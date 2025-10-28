Watch: Star Wars Celebrates Final Disney+ Release With BTS Video & New Poster

Star Wars is ready to party like it's 4 ABY after releasing a behind-the-scenes video and a new poster for its final Disney+ premiere in 2025. While fans eagerly await the franchise's cinematic comeback in 2026 with The Mandalorian and Grogu, the streaming side of the galaxy remains active. The next installment, Star Wars: Visions Volume 3, arrives Wednesday, October 29, and will once again feature anime studios telling non-canon stories from across the galaxy.

However, not all Star Wars series are arriving on schedule. Young Jedi Adventures, initially set for release in Fall 2025, was quietly delayed to 2026, leaving Visions as Disney+'s final Star Wars release of the year. Disney+ released a new behind-the-scenes featurette and poster for Visions Volume 3, highlighting its premiere short, "The Duel: Payback." The upcoming anthology will include nine anime-inspired shorts debuting the same day.

The fresh poster (shared via X) showcases stunning artwork of the Ronin, his droid B5-56, and a fierce new Twi'lek Sith warrior named Anee-san, who uses a record-breaking lightsaber in this sequel to "The Duel" from Volume 1.

Star Wars

The new "Filmmaker Focus" video describes how Kamikaze Douga director Takanobu Mizuno and designer Takashi Okazaki fused feudal Japanese imagery with Star Wars iconography to expand the Ronin's world.

Oyabun Que-Dama, a heavily tattooed gambling boss, is shown commanding attention as the ruthless owner of a mobile gambling hall built atop a modified Imperial walker.

Star Wars

Standing at his side is FZBOL, a towering Wookiee enforcer whose raw strength should make for the perfect counterpart to Que-Dama.

Star Wars

Meanwhile, the Huck (a praying mantis-like creature inspired by the cantina aliens of A New Hope) adds a more eccentric yet familiar touch heading into Volume 3. It's also a fun reminder of the mix between nostalgia and fresh ideas only found in Visions.

Star Wars

The promo video also reveals a serene image of the Ronin resting in a bacta spring, surrounded by mist and nature, a moment inspired by Japan's tranquil onsen hot springs.

Star Wars

Viewers also glimpse an alternate vision of the Jedi, escaping Star Wars canon, portrayed as crusaders led by a formidable Grandmaster who faces off against the wandering Ronin.

Star Wars

Set in a black-and-white galaxy punctuated by bursts of color, "The Duel: Payback" continues Kamikaze Douga's bold vision (no pun intended) and marks a fitting opener for Volume 3.

Check out the full "Filmmaker Focus" promotional video below:

What To Expect in Star Wars Visions Vol. 3

Visions Volume 3 continues the fan-favorite stories from the previous 2021 and 2023 anthologies. Beyond "The Duel: Payback," the season also revisits "The Ninth Jedi" in "Child of Hope," following Kara's search for her father and the rebirth of the Jedi Order, setting up the 2026 A spinoff limited series Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi.

Another returning story, "The Lost Ones," explores Jedi survivor F's next chapter as she uncovers secrets about her fallen master under the Empire's reign. The remaining six episodes will introduce worlds and characters fans can hopefully grow attached to and spark even more anime Star Wars storytelling.