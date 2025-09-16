Netflix’s Official Most Popular Series List Just Added A New 2025 Show

A new 2025 series has burst onto Netflix's all-time most-popular series list. To break onto any of Netflix's all-time Top 10s is a big deal. With over 300 million subscribers worldwide, tentpole titles like The Night Agent, Stranger Things, and Bridgerton have amassed hundreds of millions of minutes viewed, making the hill to climb to make the Top 10 even tougher as time goes on.

A new 2025 show has done it, though, knocking off Stranger Things Season 3, as the tenth biggest English-language original Netflix series ever. Wednesday Season 2 is the latest series to make it onto Netflix's "Top 10 Most-Popular English-Language Original Series" list, coming in with 95.4 million minutes viewed in its first month on the platform.

Wednesday is not the only 2025 series to appear in the Top 10. The acclaimed limited series Adolescence also wrote its name into the record books, currently sitting as the second biggest English-language original Netflix show ever.

See the updated Top 10 below:

10.) Wednesday Season 2

After making waves back in 2022, Tim Burton's Wednesday returned in August of this year. This modern-day reimagining of the classic Addams Family mythos picks up the story of Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Addams.

This season follows Wednesday's return to Nevermore Academy as she investigates the emergence of a mysterious stalker in her life (read more about Wednesday Season 2 spoilers here).

Season 2 debuted on August 6, climbing into the Top 10 in just one month. It has already racked up over 95 million minutes watched in its first month on the platform, meaning its potential to climb the list even further is high.

9.) Fool Me Once

Coming in at number nine on the list is the British thriller mini-series Fool Me Once.

Developed as a streaming adaptation of Harlan Coben's beloved novel of the same name, Fool Me Once tells the tale of a grieving widow whose life is turned upside-down when her thought-to-be-dead husband appears on a nanny cam after his death.

Released in January 2024, Fool Me Once sits at 98.2 million minutes watched since release.

8.) The Night Agent Season 1

The first season of The Night Agent was one of the biggest success stories in Netflix history, spawning a second batch of episodes, which was released earlier this year. The Night Agent's inaugural effort is tied with Fool Me Once with 98.2 million minutes viewed.

The action thriller series stars Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland, a low-level FBI agent who is pulled into a government conspiracy as he discovers the existence of a mole working within the White House.

The Night Agent has already been renewed for a third season, with no release date announced.

7.) Bridgerton Season 3

Bridgerton is one of two Netflix franchises with multiple entries on the all-time Top 10 list. Season 3 of the hit romance sits in the seventh spot, sandwiched between The Night Agent Season 1 and the beloved Queen's Gambit at 106 million minutes watched.

Based on the Bridgerton series of romance novels, Season 3 of Netflix's acclaimed period drama followed the romantic too-and-fro of Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton.

Released in May and June 2024, Bridgerton's third season gave one of the show's most celebrated characters a love story of her own after she watched so many of her friends get whisked off their feet.

6.) The Queen's Gambit

The Queen's Gambit is not only one of the biggest Netflix TV shows ever (sitting at an impressive 112.8 million minutes watched), but it also launched its star, Anya Taylor-Joy, into the stratosphere.

Taylor-Joy led the 2020 mini-series as orphaned chess prodigy Elizabeth Harmon. The series recounted Harmon's life as she became one of the best chess players in the world, all while battling personal demons like mental illness and addiction.

Although the acclaimed limited series lasted only seven episodes, it left its mark on the streamer and quickly became considered one of the best original offerings under the Netflix umbrella.

5.) Bridgerton Season 1

We already talked about Bridgerton Season 3, but it is time to give the thing that started it all for the beloved romantic drama its time in the sun. Bridgerton Season 1 is the fifth biggest show on the Top 10 Most-Popular English-Language Original Series list.

Season 1, which has over 113.3 million minutes watched to its name, introduced the world to this steamy, dreamy Netflix series. It recounted the courting of Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) by the handsome Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page).

Its mix of period drama, stellar cast, and heart-melting romance won fans almost instantly, spawning an entire Bridgerton universe which continues to this day on Netflix.

4.) DAHMER: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Another mega-franchise that has cropped up on Netflix is Ryan Murphy's Monster series. The only title from this titillating true crime drama universe to make it on the Top 10 is the original, DAHMER: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

This series saw Evan Peters play serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, following the world-famous criminal during the height of his activity in the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s. Despite middling reviews, The Jeffrey Dahmer Story resonated with audiences, coming in at 115.6 million minutes watched.

The series has spawned several future seasons, including the upcoming one focused on serial killer Ed Gein.

3.) Stranger Things 4

Now, the lone Stranger Things season on the all-time Netflix Top 10 original series, Stranger Things 4, has the third-place spot locked down with 140.7 million minutes watched. Previously, Season 3 of the hit series was also on the list, but it was ultimately bumped out of the number 10 spot by Wednesday's Season 2.

Stranger Things Season 4 was the biggest and best of the acclaimed sci-fi story, following the continued exploits of the residents of Hawkins, Indiana, as they dealt with a gate to another dimension being found right on their doorsteps.

Stranger Things will return to the spotlight this November, debuting its fifth and final season.

2.) Adolescence

The only other 2025 show to sit on this particular Top 10 list is the much-celebrated Adolescence. The now-Emmy-winning limited series centers on the arrest and subsequent investigation of a 13-year-old boy who is brought in as a suspect for the murder of a fellow child in his school.

The series was first released in March of this year and quickly became a phenomenon on the streamer despite a relative lack of marketing or meaningful promotional push.

It did so well, in fact, with 142.6 million minutes watched so far, that there have already been talks of a potential second season, even though creator Jack Thorne originally envisioned it as a single-season mini-series.

1.) Wednesday Season 1

Sitting atop the Netflix original shows pyramid is Wednesday Season 1. Tim Burton's first stab at the Addams Family franchise has more than 100 million more minutes watched than the next thing on the list, sitting at 252.1 million minutes watched.

The series introduced audiences to the world of Wednesday Addams (played by Jenna Ortega), a moody, broody teenage girl who is transferred to a new boarding school, Nevermore Academy.

It will be hard for something to ever top Wednesday Season 1 on the all-time chart, as the series earned true phenomenon status with its incredible showing back in 2022.