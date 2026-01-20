It’s Officially The End of an Era for Landman

Landman delivered a massive game-changer for the franchise by giving Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton) a fresh start in the Season 2 finale, officially marking the end of an era for the series. Taylor Sheridan's original oil drama from Paramount+ took a big swing in Season 2's penultimate episode after Cami Miller (Demi Moore), the wife of the late M-Tex owner Monty, unceremoniously fired her president of operations, Tommy, even though he was in the right. As a result, the finale showed Tommy weighing his options and creating newfound opportunities for himself and his family.

Tommy's problems didn't stop there because Episode 9 also ended with his son, Cooper (Jacob Lofland), saving his fiancée, Ariana, from being sexually abused by a racist customer, but legal repercussions were also inbound for him due to his heroic yet reckless actions. Tommy took it one problem at a time in Landman's incredible finale as he laid out his next steps that included a huge risk.

It’s the End of an Era for Landman After Tommy’s Huge Decision

Landman Season 2's finale revealed a game-changing new path for Tommy Norris after he successfully built a new company overnight by convincing his former-rival-turned-business-partner, Gallino (Andy Garcia), to bankroll Cooper’s wells. Tommy negotiated a $44 million loan from him to start his new venture, which meant honoring an earlier deal involving Cooper's oil discoveries that are technically not tied to M-Tex.

This new deal allowed Tommy to form "CTT Oil Exploration and Cattle, LLC," which is named after Cooper, him, and his father, T.L. The "cattle" at the end was added by Nate to secure the LLC quickly. The creation of Tommy's new company marks the end of an era for Landman because it creates a significant pivot for the Paramount+ series as it closes the chapter on the M-Tex oil era that defined the first two seasons.

Moreover, this new shift means that Tommy is moving away from being bossed around, completely severing ties with higher-ups and powerful people (aka Cami) who clearly have no clue how to run an oil business within the competitive Texas landscape. In the outside realm, this move further debunks the rumors that Billy Bob Thornton is leaving Landman because this new venture means that he will play a large role in the show's future moving forward.

Tommy's new company is staffed entirely by Norris family members and soon-to-be-ex-MTex employees (aka his most trusted individuals).

Aside from Tommy overseeing everything as the proud owner, he gave each core character vital roles. Cooper will serve as president of the board, Rebecca as chief operating officer and chief counsel, Dale and Boss will lead exploration and spearhead the crew, T.L. will oversee drilling remotely, and Ariana received an offer to be the secretary. A bonus is the fact that Tommy and his employees will share a generous 25 percent of the profits made by the new company.

Tommy's departure from M-Tex came as a blessing in disguise, as he managed to pull off a strategic move during a time when his back was against the wall. However, there is a catch amid Tommy's newfound success.

Tommy's New Venture Has a Hidden Dark Twist

Tommy's huge decision to form his new company is a pretty risky gamble because it involves a partnership with Galino, a dangerous cartel leader who has a no-nonsense attitude when it comes to killing, as evidenced by his actions in the Landman Season 1 finale.

Part of the new deal with Galino is the consequences surrounding the failure of Tommy's investment, because the cartel leader warned him that such an event would cost him what he loves most, meaning that his family and friends could potentially be targets in Landman Season 3. This is a dark twist because of the idea that everything, from his company to all the interpersonal relationships he built, will be gone in an instant if he fails to deliver for Galino.

While Tommy did claim his independence by getting out of the usual structural cycle of the oil business, the caveat here is a renewed sense of danger because he would need to be a step ahead of Galino, considering that he is not aware of when his former rival would flip on him.

Whatever the case, Landman's Season 2 finale proved that Tommy is a hard man to beat, and he will do everything in his power to keep those closest to him safe at any cost.