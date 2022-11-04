New Madame Web Movie Photo Spoils Spider-Man’s Daily Bugle Plot Connection

Sony Pictures is deep into production on its upcoming Spider-Man spin-off movie, Madame Web, and now, fans might have an idea of how much the web-slinger actually plays into the plot.

Madame Web might be the most mysterious new outing that Sony has to offer as the studio looks to expand on its universe of Spider-Man characters. This one is particularly interesting since it looks to be the first from Sony's Spider-Man universe to actually include a version of Peter Parker in it - at least if Tom Holland's mid-credits scene from Venom: Let There Be Carnage doesn't count.

Parks & Rec's Adam Scott is rumored to be playing a new version of Ben Parker in this movie, lending to the idea of Spider-Man potentially being involved at some point in the story. There have also been sightings of the Daily Bugle in this version of New York City, teasing that the classic Spider-Man news outlet will have a presence as Madame Web's adventure evolves.

Now, new set pictures confirm that theory as fans get a new look at an article that the Daily Bugle published in the movie.

Daily Bugle Returns in Madame Web Set Pics

Marvel

Twitter user @SpiderMan3News shared new photos from the set of Sony Pictures' Madame Web, teasing an intriguing plot point with the use of the Daily Bugle.

On the side of the street, a newspaper dispenser holds the latest copy of the Daily Bugle with an alarming headline, which appears to read "Girls Feared Abducted."

Twitter

On the front of the paper are Isabela Merced (Anya Corazon), Julie Carpenter, and Celeste O'Connor's Mattie Franklin. It appears that CCTV cameras captured them being taken, although the setting and specific situation are still unknown.

Twitter

Why Does an Abduction Take Place in Madame Web?

With this newspaper article teasing an abduction going down in the middle of New York City, fans are already wondering how this plays into the overall plot for Madame Web.

Since Dakota Johnson’s leading Cassandra Webb is absent from this image, she could be the one taking the three characters in order to get some kind of information out of them. She may also be saving them and the event could simply look like an abduction from the outside looking in, especially in a city as clearly dangerous as Marvel's New York City.

It could also be some kind of plot formulated by Tahar Rahim's Ezekiel Sims as his villainous plan begins to make an impact on the movie's leading characters. While his role is still being kept under wraps, seeing him abduct three of Madame Web's main heroes certainly wouldn't be too surprising.

With the movie's release now delayed until late 2023, fans will have to wait to find out more details about this Daily Bugle plot point, which will certainly add to the excitement for this movie as it develops.

Madame Web is set to release in theaters on October 6, 2023.