Report: Dutton Ranch Season 2 Is No Longer Expected To Release On Paramount+ Until After Taylor Sheridan's 2 Ongoing Series & Upcoming Season Premiere

A new batch of updates about Dutton Ranch Season 2's release window gave a concrete idea of when the show will return to Paramount+ (and it's not soon). The Yellowstone spinoff series made waves when it premiered on Paramount+ on May 15, 2026, introducing a new chapter focused on Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) as they attempt to build a new life in South Texas. Season 1 had nine episodes, releasing weekly on Fridays through the July 3 finale. The series became an immediate hit due to its compelling story and complex characters, achieving a milestone of being Paramount+'s biggest original series launch after earning 12.9 million global views. Thanks to its success, Paramount+ renewed Dutton Ranch for Season 2 in June 2026, weeks before its Season 1 finale aired.

Dutton Ranch's early success has led fans to wonder when the show will return to Paramount+. Speaking in an October 2026 interview with Deadline at the Paramount UK Upfronts, Kelly Reilly confirmed that filming for Dutton Ranch Season 2 will begin in "early 2027," giving fans an idea of when it will return.

Reilly's latest comments align with her previous comments to The Hollywood Reporter (THR) in July 2026, when she noted that the cast and crew are "slated to start early 2027 to film:"

"We’re slated to start early 2027 to film. But the room starts up pretty quick. I think we’re going to be very much involved in the room, so the next sort of six months is all about writing it."

Ed Harris, who portrays veterinarian Everett McKinney, provided a more specific window in a July 2026 interview with Entertainment Tonight (ET) that production is set to start in February 2027. This specific production window should give fans a solid idea of when the show will return on the small screen.

When Is Season 2 of Dutton Ranch Coming Out?

Paramount+

Dutton Ranch Season 1 was filmed primarily across North Texas from August 2025 (via Collider) before wrapping in March 2026, leading to a series premiere on May 15, 2026. Based on Ed Harris' confirmation that Dutton Ranch Season 2 will begin production in February 2027, the start date suggests a multi-month shoot that could wrap in late summer or early fall, potentially around September 2027.

If Season 2 follows a similar release strategy, Dutton Ranch's return to Paramount+ could happen in late 2027, likely around November. There is also a possibility that the show's sophomore run could premiere in early 2028, depending on post-production and adjustments needed due to the takeover by new showrunner Benjamin Cavell.

A late 2027 or early 2028 release for Dutton Ranch Season 2 means it will be part of the wave of Network TV shows set around that timeframe. It's too early to tell which shows on the streaming side of the equation would join Dutton Ranch in that same timeframe, but a fourth-quarter release isn't new for Taylor Sheridan's shows under the Paramount+ banner.

Sheridan has relied on launching his major series in late-year windows. Some notable examples include Mayor of Kingstown Season 1 in November 2021, Tulsa King Season 1 in November 2022, 1923 Season 1 in December 2022, Landman Season 1 in November 2024, and most recently, Landman Season 2 in November 2025.

The November-December 2027 release window for Dutton Ranch Season 2 works best because it positions the show's return during a high-visibility stretch that would also boost the streamer itself.

Which Taylor Sheridan Shows & Seasons Will Premiere Before Dutton Ranch Season 2?

Paramount+

Taylor Sheridan has a plethora of shows on Paramount+, while fans await the release of Dutton Ranch Season 2 on the streamer. Currently, there are two shows in the Sheridan-verse that have new episodes airing weekly on Paramount+ and CBS.

Marshals Season 2, another Yellowstone spinoff starring Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton, premiered on CBS on October 4, 2026, with next-day streaming on Paramount+. It is already airing weekly on Sundays. Coming off its strong Season 1 performance on the network, the show's sophomore run continues Kayce's work with the U.S. Marshals in Montana, dealing with new crimes every week while still including callbacks to Yellowstone events and characters.

Tulsa King Season 4 arrived on Paramount+ on October 16, with new episodes dropping weekly on Fridays through a December 18 finale. The latest season of the Sylvester Stallone-led series follows Dwight Manfredi as he attempts to legitimize his operations while dealing with corrupt politicians and a personal loss that would define his arc in the upcoming episodes. Season 4's premiere ended on a major cliffhanger after a plane crash completely changed everything for Dwight.

Frisco King is the next Taylor Sheridan series on the docket. The Tulsa King spinoff starring Samuel L. Jackson will premiere on Paramount+ on December 18 with two episodes followed by new episodes every Friday. The show follows Russell Lee Washington Jr who relocates to Frisco, Texas, to build his own criminal enterprise.

Mayor of Kingstown Season 5 is the first confirmed Taylor Sheridan series to premiere next year. Set to be released on Paramount+ on January 15, 2027, the final season of the Jeremy Renner-led series will pit Renner's Mike McLusky against FBI agent Russell Hardy who arrives in Kingstown to unearth all of Mike's secrets and disrupt the town's corrupt system from within.