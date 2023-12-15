Invincible Season 2 Episode 5 Release, Story Details & Everything We Know

It's time to explore everything we know about the release and story details of Season 2, Episode 5 of Amazon Prime Video's hit series, Invincible.

Invincible is on a hiatus in its Season 2 release schedule after Episode 4 delivered some major revelations for Steven Yeun's Invincible, which came after a bloody showdown with the Viltrumites once reunited with his father, Omni-Man.

J.K. Simmons' Omni-Man then told his son to "read [his] books" as Mark lay beaten and devastatingly injured on Thraxa, setting the stage for new mysteries and adventures to tackle in a few weeks.

Why Is Invincible Season 2, Episode 5 Delayed?

Prime Video

While many fans are disappointed that the second half of Invincible Season 2 was delayed, the reason for that comes down to production issues for Episodes 5-8.

Series co-showrunner and writer Simon Racioppa told TechRadar that it "wasn’t the original plan" to split this season into two parts, but it became a necessity due to production delays brought about by the pandemic.

However, he's confident that fans will understand why the decision was made to push the last four episodes and make viewers "wait a little longer" for Season 2's return:

"It was discussed by all parties. When we started Season 2, it wasn’t the original plan but, unfortunately, many different circumstances came up during production that made us realize this was the best way to do this."

Noting how there are "a multitude of things that can happen during production" that can push a release date one way or the other, the team felt this strategy was the best way for fans to enjoy Season 2 given everything that happened:

“We want to give the fans some episodes now and then ask them to wait just a little longer for the others. So no, it wasn’t a story-based decision but, as I’m sure you know, there are a multitude of things that can happen during production that can affect your release date. We just felt this was the best way to present season 2 and get it out to the fans.”

When Will Invincible Season 2, Episode 5 Release?

Prime Video

Officially, Part 2 of Invincible Season 2 is confirmed to debut in early 2024, although no specific release date is set in stone yet.

Racioppa gave an update on Season 2's return in late November, hoping that the season's first four episodes "make you think for the next few weeks or... months..." and have people reflecting on those major storylines:

"Both a sense of relief and a sense of dread about what’s coming, I hope. A sense of relief of being like, ‘Oh, we got through that okay.’ Those four episodes were hopefully emotionally draining in some places, exciting in others. Hopefully, they make you think for the next few weeks or... months... to just make you reflect on it, so that you don’t just forget it. That’s what I’m hoping people will take back."

According to one rumor originally shared by X user DynamoSuperX, Season 2 is set to return to Prime Video on Thursday, January 4, with Episode 8 later airing on January 25. However, fans should only take these dates with a grain of salt for the time being considering that the account that posted the info is not a reputable news source.

What Will Happen in Invincible Season 2, Episode 5?

Prime Video

At the end of Episode 4, fans saw Mark being beaten to a pulp by the Viltrumites before they took Omni-Man back on a gurney, setting up some dire circumstances for Episode 5 when the series returns.

As part of Nolan Grayson's human cover, he wrote sci-fi books and travel pieces that contain important discoveries about threats to the Viltrumute people, including an alien known as the Space Racer and a race known as the Rognarr.

Both of these threats will likely be out for blood after the Viltrum Empire took out Nolan and Mark Grayson on Thraxa, all while the question of how Mark and his new stepbrother, Oliver, will return to Earth after that attack looms.

General Kregg also warned Mark that the Viltrumites would invade Earth and kill millions of people if he didn't continue Omni-Man's work. Also, Nolan will face a death sentence for betraying his own people in Episode 4.

In the Invincible comics, Mark is pushed to take his half-brother back to Earth with Oliver's mother almost dying, although Oliver has aged down to about two years old by the time they arrive. Mark's mother then looks after him as he grows older, eventually becoming a great warrior like his father - complete with some of Omni-Man's as well.

There's also the threat of Sterling K. Brown's Angston Levy to keep in mind for when Mark gets back to Earth, with Levy being a major antagonist for Invincible as he uses his inter-dimensional powers to put Mark through hell.

Mark and Amber eventually break up as Amber shows signs of regret over dating a superhero. Mark then kisses Atom Eve before seeing Amber with another man, and the couple ends their relationship on good terms while acknowledging where they failed each other.

The other big question fans will have concerns Donald after he came back to life and learned of his death in the Season 1 finale, potentially indicating hidden superpowers for Cecil's righthand man.

That superhero origin story will be a key plot point to follow as he returns to a more prominent role in Season 2, possibly bringing another power player into the fold as Earth hangs in the balance.

Will Invincible Season 2 Part 2 Have Crossovers?

Prime Video

In the comics, Mark Grayson is known for traveling through various different universes, and especially with Angstrom Levy likely coming back into the story with a vengeance, other universes could be explored in Season 2, Part 2 as well.

Considering Invincible is a Prime Video property, many wonder whether other superhero properties under the streamer's watch could be in line to join this animated adventure.

Likely the top of that list is The Boys, one of the most popular superhero shows in the industry. That series is looking ahead to its own return as Season 4 hits Prime Video sometime in 2024.

Seeing Invincible interact with other powerful heroes like Homelander or Starlight, or potentially the Boys themselves in Billy Butcher and Hughie Campbell, would mark a historic moment for Amazon Prime Video, even if only for a moment.

There are also lesser-known heroes like The Tick who could be brought into play. Prime Video's two-season series gives Invincible the chance for some more humorous antics behind a naturally funnier superhero.

Another rumor has fans speculating that Marvel's Spider-Man is set for a historic crossover into this franchise through the Multiverse based on a shot from Season 2's teaser trailer.

The shot in question showed Mark Grayson looking at his phone, which had a picture of a comic with Invincible and Spider-Man on the cover. This was from a crossover issue where Mark found himself in the Marvel Comics universe before teaming up with the web-slinger to face Doctor Octopus.

Fans don't have any confirmation of this crossover happening, but there also hasn't been any denial of the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man coming into this story.

With Invincible gaining such a passionate following, crossovers like these would only bring new levels of hype as this animated superhero universe grows.

Season 2, Part 2 of Invincible will premiere on Amazon Prime Video in early 2024.