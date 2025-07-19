Fantastic Four's Early Previews Just Shut Down 1 Major MCU Fan Worry

Early preview reactions to The Fantastic Four: First Steps are already putting one major Marvel fear to rest. Since the MCU reboot was announced, fans have speculated whether the film would be able to reintroduce Marvel's First Family in a way that revitalized interest in the heroes. However, one aspect of First Steps that factors greatly into the overall production has been a point of concern for fans.

Marvel Studios gave fans in Brazil an exclusive first look at The Fantastic Four: First Steps, screening the first 27 minutes of the highly anticipated film during a special fan event.

While the sneak peek offered a glimpse into the story and tone of the MCU reboot, what truly stood out were the reactions to the film's visual effects, especially concerning its fully CGI characters like The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), Silver Surfer (Julia Garner), and Galactus (Ralph Ineson). Even though it had been previously speculated that Ben Grimm could be entirely practical, even in rocky form.

Leading up to the event, rumors from early test screenings suggested that the CGI was "bad," raising concern among fans about whether the movie would live up to the high bar set by previous MCU entries.

Given the scale and visual complexity of the characters involved, those worries were understandable. But based on the preview reactions, Marvel appears to have put those fears to rest.

Marvel Studios

One fan on X, Ben, called (roughly translated from Portuguese) the CGI in the preview "very detailed and polished," and fans have "no need to worry about it." Interestingly, he also mentioned that in seemed like the visual effects were also much better tahn whats been shown in marketing:

"The CGI is very detailed and polished, no need to worry about it, they nailed it perfectly, I'd even say it's better than everything we saw in the trailers, they managed to improve a lot, especially the part with the eyes, which seemed small at first, now they’re bigger."

Another reaction from a fan club account on X, Quarteto Fantástico BR, echoed that sentiment, calling the CGI "flawless:"

"The final sequence of the preview I watched is one of those that makes the entire room hold its breath. The CGI? Flawless. And the buildup of danger feels real—you sense the weight of what’s at stake. The atmosphere is frenetic, and then, suddenly… black screen. The end."

Marvel Studios

The positive buzz is also being reinforced by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, who recently praised director Matt Shakman's ability to handle effects-heavy storytelling with Cinema Blend.

Feige praised Shakman's work, but also reminded audiences that it's not just the fully CGI characters that need to look good but Mr, Fantastic's (Pedro Pascal) "stretching's gotta look cool" and Johnny Storm's (Joseph Quinn) "flames have got to look cool:"

"Matt Shakman is very, very good at utilizing visual effects. The most important thing for us… the stretching's gotta look cool, the rocky exterior of The Thing has got to look cool, the flames have got to look cool. [But] it's all about the characters. It's all about the family. It's all about [those] dynamics. So the minute we got that cast that we've announced signed up, 90 percent of the work was done. That is what the focus is of the movie."

With more than just fan-favorite heroes and cosmic villains on the line, The Fantastic Four needs to strike a careful balance between visual spectacle and emotional depth. And based on this early look, it seems like the film is well on its way to doing just that.

The movie will mark a major milestone for the MCU as The Fantastic Four: First Steps becomes the first film in Phase 6. The MPAA has officially rated the film PG-13 for "action/violence and some language," aligning with nearly every other MCU release. Aside from Deadpool & Wolverine, Marvel Studios has consistently stuck with the PG-13 rating. All three previous live-action Fantastic Four films have also had the same rating. The Fantastic Four: First Steps is set to hit theaters on Friday, July 25.

Will Fantastic Four Have Too Much CGI?

Despite the positive early reactions to the visual effects, The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be one of the most CGI-heavy films in MCU history. Nearly every major character relies on visual effects, from The Thing and Silver Surfer to Reed Richards' stretching and Sue Storm's force fields.

The film also features massive space sequences and a fully CGI Galactus, pushing the digital scale even further. With 11 powered heroes and villains (with varying strengths and weaknesses), the movie demands a cosmic scope that practical effects simply can't achieve.

While concerns about over reliance on CGI were valid early on, the strong praise from preview audiences suggests Marvel has delivered something visually polished and immersive. If the final product holds up, Fantastic Four may end up setting a new bar for superhero spectacle leading into Avengers: Doomsday in 2026.