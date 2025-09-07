Isabela Merced Looks Perfect as Spider-Woman In Official New Movie HD Photos

New photos showed off Isabela Merced's impressive Spider-Woman costume from her time with Marvel. Merced has enjoyed a packed filming schedule over the last few years, starring in major releases like The Last of Us and Transformers: The Last Knight. She also enjoys a prestigious spot in superhero movie history, which is only going to continue over the coming years. Now, fans get to celebrate her most recent superhero film with a new look at one of her most recent roles.

New unused promo images of Isabela Merced's Anya Corazon/Spider-Woman from Madame Web made their way online. Merced played a key role as Anya Corazon in Sony's first 2024 Marvel movie, going on the run with two other future heroes after an encounter with Dakota Johnson's Cassandra Webb. While her time as a superhero was less than minimal, she got a couple of fleeting moments to shine in her superhero garb.

Shared by X user @variablelace, photos showed Merced donning the Spider-Woman costume Anya Corazon wore in Ezekiel Sims' visions and in Madame Web's final scene. Complete with a long green spider logo running down the front of Merced's costume, the suit uses a green and silver color scheme, which also comes through on the mask.

Sony Pictures

Merced's Anya Corazon stands in a fighting stance in another image, complete with a spiked, circular device in her right hand. Emitting a green light, Anya throws this device towards Ezekiel Sims in his vision, but it is unclear what it does to him in combat.

Sony Pictures

While these images show off Merced's Spider-Woman suit in grand fashion, the outfit was barely utilized at all in the final cut of Madame Web. Her suit, along with the film's other superheroines' outfits, only had about a minute of screentime between Ezekiel Sims' vision scene and the final moments of the movie.

Released on February 14, 2024, Madame Web was the first of three 2024 movies from Sony Pictures released in theaters. Starring Dakota Johnson, Isabela Merced, Sydney Sweeney, and Celeste O'Connor, the film shows Cassandra Webb getting her superpowers before protecting three young girls who are also on the path to being heroes. Madame Web is now streaming on Netflix.

What To Look Forward To From Isabela Merced

Isabela Merced

Considering Sony has no plans to continue its Spider-Man universe, Isabela Merced is unlikely to reprise her role as Anya Corazon in any future movies. However, this is far from the end for her in the superhero movie genre.

A year and a half after Madame Web, Merced made her debut in the DCU as Hawkgirl in James Gunn's Superman, the first theatrical release in Warner Bros.' new franchise. She quickly reprised the role a month later in the opening episode of Peacemaker Season 2, setting the stage for her to continue bringing this heroine to life for years to come.

Rumors have hinted that Gunn already has plans for multiple spin-off projects in the DCU, some of which could include Hawkgirl and the rest of the Justice Gang.

While those plans remain secret as of writing, it seems clear that Merced has a bright future ahead of her as she continues to dive into Hawkgirl lore for the big and small screen.