Ahsoka Season 2 Spoilers: First Look at Live-Action 'Fallen Jedi' In Star Wars' Next Disney+ Series Possibly Revealed, Connecting To Obi-Wan Kenobi (Photos)

Fans may have recently received a first look at a fallen Jedi in the Ahsoka Season 2 official teaser, as evidenced by the character's crazy lightsaber design. Over three years after Ahsoka Season 1 ended in 2023, the Rosario Dawson-led Disney+ series is finally returning on January 20, 2027 to tell the next chapter in the character's story. While a lot of time is going to be spent on the present-day war between the New Republic and the remnants of the Galactic Empire, as well as on Ahsoka's isolation in a separate galaxy, it seems as though fans are also going to return to the Clone Wars era of the Star Wars timeline.

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In the official teaser that was released for Ahsoka Season 2, one particular scene revealed that fans will get to see Clone Wars flashbacks yet again that feature Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker and Arian Greenblatt's younger version of Ahsoka. Specifically, in that scene, Ahsoka and Anakin can be seen crossing blades with a mysterious character who is wielding a cyan lightsaber, which has a never-before-seen design.

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This character, who, as of writing, has no name or designation, is showcased in the trailer with a lightsaber that has its blade visible in three different sections. Fans are accustomed to seeing double-bladed lightsabers in the Star Wars universe, but this one, in particular, has blades coming out of both sides, and then a third blade between the two handles.

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Notably, this same character has strange markings on their face, which coincidentally resemble the same facial markings on the Son, who is an antagonistic god of Mortis. For reference, the Mortis gods were previously featured in The Clone Wars Season 3 and referenced in Star Wars Rebels. According to Ahsoka creator Dave Filoni, they will return in Ahsoka Season 2.

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It is possible that this mysterious character could be connected to the Son or the Mortis gods in some way. However, their lightsaber indicates that they could be a fallen Jedi.

In a canon Star Wars comic book (Star Wars 25 from 2015 is the exact issue), written by Charles Soule, it is explained why Jedi use lightsabers as their weapons, and everything about the Ahsoka character's lightsaber lines up with what was stated in that comic.

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For reference, in the issue, Anakin Skywalker questions Obi-Wan Kenobi regarding the Jedi's use of lightsabers, wondering why they don't use other weapons that could be more effective.

Marvel Comics

Anakin goes on to explain that the Jedi could use Kyber crystals (the energy source for lightsabers) to build ultra-powerful blasters, or even spears, because they would deal more damage and could be more effective in battle.

Marvel Comics

Obi-Wan then tells Anakin that, at one time, he proposed a lightsaber design where two different sabers with shorter blades could be connected at the hilts with a chain.

Marvel Comics

Anakin's master goes on to explain that, while the Jedi are capable of building other weapons, the essence of a lightsaber is tied to the foundation of the Jedi Order. Essentially, every member of the Jedi Order is meant to have the same style of weapon, and it is a weapon that is rather difficult to wield. In Obi-Wan's own words, "anyone can fire a blaster," but "very few can safely and skillfully wield a lightsaber."

According to Obi-Wan, lightsabers command intention, as the wielder has to make a conscious and precise decision on how it is used. This makes the opponents of the Jedi realize and know that, while the Jedi could be more powerful and use greater weapons, they choose not to.

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Obi-Wan then gives Anakin a specific example, saying that a lightsaber could not "destroy a city or a planet," and that every time a lightsaber is used to kill, the wielder has to make that choice. With a standard lightsaber, there are no accidents.

Therefore, every Jedi is only allowed to use lightsabers a few different ways. The most common is the lightsaber with a regular hilt and one blade. This is the saber used by Jedi like Anakin, Obi-Wan, Mace Windu, and Luke Skywalker. Jedi are also allowed to use two standard sabers. Ahsoka largely chose to go the two-saber route, wielding one with a longer blade, and one with a shorter. In rare circumstances, some Jedi also wield standard double-bladed lightsabers, where there is one hilt with a blade coming out of each end. However, it is worth noting that double-bladed lightsabers were extremely uncommon.

The full teaser for Ahsoka Season 2 can be seen below:

Ahsoka's Mystery Character's Lightsaber Indicated They Were Once a Jedi

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So, with the knowledge about why Jedi use certain types of lightsabers, the mystery character in Ahsoka seems to be a fallen Jedi. Most notably, their saber is cyan, indicating that the Kyber crystal inside the lightsaber was mined from Ilum by the Jedi Order.

It seems likely that this scene from Ahsoka Season 2 is a flashback to the Clone Wars era. As mentioned, Anakin is still a human, indicating this took place while he was still alive, and Ahsoka is the same age she was during the Clone Wars. Additionally, Season 1 featured Clone Wars flashbacks, so it wouldn't be shocking if Season 2 did the same.

Since the mysterious character's lightsaber has a hilt that can be moved throughout the blade, and can even be broken apart to reveal a third section of the blade between the two handles, it is possible that they began dabbling in the Dark Side, which caused them to realize that they could be more powerful than what the Jedi Order allowed.

Therefore, they could have become experimental with their lightsaber, which went against eveything the Jedi stood for, and even against the Jedi Code. At that point, it would seem likely that they would slip further toward the Dark Side.

Of course, it is always possible that this character could be a part of a vision, especially if the Son or the Mortis gods are involved. However, it would make perfect sense for this scene to be a flashback to the Clone Wars, where Anakin and Ahsoka were on the hunt for a rogue/fallen Jedi.