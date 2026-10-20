Marvel Studios Reverses Course On VisionQuest's Disney+ Release Plan

Marvel Studios recently confirmed that its latest Disney+ series, VisionQuest, received an official change to its release schedule, bringing a major departure from the show's previous plans. VisionQuest just debuted its first two episodes on Tuesday, October 13, kicking off the final chapter in the WandaVision saga that began with WandaVision in 2021 and then continued with 2024's Agatha All Along. This specific installment follows Paul Bettany's Vision as he goes on a journey of self-discovery, while also facing demons of his past, such as James Spader's Ultron.

On October 12, just two days before the originally scheduled premiere for VisionQuest, Marvel Studios announced that the entire release schedule for the Disney+ show had been completely changed. Specifically, it was revealed that the first two episodes were being moved up one day and would debut on Tuesday, October 13, instead of on Wednesday, October 14.

Additionally, Marvel altered the rest of the episodes' release dates to make them release every Tuesday at 9:00 p.m. ET, instead of on Wednesday.

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However, those two changes weren't the only ones made. It was also confirmed that, in the following weeks, two new episodes of VisionQuest would be released at the same time, at least in weeks two and three, instead of only one episode coming out each week.

This was not the first schedule change that VisionQuest received regarding its schedule. Originally, the first episode of the show was going to debut on Wednesday, October 14. Following that premiere episode, fans were going to receive one episode each week, until the series finale came out on December 2, which was notably just two weeks ahead of the release of Avengers: Doomsday. However, Marvel made a slight change in September, announcing that VisionQuest would receive a two-episode premiere, and that each remaining episode (Episodes 3-8) would be released weekly, meaning the show would end on November 25.

Therefore, the most recent schedule change turned the calendar completely upside down. Instead of only one episode coming out each week, fans will now receive two episodes (Episodes 3 and 4) on October 20 and two more episodes (Episodes 5 and 6) on October 27.

It is worth noting that Episodes 7 and 8 will not be released together, though. After Episodes 5 and 6 come out on October 27, Marvel Studios will debut VisionQuest Episode 7 on November 3, and Episode 8 (the series finale) on November 10.

For reference, VisionQuest's updated release schedule is as follows:

Episode 1 ("No Strings") & Episode 2 ("Theseus"): October 13, 2026

October 13, 2026 Episode 3 ("Reboot") & Episode 4 ("Malware"): October 20, 2026

October 20, 2026 Episode 5 ("Firewall") & Episode 6 ("Deadlock"): October 27, 2026

October 27, 2026 Episode 7 ("Immolation"): November 3, 2026

November 3, 2026 Episode 8 ("Forever" - Finale): November 10, 2026

What Will Happen in VisionQuest's Remaining Episodes?

VisionQuest's first two episodes started out with a bang (literally), thrusting viewers into an action-packed conflict between Vision and someone who wants him dead. Without going extremely in-depth, the first two episodes featured Vision spending a lot of time in his self-created AI house (which is the home of other Tony Stark-created entities such as FRIDAY, JARVIS, and Ultron), being hunted down by a bounty hunter/mercenary named Paladin (who is modeled after Star Wars' Boba Fett), and being reunited with his son, Tommy Maximoff, who is going by Thomas and possesses superpowers.

The remaining episodes of VisionQuest will go by rather quickly, especially since two episodes will be released each week until it is time for Episode 7 to premiere, so Marvel Television has given fans quite a bit of footage from the remaining installments to tease what will happen throughout the rest of the show.

For example, while White Vision and the human version of Ultron were extremely present in the first two episodes of VisionQuest, one of the teasers for the Disney+ series included a shot of the original Vision and Ultron in his robotic form. Ultron and Vision have a complicated relationship, to say the least. Ultron is able to survive in Vision's head and is still villainous, to say the least, but he also has to ensure that Vision stays alive, because that is the only way for Ultron to exist. So, when push comes to shove, Ultron will likely help Vision, because he is ultimately helping himself.

Now, no one expects Ultron to be fully redeemed, so if he is somehow given the chance, Ultron will almost definitely turn on Vision, especially if he can somehow upload himself into his own sentient body once again. However, the teasers suggest that the two are going to spend a lot more time together, and that Ultron will likely be influencing some of the decisions Vision makes in VisionQuest.

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VisionQuest's marketing campaign has also revealed that fans will be introduced to a new villain named Jocasta at some point. Played by The Haunting of Bly Manor's T'Nia Miller, Jocasta is a character from Marvel Comics who was created by Ultron to serve as his robotic bride. It seems as though Marvel Television is keeping Jocasta's character design fairly consistent with the comics.

Jocasta's full role has not yet been revealed, but many believe that she will be revealed to be the mysterious client who hired Paladin to locate and hunt down Vision. It is unclear what she wants with him, but it has been revealed through footage that she and Vision will face off at some point in the show. Most likely, Jocasta will turn out to be VisionQuest's main antagonist, and the biggest question many fans have is what her relationship with Ultron will be like.

One of the most anticipated character inclusions in VisionQuest is undoubtedly Jim Hammond, aka the original Human Torch. VisionQuest's promos included shots of a man on fire, and many theorized that it would be Hammond. For reference, Hammond was the Human Torch even before Johnny Storm was given that moniker.

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It seems as though Hammond's role in the series won't be extensive, and that he is there to serve as more of a personified metaphor. For example, he has been shown in the house that exists inside Vision's conscience in the promos, but Hammond has already been featured in Episode 2 during a conversation between JARVIS and Vision.

Specifically, in Episode 2, JARVIS talks about how emotions are "beautiful," but also "rash, impulsive, [and] self-destructive." JARVIS also directly references Hammond, saying "he knew that better than any of us," as a shot showcases a painting of a burning man. Vision then says of the figure, which is meant to depict Hammond, "As the first of us, he remains a cautionary tale, a reminder of what may become of me should emotions consume me."

It seems as though Hammond is going to be physically manifested inside Vision's Mindspace, and could indicate that Vision's emotions will, in fact, "consume (him)."

Another major character who was introduced in VisionQuest already was Lauren Morais' Lisa Molinari. It was established in the show that Lisa was at Saint Mabyn's Psychiatric Sanitarium with Thomas Shephard (aka Tommy Maximoff).

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In the comics, Lisa Molinari becomes a character known as Coat of Arms. Coat of Arms is in possession of powers that give her additional arms, and it seems as though Marvel will implement this in VisionQuest, as one piece of marketing included a shot of Lisa with mechanical arms.

Many fans are wondering what side of the moral spectrum Lisa will fall on as the show progresses, but VisionQuest could be setting her up to be a member of the Young Avengers.

VisionQuest is surrounded by mystery, to say the least. Marvel is keeping that element consistent in the more recent teasers for the Disney+ show, as one character has been featured in different shots, but their face has been entirely hidden.

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Essentially, throughout different pieces of marketing, a shadowy character with a hat has popped up, but no one knows who it is. In one shot, the character stands in front of Vision's house in his Mindspace, and in another, it appears as though the character is standing beside a casket.

While this could be a legitimate person or Marvel character, one interesting theory is that it is a representation of Vision's grief. Just as Jim Hammond is a reminder for Vision to keep his emotions in check, this shadowy figure could be a physical reminder of Vision's past and the grief he has endured.

It would absolutely be poetic if, after Vision goes through his journey of self-discovery, this character's true form is revealed, and the shadows dissipate. However, fans will just have to wait and see.

Another major tease that footage from VisionQuest has presented is the inclusion of Madripoor, a fictional city that was established in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. In the VisionQuest trailer, a wide shot of a plane flying toward Madripoor was included.

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No one knows exactly what will be going on there, but considering Madripoor is a hub for criminals and villains, it can't be good. It seems as though, due to its inclusion in VisionQuest, Madripoor is going to be an important location for the future of the MCU. Even if the city has a deep connection to VisionQuest's story, its inclusion will also likely be meant to further establish it as a major setting for the rest of the franchise.

Another interesting shot from VisionQuest's trailer features the human version of Vision (with red eyes) floating in the air above a woman. The woman's identity is intentionally hidden, and the shot is meant to make the viewer question whether she is the one causing Vision to be floating in the air (hinting that she may have powers).

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Many have brought up the fact that she looks similar to Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff, but that is not who the mysterious woman is, as Marvel wouldn't spoil something like that in the trailer.

Notably, this seemingly takes place in the Mindspace, as Vision is in his human form, but the big question is why his eyes are red. There are many possibilities for this, including that his programming could be corrupted, Ultron is trying to take over the Mindspace, etc.

However, the most likely theory is that Vision is in the midst of having his memories restored, as the red eyes do form a bridge to Wanda Maximoff and her powers. Perhaps he is getting all of his memories with Wanda back, or is remembering everything that happened in Westview.

Something else VisionQuest has done is tease that Ultron is going to play a bigger role than anyone expected. He may not be the biggest antagonist or have the most character development, but Ultron is going to play a major role in the series.

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This particular object has not been confirmed, but it was included in footage from VisionQuest. Notably, it does appear to be connected to Ultron in some way. The "eye" section of the object looks strikingly similar to the design that is on Ultron's cheek/jaw.

Whatever the object is, it seems to have some kind of connection to Ultron. It is also possible that it could be related to the drones that have been seen in other shots from VisionQuest, but fans will have to wait to see exactly what they are.