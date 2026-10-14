Paramount+ Won't Release Mayor Of Kingstown Season 5 Until After The Streaming Service's Taylor Sheridan & Dexter Events This Month

Mayor of Kingstown Season 5 still has no confirmed release date, and Paramount+'s stacked Taylor Sheridan schedule may keep audiences waiting a little longer. Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner's Paramount+ crime thriller, Mayor of Kingstown, created by the legendary writer behind Yellowstone, Taylor Sheridan, is officially returning for a fifth and final season on the streaming service. Season 4 debuted on Paramount+ from October to December 2025 before production on Season 5 took place earlier this year, from March to July, closing the door on Kingstown, Michigan, and Renner's Michael McLusky for the last time.

Fans are eagerly waiting for news on when Mayor of Kingstown Season 5 will officially premiere, but Paramount+ has some other key events to get through first. Another Taylor Sheridan crime drama, Tulsa King, will be back for Season 4 on Friday, October 16, Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 will follow on Friday, October 30, and Marshals and MobLand Season 2 are already underway. Paramount+ will almost certainly wait until some of its other biggest original shows finish their current seasons before bringing Mayor of Kingstown back into the mix.

Paramount+

The previous seasons of Mayor of Kingstown have typically premiered only a few months after wrapping, ranging from just one month in Season 3 to closer to four months for Season 4. As Mayor of Kingstown Season 5 wrapped on July 1, the past indicates that it should hit Paramount+ this fall, but it's not quite that simple...

Diving deeper into the history of Mayor of Kingstown, Season 3's return date was announced in November 2022, and it premiered in January 2023, while Season 4's October 2025 premiere was confirmed in August 2025. That pattern suggests fans will get roughly a two-month heads-up about the Taylor Sheridan series' return, indicating Season 5 won't premiere until at least December.

Marshals Season 2 and Tulsa King Season 4 are currently ongoing, with the former set to continue into 2027 and the latter set to wrap up in December. To spread out its Taylor Sheridan programming, Mayor of Kingstown Season 5 will likely be saved until early 2027, with the likes of Frisco King, Landman Season 3, The Madison Season 2, and Dutton Ranch 2 following later in the year.

Hype for Mayor of Kingstown Season 5 comes amid speculation that Renner may soon be returning to the MCU as Hawkeye for the first time since his tragic snowplow accident on January 1, 2023, that almost killed him. The incident occurred between seasons of his Paramount+ crime drama, with Renner's recovery greatly altering the filming schedule for Season 3.

Taylor Sheridan's 6 Upcoming Shows Releasing Around Mayor of Kingstown Season 5

Marshals Season 2

Paramount+

Marshals offers a unique police procedural angle on the neo-Western realm of Yellowstone as Luke Grimes' Kacey Dutton becomes a U.S. Marshal. Season 2 is already underway and airs on Sundays on CBS before hitting Paramount+, but it comes with one exciting upgrade from the original outing, as fans are set to enjoy 20 episodes of Marshals this time around, continuing its run into early 2027.

Tulsa King Season 4

Paramount+

Much like Mayor of Kingstown, the next TV premiere from Taylor Sheridan will step away from his infamous Yellowstone universe with Tulsa King Season 4. The series will return on Friday, October 16, as Sylvester Stallone's Dwight Manfredi clashes with politicians and dangerous underworld figures to expand his criminal empire, setting up Season 5, which was confirmed in October.

Frisco King

Paramount+

Samuel L. Jackson is joining the growing roster of A-listers to lead a Taylor Sheridan production with Frisco King, the first spin-off from Tulsa King, which is expected to hit Paramount+ at some point in 2027. The Star Wars and MCU legend will reprise his Season 3 role as New York mafia hitman Russell Lee Washington Jr., relocating to Frisco, Texas, to build a criminal empire.

Landman Season 3

Paramount+

Landman Season 3 will officially begin a whole new era for Billy Bob Thornton's Norris as he launches a fresh oil venture in Texas. Production on Landman Season 3 recently began on October 1 and is expected to continue into early 2027, meaning the oil war won't resume on Paramount+ until mid-to-late 2027.

The Madison Season 2

Paramount+

Originally developed as a Yellowstone spin-off, The Madison evolved into a standalone story starring Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell, following a New York family relocating to rural Montana amid grief. The Madison was renewed for Seasons 2 and 3 after the first pulled a record-breaking debut on Paramount+, the first of which is likely to begin in early 2027, much like this year's series premiere.

Dutton Ranch Season 2

Paramount+

Also on the docket for Taylor Sheridan is Dutton Ranch Season 2, the continuation of Yellowstone's Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler spin-off. The sophomore season will see Beth and Rip attempt to rescue their son, Carter, from a cartel boss after the shocking finale, although fans may be waiting until late 2027 or early 2028 for a resolution, as production has yet to begin on more Dutton Ranch.

Find out why Yellowstone Season 6 never happened in its original form.