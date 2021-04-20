Ray Fisher Reacts To The Flash Announcement With Justice League Grievance

It’s safe to say that comic book movie fans from every walk of life are over the moon thanks to major news from both Marvel and DC in a very short time period. Marvel Studios celebrated new star Simu Liu’s birthday by releasing the first trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings while Warner Bros. took the day to hype up their long-awaited DCEU solo film, The Flash.

Not only did Ezra Miller’s solo adventure find itself with a shiny new logo, the studio finally confirmed that Michael Keaton is officially returning as Batman for his first DC movie in nearly 30 years. This all comes in the earliest days of production for The Flash, which is taking its biggest steps toward release after being initially announced nearly seven years ago.

Almost everything on social media regarding Barry Allen's first live-action movie has been overwhelmingly positive. On the other hand, there’s one man formerly involved with the project who took the attention elsewhere.

RAY FISHER “TALKS” THE FLASH

Cyborg actor Ray Fisher took to Twitter to share his reaction to the newly revealed logo for Warner Bros.’ The Flash. However, his quote had nothing to do with the movie as he chose to focus on getting “(President of DC Films) Walter Hamada to announce an apology to the participants of the Justice League investigation.”

Fisher’s tweet can be seen here:

Now if we could just get Walter Hamada to announce an apology to the participants of the Justice League investigation...



A>E https://t.co/WXoXEJBe23 — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) April 19, 2021

FISHER STILL NOT BACKING DOWN

Ray Fisher’s fight against Warner Bros. has circulated through news streams for the better part of ten months. Even after WarnerMedia conducted an internal investigation into the reported abuse on the set of Justice League, it’s clear that Fisher is in no way satisfied with the results.

Varying reports have shared information on Fisher initially being included in the cast of The Flash, which would have made sense considering the character’s history with Cyborg in the comics and other media. However, now that Fisher seems intent on not returning to the role without an apology from Hamada, it’s clear that his absence from Ezra Miller’s solo film is just the tip of the iceberg.

Even with Fisher’s continuous lashing out against the studio and its team, excitement is building for The Flash as it gets cameras rolling. With a multiversal plot that could potentially reset the DCEU to square one, fans are beyond thrilled that plans are finally in motion for this long-awaited lightning-inducing spectacle.

The Flash is now in production and will release in theaters on November 4, 2022. There is no word on whether Ray Fisher will return to the DCEU as Cyborg.