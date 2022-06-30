Watch Harley Quinn’s First Episode Online for FREE Ahead of Season 3

The anticipation surrounding Harley Quinn's third season has been sky high, especially after its game-changing Season 2 finale. The last installment ended with Poison Ivy confessing her feelings for Harley, with the pair ultimately driving off together as the Gotham City Police Department chases them. While fans wait for the season's premiere on HBO Max, Harley and Ivy's romance continued in a six-part mini-comic series, "The Eat. Bang! Kill Tour," where the pair's exploits in the country are chronicled.

The titular anti-hero and Poison Ivy's mayhem are expected to continue in Season 3, with its trailer also teasing tons of cameos from DC characters along the way. In a previous interview, the show's lead star, Kaley Cuoco, teased that there is "so much good stuff" in store for Season 3 and that it is "ridiculous" and "gets more and more insane."

Now, to prepare fans even more for Harley Quinn Season 3, a special episode has been released online.

Warner Bros. Releases Harley Quinn Episode 1 for FREE

Ahead of its third season, HBO Max officially released Harley Quinn's first episode, "'Til Death Do Us Part," on YouTube.

The show's official social media account promoted the episode's release with the usual quirky dialogue from Kaley Cuoco's DC character:

"In case you’ve been livin’ under a damn rock, my show is the sh*t! Stream the first episode for free now on http://youtube.com/hbomax. You’re welcome!"

The debut episode revolves around the breakup of Joker and the titular anti-hero, eventually leading to the appearance of Poison Ivy to help her friend out:

A Fresh Look at Harley Quinn's Journey

Harley Quinn's debut episode is an important step in the anti-hero's growth since it explored her journey to become an independent and empowered woman through the help of Poison Ivy.

Rewatching the episode for those who have already seen it also gives a new perspective upon seeing the scenes between Harley and Poison Ivy, mainly since it already teased the pair's romantic connection from the beginning. HBO Max might've released this episode for that reason alone, or this could be a marketing ploy to attract more viewers ahead of the show's Season 3 premiere.

Aside from the plethora of cameos, Harley Quinn co-executive producer Jennifer Coyle revealed that the next set of episodes will have "twists and turns," which will "take [the] audiences to places and show things you don't see anywhere else." For a show that is filled with an unexpected turn of events in the first two seasons, it looks like the craziness will dial up even further.

Harley Quinn Season 3 is set to premiere on HBO Max on Thursday, July 28.