Michael Keaton Joins The Flash Production Despite Certain Hesitation

The DCEU has certainly been a mess as of late. After the critical and financial failure of 2017's Justice League, Warner Brothers decided they needed to do a hard pivot when it came to their plans for their connected universe. While they have had some hits such as Wonder Woman and Shazam, the process has been slow-going.

Another hitch came in the form of Zach Snyder's Justice League. A film that Warner Brothers didn't want to exist, but thanks to the pandemic Synder and millions of fans across the world got their wishes. The film seemed to be a hit with fans, but how successful it was overall is still in question. One thing it has incited though is the campaign to restore the Synderverse.

While that is clearly not going to happen (is it?), it's not a stretch to say that Warner Brothers needs a win. With their every changing slate of films, it's hard to tell which of their announcements will come to fruition. Look at both Black Adam and The Flash, films that have been talked about for years, but only now just began filming.

Warner Brothers did make waves a few months ago with the announcement of Michael Keaton being in negotiations to reprise his role as Batman for the upcoming film The Flash. The thing is, that casting was never officially set in stone. That is, until now.

THE BATMAN IS BACK

DC

According to The Wrap, Michael Keaton is confirmed to reprise his role of Batman after nearly 30 years in the upcoming Flash film. Michael Keaton's talent agency, ICM Partners, has confirmed the news.

In March, Keaton shared his hesitation for joining the DC movie's U.K. production due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, stating that he was "worried" about catching the virus while filming:

"It’s Covid. I’m more concerned. I keep my eye more on the Covid situation in the UK than anything... So, that’s my first thing about all projects. I look at it and go, is this thing going to kill me, literally?"

WELCOME BACK KEATON

Even back when Michael Keaton first publicly talked about reprising the role of Batman, he played coy, making it clear that it was all still just talks. It's no surprise to hear that a key part of that hesitation was due to the worldwide pandemic. Thankfully, things must have lined up on his end, as he has gotten past those cold feet and will officially be joining Ezra Miller's Flash in his Flashpoint adventure,

The last time Michael Keaton played Batman was in Batman Returns, all the way back in 1992. So it's been a good long while since Keaton has put on that suit—but it's likely that fans around the world couldn't be happier. Even better, if rumor has it, he may just end up being DCEU's main Batman. Yes, even with Ben Affleck as part of the cast.

The Flash's adaptation of the Flashpoint storyline from the comics is likely a strategy to re-organize and straighten up the continuity of the DCEU. As of now, fans really haven't seen any universe-wide events that have impacted other films, making this film the first to possibly do so. But then again, it may not count—seeing as most will likely not remember their old universe.