Watch: Harley Quinn Season 3 Red Band Trailer Drops 7 F-Bombs

Harley Quinn is a unique show in the DC Comics pantheon. It's the only animated TV-MA content that has come out of the DCU, and it truly lives up to its name and rating. It's brutal, raunchy, and just pure insanity sometimes. Of course, it's hard to live up to those descriptive words without having Harleen Quinzel as the leading character.

The series has had two seasons already air, but the last time a new episode was dropped was in 2020. Thankfully, a third season is right around the corner. In fact, it's only days away from being available to stream on HBO Max as Harley Quinn's story expands further.

The story looks to upping its craziness, as this season will, among other antics, see the Court of Owls hosting orgies, Swamp Thing getting busy, and Joker running for major—which the writers proudly proclaimed "hasn't been done before". Now, to up the excitement for the new batch of episodes, the show has released a brand new red band trailer that brings all the f-bombs into the spotlight.

Harley Quinn Drops Red Band Trailer

Ahead of its July 28 debut, HBO Max dropped a brand new Red Band trailer for Harley Quinn's third season, which features a whopping seven f-bombs. The new footage features lots of new glimpses into what awaits viewers in these new episodes.

For one, the entire gang is back together again! While not surprising, it's still exciting after not having had a new episode for two years.

DC Comics

This time around, despite Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy being together, it seems the two may still have some turbulence to get over in their relationship.

DC Comics

To add to that mess, Joker will be up to his not-so-usual antics of running for Mayor of Gotham City.

DC Comics

It seems that at least Metallo is on Mr. J's side, while Catwoman seems a bit uninterested in the whole mess—given that both of them, alongside other villains, seem to be at a debate.

DC Comics

Who better to go up against the Prince Clown of Crime than Commissioner Jim Gordon himself?

DC Comics

Nightwing, Robin, and Batgirl jump into action against Poison Ivy's new green initiative.

DC Comics

Riddler and Clock King get a nice little cameo towards the end of the promo.

DC Comics

Harley Quinn even manages to introduce new, crude characters into the DC mythos, with the arrival of supervillain Cock King.

DC Comics

The entire teaser can be seen below.

The Insanity of Harley Quinn

If these trailers have been any indication, Season 3 seems to be taking everything about the series and amping it up to 11. Who would have thought they'd see a mayoral race with Joker going up against Commissioner Gordan, with folks like Black Manta and Captain Cold in the audience?

Though, to be fair, this is the same show that was at one point planning on having an oral sex scene between Batman and Catwoman—so it's certainly within their wheelhouse.

For those of you who may not have had the chance to try the show out, now is actually a perfect time to do so. HBO Max has dropped the first episode for free on YouTube, so it could act as the perfect gateway for anyone lacking some Harlequinn antics in their life.

Plus, if the series gets a big enough audience for its new season, maybe it'll get renewed and lead to both Red Hood and Power Girl getting introduced down the line. Who wouldn't want that?

Harley Quinn Season 3 hits HBO Max on July 28.