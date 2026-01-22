Disney+ Is Now Streaming 2 Avengers: Doomsday Scenes

Two key scenes from Avengers: Doomsday are already streaming on Disney+ ahead of its 2026 premiere. Doomsday will close off a massive year of blockbusters in 2026, giving Marvel a chance to peak again in the entertainment world for the first time in years. Four trailers for the film were released with Avatar: Fire & Ash that each center on different corners of the Marvel universe, with two other moments from the film now on Disney's streamer.

Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Thunderbolts* are streaming on Disney+. Both movies feature post-credits scenes taken straight from the franchise's next major Avengers film, Avengers: Doomsday, as directors Joe and Anthony Russo filmed the scenes.

Marvel Studios

The Fantastic Four: First Steps' mid-credits scene picks up four years after the movie, with Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm reading a book to her son, Franklin Richards. Originally introduced as a baby in this movie, Franklin is now four years old and begins to display remarkable levels of intelligence for his age.

Marvel Studios

HERBE, the Fantastic Four's robotic assistant, holds up Charles Darwin's The Origin of Species as an option for Franklin to read before Sue says they "did that one yesterday."

Marvel Studios

Looking on the counter, she finds a much more age-appropriate book called A Fly Went By, commenting that she and her genius toddler are "going for something a little more fun today."

Marvel Studios

However, things take a dark turn when Sue sees Franklin standing in front of a man who appears out of nowhere in her living room, leading her to power up.

Marvel Studios

She sees the youngster holding up his hand to the man's face, as fans see the other figure holding a silver mask in his left hand. That mask and his green cloak tease Robert Downey Jr.'s return to the MCU as Victor von Doom, who will be the main villain of the next two Avengers movies. This scene sets up Doom's arrival on the Fantastic Four's Earth-828 before he jumps multiversal barriers and puts all life in danger.

Marvel Studios

Additionally, before The Fantastic Four hit Disney+ in November 2025, Thunderbolts* did the same in late August. Its post-credits scene showed the Thunderbolts (now dubbed the New Avengers) 14 months after the film's main events in Avengers Tower as they look at a monitor showing an "extradimensional ship entering [the] atmosphere."

Marvel Studios

As the ship turned during its descent onto Earth-616, the team saw a massive blue "4" on the side, accompanied by Michael Giacchino's theme music from The Fantastic Four. While it is still unconfirmed if Marvel's First Family is on that ship, the scene teases somebody from their universe crossing between dimensions ahead of a meeting with the Avengers.

Marvel Studios

Avengers: Doomsday, which hits theaters on December 18, 2026, will be the third movie in Marvel Studios' Phase 6 slate and the MCU's fifth Avengers outing. Featuring 27 confirmed MCU and legacy Marvel stars, the story will pit the Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four in an epic battle against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom for the fate of the multiverse.

How Avengers: Doomsday Scenes on Disney+ Will Impact the Movie

Marvel Studios

Doomsday is far from the first movie to utilize its material for earlier post-credits scenes, as seen in films like Ant-Man (Captain America: Civil War) and Doctor Strange (Thor: Ragnarok). The question is how these moments will be utilized in the full Doomsday story.

More than likely, these scenes will be one of, if not the first time, fans see the New Avengers and Fantastic Four in Doomsday. Doom's interaction with Franklin could potentially set up his or the team's place on the ship that lands on the New Avengers' radar, which will eventually lead to both teams meeting up with Sam Wilson's Avengers team and the legacy X-Men.

According to leaked set photos and quotes from Shang-Chi star Simu Liu, the Avengers and X-Men are in line for a key interaction at some point in the movie. Additionally, promotional material teased as many as six teams of heroes making up the movie's overarching roster, meaning there will be plenty of questions about how, where, and why all of these characters unite against Doom.

Combining these clips with the four scenes that comprise Doomsday's trailers still leaves many confirmed cast members unaccounted for. The aforementioned Shang-Chi has been absent from the MCU since his solo movie, so fans still do not know exactly where his character will land as of yet.

While he was mentioned in Thunderbolts' post-credits scene, Sam Wilson has also yet to be included in Doomsday marketing material. One of the other major players is Loki, though it can be assumed that the other heroes will find him guarding the Multiverse as he was at the end of Loki Season 2. Hopefully, a full-length trailer will give more insight into the other Avengers' whereabouts going into Doomsday, before they all culminate in their fight against Doctor Doom.