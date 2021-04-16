The Flash Movie Is Now Filming (Finally)

The Flash has had a tumultuous production, going through various directors and development cycles over the years. After its official unveiling at DC FanDome, it finally seems as though the Scarlet Speedster's first solo flick will see the light of day.

The film will see the return of two former Dark Knights, with Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck reprising their roles as Batman. Keaton's Bruce Wayne will not be alone though, as evidence suggests that his classic Batmobile will be along for the ride.

More characters new and old will be joining the film, including newcomer Sasha Calle as Supergirl. Other key supporting characters around Barry Allen are also making their way into The Flash, such as the Snyder Cut's Kiersey Clemons and Ron Livingston replacing Billy Crudup as Henry Allen.

The stars seem to be aligning for Barry Allen's solo film, and a new confirmation gives even more hope for the upcoming project...

THE FLASH MOVIE BEGINS PRODUCTION

DC

A report from Deadline confirmed that The Flash is currently filming, with production taking place in London.

Director Andy Muschietti and producer Barbara Muschietti's production company Double Dream will be overseeing filming, which marks the return of Ezra Miller as Barry Allen.

ANDY MUSCHIETTI FINALLY SITS IN THE DIRECTOR'S CHAIR

The Flash has undergone many changes over the course of its development, being led by a number of different directors. Seth Grahame-Smith, Rick Famuyiwa, John Francis Daley, and Jonathan Goldstein were all set to helm the project at one point or another, but all departed for various reasons.

The confirmation that filming has begun is reassuring though, providing a heavy indication that The Flash will indeed release as intended. Andy and Barbara Muschietti seem to have a good working relationship with Warner Bros., with It and It: Chapter Two proving to be commercial and critical successes.

Hopefully this means that the creative duo and the studio will be able to cooperate on The Flash and prevent any further creative mishaps that the project has already experienced over its lengthy development process.

The Flash races into theaters on November 4, 2022.