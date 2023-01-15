Joker 2 Receives Perfect Working Title

A new behind-the-scenes photo revealed the working title of DC's upcoming Joker 2.

The follow-up to the Academy Award-winning DC origin story, officially titled Joker: Folie à Deux, sees Joaquin Phoenix in the lead role once again as Arthur Fleck. The Joker won't be alone with Lady Gaga, Brendan Gleeson, and Catherine Keener also on board for the sequel.

The plot of Joker: Folie a Deux has been kept under wraps but the running theory is that it will focus on the origin of the romance between the Joker and his classic partner in crime, Harley Quinn.

Now, a new photo revealing the working title of the Joker sequel only supports that theory.

Working Title of Joker: Folie à Deux Revealed

Production on Joker: Folie à Deux recently began in December, and a new behind-the-scenes image revealed the film's working title to be "Juliet".

The picture, reportedly taken on the set of the new Joker movie via @therealdruma on Instagram, shows the word Juliet framed by a silhouette of two people dancing, which matches the logo revealed in the first Joker 2 teaser.

@therealdruma/Instagram

Why Juliet Makes Perfect Sense For Joker 2

Joker 2's working title Juliet is a perfect choice for a number of reasons.

Todd Phillips' Joker went into production under the working title of 'Romeo'. With this being a direct sequel it makes sense that the follow-up adopts the title Juliet, paying homage to Shakespeare's classic Romeo & Juliet.

The pairing of these working titles seems to suggest that a sequel to Joker may have always been part of the plan, despite Warner Bros. insisting this film was intended to be standalone.

Given the connotations that the title brings, it does seem that Joker: Folie à Deux will be something of a love story, exploring the relationship between Harley Quinn and the Joker. There are also rumors that this sequel will be told from Harley Quinn's point of view, and Juliet being the working title certainly supports that idea.

Joker: Folie à Deux is set to release in cinemas on October 4, 2024