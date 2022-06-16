Harley Quinn Season 3 Update Reveals New Characters & Plot Details

It's not every day someone reads a quote from a DC Comics creative (in this case, Justin Halpern) that reads, "[at one point there was a scene] where Batman was going down on Catwoman." That's just not a sentence most fans would imagine being said—yet, thanks to the antics of HBO Max's animated series Harley Quinn, it almost became more than just a funny idea. It was on its way to becoming a reality.

The infamous line, which became the subject of many internet memes, came straight from the mouth of one of the show's co-creators, Justin Halpern. For those who don't know anything about the series, it's an adult animated show that basically has the freedom to do almost anything it wants to—sorry, Batman. The advantage comes from its characters being villains, something Halpern admitted "[was] incredibly gratifying."

It's now been two years since fans have seen any new episodes of Kaley Cuoco's Harley and her newfound freedom from everyone's favorite (but also least favorite) clown. Thankfully, that wait is nearly over, with the show's third season confirmed to land on HBO Max at some point later this summer.

But what exactly can fans expect?

New Harley Quinn Updates Ahead of Third Season

Some brand new information about HBO Max's animated comedy Harley Quinn has come out from the Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

The show's co-executive producer, Jennifer Coyle, shared a number of key story & character details about Season 3, which were reported on by SEAT-CUPRA's Midou Mir on Twitter:

Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy are on their Eat-Kill-Bang Tour, which basically amounts to a glorified honeymoon. Photos shown at the event see the two lovebirds on a beach.

Swamp Thing will be joining the third season.

The Court of Owls will make an appearance and possibly bring some crazy parties with them.

There will be a reference to Batman: The Animated Series and its iconic thunder scene, with Harley as Robin.

DC Comics

Variety's coverage revealed that Coyle's presentation made it clear that Harley and Ivy's honeymoon wasn't going to be all sunshine and rainbows and that there would be explosions—and another meeting with Batman.

She also teased the third season's "twists and turns," which will "take [the] audiences to places and show thing you don't see anywhere else." Those comments were followed by an image showing a bare-bottomed man being spanked in an S&M bar—where Commissioner Gordon somehow finds himself at.

Court of Owls and Ivy Envy Gets Harley Busy

Season 3 certainly seems like it will be quite an eventful time for Harley Quinn. Unfortunately, though, the romantic pairing of Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy was never going to be smooth sailing—not that they're a bad pairing since they were clearly meant for one another.

However, running into something like the Court of Owls is a pretty big deal. Though, given the nature of Harley Quinn, the organization may just be used for some laughs. Odds are they won't be quite as terrifying as the interpretation of the infamous group looks to be in the upcoming game Gotham Knights.

For those who love the world that this show has created, HBO Max will be bringing to life a spinoff show named Noonan's, which will follow the incredibly genius purchase of the infamous dive bar by Kite Man. Big bads such as Bane and Lex Luthor are set to grab a drink there, where the series will undoubtedly keep the same stylized adult humor alive—just without Harley Quinn.

Harley Quinn will hit HBO Max at some point this summer.