Daredevil Star Announces Exit from X Amid Issues With Disney+ Reboot

One of the stars of the upcoming Daredevil reboot on Disney+, Daredevil: Born Again, took a surprising leave from his X (formerly Twitter) page on social media.

Fans were shocked to learn about the issues Daredevil: Born Again is facing, with the show’s writing team being fired after the writers’ strike as Marvel Studios looks to rework the series from the ground up, despite having already spent several months in production before the Hollywood halt began.

Following that report, series star and Kingpin actor Vincent D’Onofrio made it clear that the cast and crew are “going to bring forward the best series [they] can,” expressing his faith in the Marvel team to do Daredevil the right way.

Daredevil Star Leaves X Social Media Platform

Marvel

Daredevil: Born Again star Vincent D’Onofrio announced that he is leaving X, confirming his departure on his social media account.

Sharing with his fans that he’s “going to leave very soon,” he noted that he’s been thinking about this decision for some time, sending love to his 485,000 followers:

“So everyone i'm going to leave X. I'm going to leave very soon. To my amazing and loyal followers: You know I have been contemplating this for a long while. Today is the day. I leave you for now with much love to you all.”

He also noted that he’s debating leaving Instagram as well, hinting that he might come back someday with “a brand new account” should he feel like returning:

“Don't think I'm going to be spending anytime on any platform. Feeling like leaving Instagram today as well. I'll come back soon or maybe later. I don't know. Maybe with a brand new account.”

He closed off his message with a short poem that he wrote previously, hoping to send his fans off with a message of encouragement:

“I wrote this once: ‘Time stops when I'm with you. Airplanes halt in the sky. The three children still, hands raised to a ball stuck hanging in the air. All others disappear and you and I at a table in a meadow somewhere in the world embraced in conversation and lust. We lived there. I'm there still I believe. I believe that time stopped when I was with you.’”

For years, D’Onofrio was incredibly active on his social media pages, most recently teasing his 2021 return as Kingpin in the Hawkeye series on Disney+.

This comes as D’Onofrio waits to get back to work on Daredevil: Born Again amidst the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, although the MCU reboot is being completely reworked for Disney+ during this time.

When Will Daredevil Reboot Debut on Disney+?

Seeing D’Onofrio leave social media is certainly a disappointment for MCU fans, who have grown accustomed to seeing his commentary on a role that he’s come to embrace over the years.

But for the time being, the most prevalent questions at hand are when D’Onofrio will be able to get back to work on his Daredevil series and when the show will eventually debut on Disney+.

Most recently, fans learned about one major character officially being recast from the Daredevil series on Netflix, leaving many wondering exactly whether that show will fit into the grand MCU canon storyline.

But with D’Onofrio himself sporting a new fitter look than what he’s used in past appearances as Kingpin, anticipation is building to see just how powerful and terrifying he’ll be in his return.

Daredevil: Born Again is now rumored to debut on Disney+ sometime in 2025.