2025 Fantastic Four Movie Gets Official Rating (And It's Exactly What We Expected)

The MCU's 2025 Fantastic Four movie, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, has its official rating from the MPAA - one which should not surprise anybody. Kicking off Phase 6 of the MCU, this film has a multiverse's worth of expectations riding on it, as it will introduce the titular team to the MCU for the first time. Being the MCU's 37th movie since 2008, fans also have an expectation for what kind of themes and action they will see as well.

Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps was officially given a PG-13 rating about a month ahead of its theatrical release. This comes as no shock, as all but one MCU movie has come to theaters with a PG-13 rating over the last 17 years. Already having its sights set on a massive opening weekend at the box office, Marvel seems to be ensuring The Fantastic Four has the best chance at success with its rating.

The MPAA officially confirmed The Fantastic Four's PG-13 rating, which is the rating the vast majority of the MCU fandom expected it to get. It was given this rating for "action/violence and some language," a description which is common for the MCU's theatrical releases. Outside of 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine (the MCU's first R-rated film), Marvel Studios' other 35 movies have all had a PG-13 rating, many of them with the same description given here. Additionally, all three previous live-action Fantastic Four movies have come with a PG-13 rating.

Starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be Marvel Studios' first Phase 6 movie and the MCU's first film for the titular team. Working together a few years after getting their powers, they will have the tall order of stopping the villainous Galactus from making their world the latest to be destroyed and devoured. The Fantastic Four: First Steps will debut in theaters on Friday, July 25.

How PG-13 Rating Will Impact The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Marvel Studios

Considering The Fantastic Four is the latest in a long, long line of superhero movies to be rated PG-13, fans should expect much of the same themes, action, and drama that were seen in this film's predecessors. While most should not expect an uncensored F-bomb (which has only been done once in an MCU movie outside of Deadpool & Wolverine), this new Phase 6 outing should not be lacking elsewhere.

Footage has already teased plenty of thrilling action sequences, including plenty of fun teases for the titular team's powers, which will emulate what past MCU and legacy Marvel movies have done. Considering how much blood, destruction, and damage was put forth in Chris Evans and Jessica Alba's duology, the expectation is that the MCU will put forth the same effort visually and from a story perspective.

All things considered, this rating should not change fans' expectations for what to expect from The Fantastic Four, even with other aspects (like the runtime) being somewhat disappointing.

However, all fans can do now is wait to find out the specifics on what the PG-13 rating means, especially with new footage likely to come online over the next few weeks.