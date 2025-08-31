2026 WandaVision Sequel's New Logo Looks Perfect

Marvel Studios delivered a top-notch new logo for the 2026 Disney+ show serving as a WandaVision sequel. WandaVision's impact on the MCU is still felt to this day after becoming Marvel Studios' first Disney+ project and the debut entry in the Multiverse Saga more than four years ago. It even was given two sequel series following up on its wild story - 2024's Agatha All Along and the upcoming Vision Quest, the latter of which should garner plenty of attention when it joins the MCU's Phase 6 slate.

X user @DevilsDefend shared behind-the-scenes images from the set of DC Studios' Clayface movie, which is being filmed in Liverpool, UK. One image showed a crew member wearing a shirt with the Vision Quest title card on the back. Considering that the two projects both filmed in the United Kingdom, it makes sense that some crew members would have jobs on both of them.

The title card uses a bright blue, technology-style font; three horizontal lines make up the "E" without the vertical line down the side. The "Q" is also replaced by the rotated power button symbol typically seen on most modern-day smart devices, giving it a futuristic feel.

Not only is this a new direction from WandaVision, but it gives Vision's solo series its own unique feel. While WandaVision's title card embraced Wanda Maximoff's magical and scary nature as the Scarlet Witch, Vision Quest takes inspiration from the titular character's status as an android, embracing his technological makeup.

Paul Bettany will continue his run as the MCU's current longest-tenured actor in Vision Quest, following his co-leading role alongside Elizabeth Olsen in 2021's WandaVision. While the character has gotten some shine in the years since his last MCU appearance, fans are eager to see Earth-616's world-famous android back in action.

Vision Quest will be the MCU's third Disney+ property in a trilogy that started with WandaVision and Agatha All Along. Starring Paul Bettany, Kerry Condon, Todd Stashwick, Faran Tahir, T'Nia Miller, and James D'Arcy, this series will follow up with White Vision after his departure from Westview, as the android hopes to find his true purpose in the world after gaining the original Vision's memories. Vision Quest is expected to hit Disney+ sometime in 2026.

When Will Marvel Show More From 2026 WandaVision Sequel?

Peeks into the new WandaVision sequel series have been few and far between (outside of a recent image of the actors playing the Maximoff twins together). Considering 2025 is mere months away from ending, the expectation is that Marvel will begin promoting this new series sooner rather than later, but there are no signs indicating when that might start.

While Vision Quest does not have an official release date as of writing, it is expected to be released sometime in early 2026. Coming as one of multiple A-list series dropping on Disney+ (the Punisher Special Presentation, X-Men '97 Season 2, and Daredevil: Born Again Season 2), this series has a chance to deliver something new and exciting to the MCU's growing palate.

Cast members have started dropping teases for what to expect in the series over the last few months, including how other android characters will return to the MCU in human form across from Vision.

With only a couple more new projects left to be released before the end of 2025 (Marvel Zombies and Wonder Man), the time may be drawing nearer for fans to learn more about what Vision and that crew may be up to moving forward.

