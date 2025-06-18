Peacemaker Season 2 Confirmed to Include 6 Major DC Villains

Half a dozen classic DC villains are expected to be utilized in the second season of DC Studios' upcoming HBO Max series Peacemaker. Returning to the small screen for the first time in over three years, John Cena's solo series is set to be officially integrated into James Gunn's larger DCU. Looking forward, Cena's fan-favorite antihero will have plenty of challenges ahead of him.

Peacemaker Season 2 is confirmed to include six major villains from across the DC Universe. Along with an exciting new group of heroes, including Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, and Vigilante, the other side of the fight will feature some heavy-hitters trying to take down the series' privileged, confident leading man.

Behind John Cena and director James Gunn, Peacemaker will be back for a second season of action this year, following the character's efforts in The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker Season 1. This season will show his internal struggles to reconcile with his past while trying to be a hero, all while running from multiple forces trying to take him down. Peacemaker Season 2 will have a one-episode premiere on August 21.

Every DC Villain in Peacemaker Season 2

White Dragon

DC Studios

To the shock of many DC fans, the first trailer for Peacemaker Season 2 confirmed a comeback for the White Dragon, portrayed in Season 1 by Robert Patrick. The character is well known as Peacemaker's father, Auggie Smith, who is infamous for being a white supremacist with roots in the Ku Klux Klan; he also abused his son on a regular basis, belittling and shaming him at every turn.

In a new look behind the scenes of Season 2, fans saw a different version of the White Dragon, whose costume had replaced its original red hue with blue. Currently, it is unclear who is under the mask of that costume, although it could potentially be Patrick's Auggie Smith brought back from the dead. He could also be used for dream/nightmare sequences, the way he was in Season 1's finale, but fans are still waiting for more information on his role.

Red St. Wild

DC Studios

Michael Rooker, a regular in James Gunn movies, will make his DCU debut in Peacemaker 2 as an original character named Red St. Wild. This character will make history for Gunn's DCU, as Red St. Wild was created for the new live-action universe rather than coming as an adaptation of a character from DC Comics.

As described by Gunn, Red St. Wild is known as "the world's foremost eagle hunter," who is on a mission to take out Christopher Smith's closest friend, Eagly. While other details on Red are still being kept under wraps, his story will be a thrilling one to follow as he looks to track down one of the most popular characters from Season 1.

Judomaster

DC Studios

Another fan-favorite Peacemaker star returning for Season 2 is Nhut Le's Judomaster, who served as an antagonistic figure in Season 1. Known for his small stature and aggressive nature, Judomaster put some incredible fighting skills on display in his fights with Peacemaker, initially introduced as Senator Royland Goff's bodyguard and supporting the Butterflies.

After breaking out of captivity, it is unknown what role Judomaster will play in Season 2. He could serve as a foe or ally for the show's main team of heroes, but he will unquestionably have plenty of exciting action sequences to look forward to.

Maxwell Lord

DC Studios

After his debut in Superman, Sean Gunn will make his second live-action appearance for the new DCU in Peacemaker Season 2 as this universe's version of Maxwell Lord. This is also his third different role in the DCU, first playing Weasel, Calendar Man, and G.I. Robot in The Suicide Squad and Creature Commandos.

Little is known about Maxwell Lord's role in his first two DCU projects, although he is seen interviewing Peacemaker and accidentally says Peacemaker "sucks" over the microphone. He seems to be recruiting for the Justice League, but fans will be curious to see how his usually villainous nature comes through.

White Rabbit

DC Comics

Not seen yet in Season 2 footage, Brey Noelle will take on the role of the White Rabbit in upcoming Peacemaker episodes. This will be Noelle's debut in the greater DC Universe, adapting a fan-favorite character from Batman lore in DC Comics.

In the comics, White Rabbit is a Native socialite with duplication and super speed powers, and she is known for her provocative outfits (inspired by the Playboy bunny). There are no details about her role in Season 2 yet, but she could prove to be something of a romantic riddle for Peacemaker, given his proclivity for sleeping around in Season 1.

Rick Flag Sr.

DC Studios

Following a stint in the MCU, Frank Grillo will return for his third DCU project as Rick Flag Sr. in Peacemaker Season 2. He first voiced the role in the animated Creature Commando series, and he is confirmed for a supporting role in July 2025's Superman movie as well.

After leading the Creature Commandos, Flag will be on the hunt for Peacemaker, who famously killed Flag's son, Joel Kinnaman's Rick Flag Jr., in The Suicide Squad. Their confrontation is sure to be epic when taking the emotional baggage into account, making Flag one of Peacemaker's most dangerous foes in Season 2.