to destroy it to preserve their own, although it's tough to imagine Flint Marko being much help, as he was cured in No Way Home.

While No Way Home was a groundbreaking moment for Spider-Man fans, it left some pondering whether it closed the door to those villains getting MCU Variants. That is especially true for Sandman and Lizard, who didn't get the more fleshed-out storylines that Green Goblin, Doc Ock, and Electro enjoyed in No Way Home, leaving many hankering for a new, likely recast take on Marko.

This year's Brand New Day received widespread praise, but the choice not to prominently feature a Spider-Man villain (besides Scorpion) in favor of Jean Grey and William Metzger didn't land with everyone. Only time will tell whether Marvel Studios fixes that mistake in the inevitable Spider-Man 5, giving previously explored foes a chance to shine or revisiting familiar ones with new faces.

In the meantime, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will return to Disney+ in January, continuing its fresh take on Peter Parker that still takes from classic comics, with Venom, Doc Ock, Rhino, Lizard, and possibly Sandman set to appear.