The Flash Movie's SnyderVerse Connections Teased by Director

Andy Muschietti, director of The Flash movie, commented on his film’s connections to the world Zack Snyder had built in his three DC offerings.

The Flash’s arrival on the big screen is imminent, with the Scarlet Speedster racing into theaters in two weeks as fans watch Ezra Miller reprise their role from both versions of Justice League.

Of course, it was Zack Snyder who laid the foundation for much of the current cinematic DC Universe that originally cast Miller in the role of Barry Allen. Not to mention that Flash is set to use several elements from the SnyderVerse, such as General Zod and Ben Affleck’s Batman.

Muschietti Speaks on Honoring Snyder’s DC Work

DC

Speaking to Cinema Blend, The Flash director Andy Muschietti remarked that the upcoming DC solo movie “honored” what came before in with regard to Zack Snyder’s portrayal of key characters:

"I would love Zack to watch this movie. I think we honored the part of the movie that he created in terms of characters and characterizations. And cast. So, I think he would enjoy it."

Snyder initially cast several players in The Flash, including Flash himself, back when he was directing films for DC Warner Bros. It might come as a small surprise that he has not seen The Flash, but the director has been busy with his in-development Rebel Moon franchise for Netflix.

At a certain point during The Flash’s post-production, it was rumored that the filmmakers removed even more SnyderVerse references and elements.

Additionally, another notable report mentioned that Henry Cavill made an appearance in the film, with Cavill being paid for the cameo before it was excised from the proceedings entirely.

Does DC Still Care About the Snyderverse?

The Flash star Ezra Miller previously claimed that Zack Snyder’s DC contributions could never be erased, but one can’t deny that the studio has attempted to distance itself from Snyder’s output in recent years.

WB finally released the much-ballyhooed Snyder Cut of Justice League back in 2021, it did feel like the last hurrah for the SnyderVerse, despite the fact that the movie clearly set up sequels.

Since then, there have been calls for DC to make more sequels to Zack Snyder’s Justice League so the director could finish his vision.

But Warner Bros. has obviously moved on, placing James Gunn and Peter Safran in leadership roles and handing them the keys to the DC Universe in multiple mediums such as film, animation, and video games.

With that in mind, coupled with the fact that several roles are set to be recast going forward (Including Superman and Batman) it feels like the DCU has left Snyder’s work in the rearview mirror. But at the end of the day, even though the full story was not completed, fans still have those movies to look back on and rewatch as many times as they like.

The Flash movie is apparently poised to deliver a soft reboot of the existing continuity anyway, setting the stage anew, as the DC Universe moves on to other projects.

Fans everywhere can catch The Flash in theaters on Friday, June 16.