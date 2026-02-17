Daredevil Born Again Season 2 New TV Trailer Spoils a Matt Murdock Mystery

The latest TV trailer for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 hints at a major mystery surrounding Matt Murdock's public status as the series gears up for its March 24 release. Marvel Studios confirmed the new season will span eight episodes and branded it the MCU's "most intense street-level drama" on Disney+. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) is escalating his war on Daredevil, while Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) has gone into hiding, or has he?

A new 30-second TV spot for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 quietly undercut one of the season's biggest mysteries by revealing that Matt Murdock will resurface in public after all. While the promo is largely a condensed re-edit of the main January 27 trailer, it includes a brief but crucial shot of Matt standing in a courtroom alongside members of Fisk's Anti-Vigilante Task Force (AVTF), ruling out any flashback.

Marvel Television

This directly contradicts earlier marketing, which framed Matt as being publicly missing, including the first trailer's "MISSING MATT MURDOCK" poster and the implication that he would be operating solely from the shadows of Hell's Kitchen.

Marvel Television

This TV spot effectively spoils that Matt will re-enter the public eye at some point this season, but the reasoning behind his court appearance remains a mystery.

In Season 1 of Daredevil: Born Again, Matt's front-facing identity was swapped. Matt operated in a self-imposed exile from his vigilante life, having retired the Daredevil persona following the traumatic death of Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) in the shocking premiere episode.

Determined to honor Foggy's memory by proving the legal system works, Matt formed Murdock & McDuffie, adopting the life of a civilian attorney, which longtime Daredevil fans knew wouldn't last.

This lawyer-only status quo begins to unravel when Fisk ascends to the Mayoral office, and the trial and death of Hector Ayala/White Tiger (Kamar de los Reyes) reveal corruption within the system, leading to Daredevil being reborn.

Now with his back against the wall and Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) back in the fold, Season 2 is leaning into more of a Daredevil-only story, similar to Netflix's Season 3 of Daredevil, when Matt was presumed dead.

While this new TV spot does spoil Matt's public appearance, it doesn't answer the more interesting question: What would draw Daredevil out of the dark?

The full TV spot can be seen below:

Where Will Daredevil End up in Season 2?

Matt is waging a guerrilla-style war against Fisk and his AVTF in Season 2 of Born Again. Set photos show that Matt will adopt a new black Shadowland suit, making plenty of fans happy and teasing an iconic comic book storyline.

The Shadowland comic arc centers on Daredevil returning to Hell's Kitchen as the unexpected leader of the Hand ninja clan, building a temple-prison called Shadowland and taking extreme, often lethal measures against his enemies, including Bullseye.

For Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, as D'Onofrio teased, elements of Shadowland, such as the new suit and a darker, more aggressive Daredevil could be a great influence.

By the end of Season 2, Daredevil still was not going out in public much as Matt Murdock, especially with Season 3 confirmed to be coming soon. How Born Again Season 2 fits into the greater MCU storytelling will also be fascinating, as street-level New York stories like the Punisher Special Presentation and Spider-Man: Brand New Day will also be influenced by the events of these next eight episodes.