The first clip from The Last of Us Season 2 finale showed Isabela Merced's Dina in danger as she deals with the fallout of her last appearance in the series. The last fans saw of Merced's post-apocalyptic survivor, she had taken an arrow to the knee while fleeing a horde of infected alongside Bella Ramsey's Ellie. Luckily, Young Mazino's Jesse exfilled Dina back to their theater shelter while Ellie continued to face Tati Gabrielle's Nora face-to-face.

A new The Last of Us Season 2 clip gave fans a peek behind the curtain at a dramatic scene between Dina and Jesse, set to appear in the finale. Season 2's seventh and final episode is set to be tense as Ellie continues her revenge tour across Seattle, and the consequences of her actions come back to bite her in a particularly tragic way.

The clip, which debuted alongside an appearance by Dina and Jesse stars Isabela Merced and Young Mazino on The Kelly Clarkson Show, showcased another intense action sequence featuring the two characters.

After taking a Seraphite arrow to the leg in Episode 5 (read more about the Seraphites/Scars here), Dina is now in danger of losing her life and spends almost the entire clip screaming at Jesse in the scene.

Back at the theater that Dina and Ellie have called home since arriving in Seattle, Merced's The Last of Us character is now relying on Jesse to pull the arrow from her leg, begging that he "can't let [her] die."

Jesse can be seen wrapping up Dina's leg and analyzing how he will remove the arrow lodged within it. He decides it has to come out in a particular manner to avoid any arteries and minimize bleeding.

While Jesse has been seen as relatively calm, cool, and collected thus far in the series, Dina's screaming at him in this moment visibly rattles Young Mazino's hardened survivor as he breaks, telling Dina to "shut up!"

He then cups Dina's face and tells her, "I got you," hoping to calm his ailing ward.

HBO previously released a promotional image from the finale featuring Young Mazino's character, and it now seems to come from this scene.

Watch the full The Last of Us Season 2 finale clip below:

The Last of Us Season 2 follows up on HBO's hit first season from 2023, continuing the story of Bella Ramsey's Ellie Williams and Pedro Pascal's Joel Miller, a pair of survivors living in a fungal apocalypse, who are gripping to their humanity despite the circumstances.

Based on the hit video game franchise of the same name, the series comes from Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin, this time around, following Ramsey's Ellie character as she seeks revenge for a tragic wronging that comes early in the season.

What Will Happen in The Last of Us Season 2 Finale?

Fans nervous that Isabela Merced's Dina will succumb to her injuries in The Last of Us Season 2 finale should not be too worried. Thankfully, according to the games the series is based on, Dina is in no real danger.

Her taking an arrow to the knee is new for the franchise, but one can assume that Dina will make it out of this if the series continues to tell the Last of Us video game story.

Things for Jesse, though, are not looking as hopeful. If the Season 2 finale continues at the current pace, it will tell all of Ellie's side of her third day in Seattle. That means it will see Ellie tracking down Kaitlyn Dever's Abby, killing her two friends, Owen and Mel, and then returning to the theater.

Then, once Abby sees the bloodshed Bella Ramsey's The Last of Us character caused, she will come back ready to kill. This results in Abby confronting Ellie, Dina, and Jesse in their downtown theater shelter, a fight that results in Jesse meeting his untimely demise.