The Marvels' Surprising Post-Credits Scenes Count Confirmed

Following the first screenings of The Marvels, the new MCU film was confirmed to have a surprising number of post-credits scenes.

How Many Post-Credits Scenes Does The Marvels Have?

Marvel

Marvel Studios held the world premiere event for The Marvels for early critics on Tuesday, November 7, with the screening confirming how many post-credits scenes are in the MCU sequel.

According to Matt "Supes" Ramos via his X page, The Marvels only has one post-credits scene. Specifically, it takes place after the initial animated main-on-end title sequence but before the black-background full credits.

This comes as a surprising bit of news considering that seven of the first nine MCU films in the Multiverse Saga had two post-credits scenes, which was also the case throughout most of the Infinity Saga.

The last MCU film to use only one post-credits scene was 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which was in an unprecedented position due to Chadwick Boseman and T'Challa's deaths being honored during the end of the sequel.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!