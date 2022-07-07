Sony Celebrates Spider-Man: Homecoming Anniversary With Adorable Throwbacks

At this point, it is hard to imagine a world in which Tom Holland wasn't Marvel's big-screen Spider-Man. The young actor took over the role back in 2016, debuting in Captain America: Civil War. Since then Holland has starred in three of his own solo movies as well as a couple more team-ups in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. But it was his first solo outing Spider-Man: Homecoming that cemented the actor's place amongst the MCU's best.

Homecoming not only brought back Holland's Peter Parker for his own Marvel adventure but also introduced Zendaya as Michelle Jones and Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, characters who have become franchise mainstays.

The film hit theaters back in 2017 and, as Holland's future as the web-head still remains in question, Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios have opted to celebrate Homecoming's fifth birthday.

Happy Birthday Spider-Man: Homecoming

In celebration of Spider-Man: Homecoming's fifth birthday on July 7, Sony Pictures tweeted out an adorable throwback from the film as well as a Breakfast Club-themed poster.

Sony's main Twitter account tweeted saying the studio "Can’t believe it’s been 5 years" since the film's release along with a scene from the movie's closing moments:

On the Sony Pictures Twitter account, the studio offered a similar celebratory message in regard to the film, including a brand-new tribute to 80's high school classic The Breakfast Club. The post included the following caption:

"Who else wishes this was their high school crew? Happy 5th Anniversary of Spider-Man: Homecoming!"

Sony Pictures

Sony Celebrates Spidey

With no signs pointing to when exactly Tom Holland's webhead will return, this anniversary celebration by Sony offers a nostalgic trip down memory lane for fans. It is wild to look back at Spider-Man: Homecoming and think about how far Holland and co have come since the 2017 film.

What started out as a tribute to classic teenage comedies by director Jon Watts, eventually turned into a Multiverse-spanning Spider-Man opus in the third film of the MCU Spidey trilogy.

As the years pass by, these types of anniversary celebrations will begin to become more and more common. In a franchise that is more than a decade old at this point, the MCU will have plenty of big birthdays to commemorate in the very near future.

Spider-Man: Homecoming is available on Blu-Ray and VOD now.