Zack Snyder Gives His Brief Thoughts on The Flash Movie Before Watching It

Before seeing The Flash in theaters, former DC director/producer Zack Snyder gave his thoughts on the DCU's latest movie.

Zack Snyder first brought Ezra Miller into the DC spotlight as the Flash for a quick role in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice before teaming up for both versions of Justice League in 2017 and 2021.

Miller's solo The Flash movie will now be one of the final films to debut in this era of DC storytelling, with Snyder having already moved on to his own work while DC Studios plans its highly-anticipated reboot under James Gunn and Peter Safran.

Zack Snyder's Thoughts on The Flash Release

DC

Speaking with Matt "Supes" Ramos at Netflix's Tudum fan event in Brazil, Zack and Deborah Snyder shared their feelings on the recent theatrical release for The Flash.

While the married filmmaking couple haven't seen the film yet, they plan to get a viewing in once Tudum comes to an end. Snyder expressed that he's "super excited" to see the movie, confirming his love for star Ezra Miller as the Flash takes the spotlight in his own solo movie:

Zack: "We haven’t seen it yet." Deborah: "We traveled here!" Zack: "We’re gonna see it next weekend, so, super excited. Ezra, I love [them], and I’ve been texting with [them], and I’m just excited to see it."

Snyder has also been in the spotlight recently thanks to the 10th anniversary of Man of Steel's debut, as the director recently celebrated that milestone with an image of Henry Cavill's Superman.

Where Do The Flash & Zack Snyder Go From Here?

Zack Snyder is already pretty well removed from the greater DC Universe, with James Gunn and Peter Safran already hard at work developing their new slate of movies in Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters with new directors and filmmakers.

And after The Flash had an absolutely dismal opening weekend at the box office, Miller's future playing the character doesn't appear to be too bright either, especially considering the intense hype that surrounded the movie.

The controversy surrounding the leading actor doesn't help their case for continuing with the role either, with many looking for better results on and off camera with Gunn and Safran's upcoming reboot.

And even with a script already written for a possible sequel should it be greenlit, the chances of that actually coming to fruition are dwindling away quickly.

The Flash is now playing in theaters worldwide.