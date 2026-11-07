DC's New Flash Is The Blueprint For the Superhero's Post-Ezra Miller Era

While the Absolute Universe began only a few years ago, it's already become one of the most successful initiatives from DC Comics, to the point that they've overtaken Marvel Comics for the first time in decades. Not only did it introduce a buster sword-wielding Wonder Woman, but Absolute Batman became such an enormous hit that it will be adapted into an animated series. Perhaps James Gunn's DCU could even take inspiration from other parts of the Absolute Universe for future heroes like The Flash.

Gunn has a preference for certain eras of DC Comics, such as the late-1980s and writers like John Ostrander of Suicide Squad fame, or early-2000s comics, which Grant Morrison dominated. The only other modern comics that Gunn has taken any direct cues from have been from writer Tom King, such as Mister Miracle and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

But that doesn't mean the co-CEO of DC Studios wouldn't be willing to take bits and pieces from DC Comics' most recent success, specifically Jeff Lemire's Absolute Flash.

A Newer Flash for the Post-Ezra Miller Era

Wally West

DC Comics

So far, the DCU hasn't been entirely clear about which generation of superheroes inhabits this cinematic universe, but with Lanterns, there's a pretty blatant generational divide between Kyle Chandler's Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre's John Stewart. Considering that Barry Allen, the second Flash, was best friends with Jordan in the comics, it would suggest that he's just as old as him in this universe.

Absolute Flash (2025) #8

Meaning that another, younger Flash will likely take the spotlight in the ever-expanding DCU, which could mean a bigger role for the red-headed Wally West. Not only would this differentiate itself from Ezra Miller's Barry Allen, but it would give the future Justice League some younger blood alongside Xolo Maridueña's Blue Beetle.

The Rogues

DC Comics

It's already been reported that at least two of The Flash's Rogues will be appearing in The People vs. Gorilla Grodd. One of whom will be Golden Glider, one of the primary members of the Rogues in both the mainline comics and Absolute Flash. Alongside her are her brother and their leader, Leonard Snart, followed by Digger Harkness' Boomerang and a gender-bent version of the second Trickster, going by Jesse James.

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A team that serves as a superpowered strike force for the government, tasked with taking down Wally West. While that specific aspect doesn't have to be adapted, some of the designs could carry over, such as Lisa Snart being a double amputee, outfitted with prosthetic legs that allow her to literally glide. Another would be Jesse James' Trickster, who's a slightly more serious interpretation of the jokester, but no less a smart ass, using her tech to overwhelm and trap the speedster.

Grodd

DC Comics

It's already obvious from set photos of The People vs. Gorilla Grodd that the simian supervillain won't be a small, cute, green monkey like in Absolute Flash. However, the DCU has portrayed him as unusually friendly with humans on this university campus, which is uncharacteristic of Grodd, who despises humanity in the comics. In contrast, Grodd has become one of Wally West's best friends in Absolute Flash, even opposing his human-hating father.

Absolute Flash (2025) #12

However, just because Grodd wasn't committing any heinous crimes while he was attending Metropolis University with Clark Kent doesn't mean his future won't hold atrocities to come, as fans saw in Creature Commandos, with Grodd acting as one of Princess Ilana Rostovic's highest lieutenants. But perhaps Wally West's friendship with Grodd could prevent the tyrant in him from surfacing.

Elenore Thawne

DC Comics

Not only was Eobard Thawne's Reverse Flash completely cut from the DCEU's adaptation of Flashpoint, but the villain has also been excessively used in CW's The Flash. Perhaps it's time for the next adaptation to shake it up a bit, while still leaving the door open for the classic iteration of the supervillain, hence Dr. Elenore Thawne, the granddaughter of Eobard Thawne.

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While she has yet to gain any powers similar to the Reverse Flash in Absolute Flash, she's been the dominating force against Wally West as she relentlessly attempts to capture him to access the Still Point, seemingly the Absolute Universe's counter of the Speed Force. Plus, she doesn't even have to be Thawne's granddaughter, but one of his ancestors, with him traditionally being from the 25th century, leaving it open for him to torment an inexperienced Wally West.

Hunter Zolomon

DC Comics

One of the most exciting and recent changes from the mainline comics has been Hunter Zolomon's debut in Absolute Flash #18. No longer a knock-off of the Reverse Flash and an agent of the Department of Extranormal Operations (DEO), he's sent by Dr. Elenore Thawne to take down Wally, which he does easily with his Chronokinesis.

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Similar to the mainline comics, Zoloman can project himself, in mind and body, one minute into the past or future, simulating super speed—something he used to nearly beat Wally West to death, with only Grodd's telepathy saving him. However, Zolomon's motives also differ greatly from the comics. He's not trying to make The Flash a better hero anymore, but keeping his privileges and money from his time in the government. He doesn't initially want to kill Wally either until Dr. Elenore Thawne forces him to.

Considering the DCU has already taken some big swings, such as killing off Hal Jordan in the premiere of Lanterns, it wouldn't be surprising at all if they took any amount of inspiration from the Absolute Universe and its massive success.