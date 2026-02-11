Sony Reverses Course On Its Marvel Spider-Man Plans (And Fans Will Love This)

Sony Pictures reportedly made a major decision about a course change for what it plans to do with its Marvel and Spider-Man characters. While Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures have collaborated to bring the web-slinger into the MCU for the last nine years, the relationship has always had its complications. Due to Sony still holding the rights to the web-slinger and his supporting characters, the studio attempted to create its own story centered on Spidey-adjacent antiheroes and villains starting in 2018. Now, things may look different for both studios moving forward.

A new rumor indicated that Sony Pictures is now open to sharing more Spider-Man characters with Marvel Studios. Insider Daniel Richtman reported on Sony's change of plans for the Marvel characters whose rights they own, including "characters they wanted to use in the spin-offs."

This comes after Black Panther director Ryan Coogler commented on previously wanting to use Kraven the Hunter in his first MCU movie alongside Ulysses Klaue and Killmonger. Unfortunately, when he pitched the idea of using Kraven, Sony Pictures immediately shut Coogler down, as the studio had plans to use the hunter in his own solo spin-off movie.

This would mean that MCU would have more access to Sony's significant roster of Spider-Man characters. Some notable characters include Venom, Carnage, Black Cat, Miles Morales, Silk, and more.

The Geek Twins

The above graphic by The Greek Twins does an excellent job at visually displaying Marvel's complicated live-action rights deals with Sony Pictures, 20th Century Fox (now owned by Disney), and more studios. Sony's characters (all of the characters in the pink circle) would now be more available to Marvel Studios following this new reported partnership between the two companies.

As of writing, Marvel Studios is deep into production on Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Tom Holland's fourth solo movie, which will swing into theaters on July 31. Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures then reportedly have plans to expand his story into a second trilogy, with at least two more movies planned for release in the MCU.

Meanwhile, Sony Pictures released the final movie in its Sony's Spider-Man Universe franchise, Kraven the Hunter, in December 2024. The studio has no plans to release any additional movies in this series, which includes the Venom trilogy, Morbius, Madame Web, and Kraven the Hunter.

What Should Fans Expect From Sony's MCU Collaboration?

Sony Pictures

While Sony has reportedly been open to crossovers with Marvel in the past, Spider-Man: No Way Home marks the only occasion where the two franchises have interacted with one another. Looking forward, this rumor seems to indicate things will change between the two powerhouse studios, which may open the door to new stories being told in the MCU.

This could mean Sony will be open to giving the MCU characters fans have wanted to see next to Spider-Man since he joined the franchise in 2016. Many are already hoping for a long-awaited battle against Kraven the Hunter or a true experience with the Venom symbiote (the latter of which may already be in place for Spider-Man: Brand New Day).

For the time being, Sony has not shared any details about its official plans with Marvel post-Brand New Day. There is also no word on whether Holland's Spider-Man will return in the next Avengers movie, although rumors have hinted that the team-up film may include Tobey Maguire's web-slinger.

Even with so many details up in the air behind the scenes, the future looks bright for Marvel and Sony, as one of Marvel's most popular characters may finally get access to more of his world within the biggest cinematic universe in history.