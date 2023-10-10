Avengers: Secret Wars Movie Gets Exciting Character Tease from Producer

A producer from Marvel Studios just teased one character who will make their mark on the MCU’s biggest theatrical movie to date - Avengers: Secret Wars.

The MCU’s sixth Avengers movie is ramping up to be the biggest event in the history of comic book films. It is rumored to bring in dozens of heroes from an era long before the MCU even existed which has fans itching for information.

Legacy characters from Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man to Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine are all on the table for this epic Multiversal crossover, although the MCU’s own veterans will stake their own flags as well.

MCU Character's Impact on Avengers: Secret Wars

Marvel

Marvel Studios producer Kevin Wright spoke with ComicBook.com’s Phase Zero podcast about the impact that Sophia Di Martino’s Sylvie will have on the MCU’s sixth Avengers film, Avengers: Secret Wars.

After making her return to the small screen in Loki Season 2, Wright teased the series could be a stopping point where “the coming phases [run] through Loki and his choices” in an “unexpected way:”

"As we were developing [‘Loki’], we were kind of like, 'Oh, in a broad sense, it would be really cool if the coming phases also ran through Loki and his choices, but in a different, unexpected way.' It always, I mean those are kind of like broad discussions, but we always are focusing in on just what we're doing and try not to get too bogged down by the bigger picture. If we tell our story really well, the rest of the MCU will embrace it."

As ComicBook.com joked about Loki being “the catalyst” for Avengers 6, Wright also noted that Di Martino’s Loki Variant, Sylvie, “has a lot of responsibility” as well, teasing her potential role in the movie:

ComicBook: "So, Tom Hiddleston's [Loki] is the catalyst for ‘Secret Wars,’ confirmed, thank you very much... (laughs)" Wright: "Sylvie has a lot of responsibility in that too, by the way, with what she's done with the Multiverse..."

Wright is referencing the end of Loki Season 1, Episode 6, in which Sylvie got her vengeance and killed Jonathan Majors’ He Who Remains, immediately sending the Multiverse into chaos as the timeline began branching uncontrollably.

Will Sylvie Have a Role in Avengers: Secret Wars?

It’s already been confirmed that Majors’ Kang the Conqueror is going to be the ultimate big bad for the Avengers in both Secret Wars and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, with his He Who Remains Variant being the first one introduced in Loki.

And considering Sylvie is the one who took him out and set the timeline free, it’s no shock to learn that the impact of that event will be felt once Kang and his Variants reach their full potential.

The big question now, however, is whether Sophia Di Martino will actually make her presence felt on screen in that movie after at least two seasons of work in Loki.

Before Avengers: Secret Wars, multiple Loki stars were rumored to have joined the cast of Deadpool 3, although there are no signs pointing to Di Martino’s involvement in that major Multiversal outing yet.

But considering how wildly popular she’s become through her time with Loki, there’s no way to definitively count her out of Avengers 6, particularly since no Marvel character in history is a surefire no-show for that film.

Loki Season 2, Episode 1 is now streaming on Disney+. Avengers: Secret Wars is set to come to theaters on May 7, 2027.