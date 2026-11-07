Report: Ahsoka Season 2 Is No Longer Expected To Release On Disney+ With Lucasfilm's Live-Action Star Wars TV Streaming Rollout Used For The Mandalorian & The Acolyte

Star Wars fans could see Disney+ completely change the way it releases new Star Wars content on the streaming platform, beginning with Ahsoka Season 2. When Disney+ first launched in November 2019, subscribers were treated to the premiere of a brand-new Star Wars television series titled The Mandalorian, which would go on to be one of the most influential projects not only in the galaxy far, far away, but also for Disney's streaming initiative. However, things have changed over the years, and Disney is looking to keep subscribers engaged by rolling out new release methods, which could affect Ahsoka Season 2.

Disney+ recently changed its release schedule for its premium live-action series, such as Marvel Television's VisionQuest and Percy Jackson and the Olympians. In past years, Disney+ has mostly run its TV shows where one new episode would be released each week. Sometimes, titles would have a two-episode premiere, followed by one episode coming out per week, and other times, fans would simply receive one episode per week from the start.

Marvel Television

However, recently, things have changed. VisionQuest is the best example of Disney+ testing out a new release strategy. When its release schedule was first revealed, fans were told that they would receive a two-episode premiere followed by one episode per week. However, just before the show debuted, Disney+ announced that it was changing VisionQuest so that two episodes would drop every week, not just the first week. It is worth noting that Episodes 7 and 8 were given their own weeks, but Episodes 1-6 all came out in two-episode blocks each week.

Disney

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3, which is scheduled to premiere on November 20, will follow a similar format. According to Disney+, it will have a two-episode premiere, followed by a two-episode release every week. In other words, the first two episodes will come out on November 20, followed by the next two episodes on November 27, followed by the next two on December 4, etc.

Star Wars shows have never followed a release pattern like that. Some projects have gotten a bit experimental, such as The Bad Batch Season 3, which saw some weeks where three episodes came out, some weeks where two were dropped, and others where only one was released. However, on the live-action side, Disney+ has always kept Star Wars releases rather consistent, with fans only given one episode per week.

For example, The Mandalorian has always operated on a one-episode-per-week basis, all the way through Season 3. Similarly, other live-action Star Wars shows, like The Acolyte and Skeleton Crew, have done the same. There have been some minor variations, but nothing too crazy. For instance, The Acolyte and Skeleton Crew had two-episode premieres, but that was it. The rest of the episodes in those shows came out on a weekly basis.

With the coming release of Ahsoka Season 2 (which will hit Disney+ on January 20, 2027), many are wondering what its release schedule will look like. For reference, Season 1 was given a two-episode premiere, with each remaining episode dropping one week after another.

Fans were under the impression that the same rollout would apply to Season 2, but since Disney+ has seemingly found a new strategy where two episodes are released each week, it is possible that Ahsoka could follow suit.

If that were to happen, the first two episodes would come out on January 20, followed by the next two on January 27, and the next two on February 3, etc.

Obviously, no one knows what Disney+ and Lucasfilm will decide to do until Ahsoka Season 2's release date gets closer. However, there would be some benefits in releasing two episodes per week, which the companies are likely factoring into their decision.

Why Ahsoka Season 2 Could Change Its Release Schedule

Lucasfilm

If Disney+ chooses to alter Ahsoka Season 2's release schedule, it wouldn't be solely because the company wants to. There are likely specific reasons for Disney and Lucasfilm to go with a two-episode-per-week release strategy, and one of those centers around a show from a different franchise.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 (which will serve as the final season for that series) has already been confirmed to be releasing in 2027. As of writing, it is expected to hit Disney+ sometime in March. If Ahsoka Season 2 were to release one episode per week, following a two-episode premiere (the same strategy Ahsoka Season 1 followed), that would mean it would wrap up on March 3.

No one knows when in March Daredevil: Born Again will be released, but if Ahsoka ran all the way into March, Disney could feel as though it would be creeping too close to Daredevil. If two episodes came out each week, that would give a good gap between Ahsoka and Daredevil.

It is also worth noting that Disney and Lucasfilm are planning a huge celebration for Star Wars' 50th anniversary. It has already been announced that on February 19, 2027, A New Hope will be re-released in theaters to celebrate Star Wars' anniversary and the impact it has had on cinema. If Ahsoka Season 2 were to come out with two episodes each week, it would end on February 10. Therefore, Ahsoka would not overlap with the A New Hope re-release, which would give Star Wars some time to market the film coming back out in theaters.

Additionally, one has to think about the new Star Wars film coming out next year, which is titled Starfighter. Starfighter is slated to hit theaters on May 28, 2027. Even if Ahsoka released one episode each week and ended in March, that would still give Disney and Lucasfilm roughly two months to market Starfighter.

However, it is important to remember that the NFL's Super Bowl will take place on February 14, which Star Wars is already connected to. Most likely, Disney will want to market Starfighter during the Big Game, and that would be a lot easier to do if new episodes of Ahsoka weren't still being released each week.

Ultimately, Disney's release strategies for its streaming titles have changed over the years. At one point, Disney+ operated like a normal television network, where one episode of a new series would be released each week. Small changes have been made here and there, and it seems as though now it is more beneficial for the House of Mouse to drop two episodes each week, especially with how packed the Disney+ slate is.

Ahsoka Season 2 could very well follow this new rollout strategy, as there are a lot of benefits to it ending earlier.