Harley Quinn Season 3 Reveals 10 Episode Titles In Advance

Kaley Cuoco's take on Harley Quinn quickly won over the hearts of many fans thanks to HBO Max's adult animated comedy. The series sees the character escape from her toxic Joker relationship, leading her to forge her own path in life. Obviously, with this being Harley, that new direction still includes plenty of crime and villainy.

It's been a couple of years since fans have gotten any new episodes, and the wait has been grueling. Thankfully, fans are soon to be treated by new Quinn shenanigans later this summer, though, an exact day is still just out of sight.

So what do audiences have to look forward to? Well, recently announced information about the show's third season at Annecy International Animation Film Festival teased Quinn and Ivy's honeymoon, Swamp Thing, The Court of Owls and their crazy parties, and another reunion with the Batman himself.

Now, the episode titles for the series' third season have been revealed, and they help paint a better picture of what viewers can expect to see.

Harley Quinn Third Season Episodes Revealed

DC

Thanks to Spoiler TV, fans now know all the Season 3 episode titles for HBO Max's Harley Quinn. They can be seen below:

Episode 301 - Harlivy

Episode 302 - There’s No Ivy In Team

Episode 303 - The 83Rd Annual Villy Awards

Episode 304 - A Thief, A Mole, An Orgy

Episode 305 - It’s A Swamp Thing

Episode 306 - Joker: The Killing Vote

Episode 307 - Another Sharkley Adventure

Episode 308 - Batman Begins Forever

Episode 309 - Climax At Jazzapajizza

Episode 310 - The Horse And The Sparrow (Season Finale)

Executive producer Patrick Schumacker and Harley Quinn's official Twitter page told fans to stay tuned for an exciting announcement tomorrow Tuesday, June 28.

DC

Also shared were two new stills from Season 3, one teasing the Court of Owls' involvement and another showing Harley and Ivy's brutal new romance:

DC

Harley Quinn Meets the Court, Joker, and Batman

It's clear to see, even just from the episode titles, that the show could easily end up outdoing itself when it comes to having wacky, insane fun with Harley's adventures throughout the DC Comics landscape. For one, how does someone like Quinn get involved with Swamp Thing? Or invited to a top-secret Court of Owls gathering? If only those intense Batman/Catwoman scenes weren't cut.

For those already dreading the conclusion of Season 3, rest easy knowing there's a spin-off show already on the way. Titled Noonan's, the series will follow Kite Man's recent bar buyout and include Lex Luthor and Bane, and likely various other well-known villains as well. So if the comedic style and humor of HBO Max's raunchy Harley Quinn, there will be plenty more to come.

The character herself has been quite busy. First, her animated show started to rev back up, then Joker: Folie a Deux teases her addition to the sequel, and then The Suicide Squad director James Gunn teases Margot Robbie's return in the near future. Her popularity might actually be higher than that of the Clown Prince of Crime himself.

Harley Quinn hits HBO Max sometime later this summer.