Harley Quinn Season 3 Confirms Release Date Window With New Photo

Harley Quinn has always been a popular character since her creation in 1992 for Batman: The Animated Series. Her animated introduction led her to become an iconic villain in the comics, going on to be a player in more than just The Dark Knight’s story. For example, as a recent example, she starred in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. Quinn has gone on to even star in her own animated comedy series aptly titled after herself, which is soon to receive a Season 3.

The HBO Max streaming show is a half-hour animated venture that follows a newly single Harley Quinn as she tries to make her own way through the criminal underworld of Gotham City. Having first premiered in 2019, the series now has two seasons under its belt, with a third on its way. The Harley Quinn series had an uphill battle in getting a Season 3 after its streaming service DC Universe was dissolved, but luckily Warner Bros.' latest streaming service has provided the opportunity for a continuation.

Fans have been waiting two years now for a continuation of Kaley Cuoco’s antics, yet have not received a solid release date for Harley Quinn Season 3. So when will that long drought come to an end? Thankfully, it’s soon—very soon.

When Will Harley Quinn Season 3 Release?

The official Twitter account for HBO Max's Harley Quinn tweeted a new image from the show's upcoming third season while confirming a report from USA Today, revealing that the series will return in Late Summer 2022.

The image showcases Kaley Cuoco's Harley Quinn and Lake Bell's Poison Ivy enjoying themselves and having a nice drink on the beach.

DC Comics

Previously, the showrunner and executive producer for the show, Patrick Schumacker, teased on Twitter that fans would be able to see Harley Quinn Season 3 come summer.

Harley Quinn is Back Baby

After not having new episodes for so long, fans are undoubtedly thrilled to hear how the series’ return is nigh. Not only that, but the Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn romance viewers have wanted for so long will arrive alongside it.

As exciting as a new season of Harley Quinn is, even better is how that animated world will be expanding. It was previously announced that HBO was pursuing a spinoff for Matt Oberg’s Kite Man named Noonan's, which will follow the character’s purchase of one of Gotham’s seediest dive bars.

While Kite Man might be the main character, big bads such as Lex Luthor and Bane will also be making appearances. If this new venture is successful, it’s also bound to be far from the last offshoot HBO tries to launch.

Harley Quinn will hit HBO Max sometime late this summer.