LEGO Splits the Fanbase With First Photo of New Marvel's Venom Set

LEGO is releasing a brand new Marvel set featuring Spider-Man and Anti-Venom, and the fanbase is in the midst of a hot debate on whether LEGO did something right or wrong. LEGO releases tons of sets every single year under the Marvel banner. In 2026 alone, at least 12 sets have been confirmed for release during the calendar year, but fans could end up getting more.

A small, 31-piece LEGO set is set to be released in 2026, titled Spider-Man vs. Anti-Venom Heist. The set only includes an ATM with some money coming out of it, a skateboard, and minifigures of Spider-Man and Anti-Venom. While none of that may seem like a big deal on the surface, some fans are up in arms about how little anti-venom is.

As seen in the promotional pieces for the upcoming set, the Anti-Venom minifigure is not even as big as a traditional minifig. Instead, he is a tiny version, about half the height of Spider-Man.

Notably, this is the first instance in LEGO history of a tiny version of one of the Symbiotes. In the past, particularly in Anti-Venom's case, they have appeared the same as normal minifigs.

This tiny version of Anti-Venom has the fanbase split. Some feel as though it is quite funny to see such a small version of the character, while others think it is a major missed opportunity.

A lot of Marvel LEGO collectors have begged for a bigfig version of Venom for some time now. A bigger iteration of Venom has been included in video games before, but never in physical LEGO sets. Therefore, one side of the fanbase thinks LEGO could have finally given everyone a big version of a Symbiote character, but instead, they made it even smaller than normal.

However, it is important to note that the Anti-Venom in the upcoming set does not necessarily appear to be the regular version of the character anyway. Instead of having traditional limbs and what looks to be a Spider-Suit, this Anti-Venom is more of a clump of the Symbiote with tendrils.

The official details of the Spider-Man vs. Anti-Venom Heist set, such as the release date, have not been released yet.

Will LEGO Ever Make a Bigfig of Venom?

As mentioned, LEGO collectors have longed for the Venom bigfig for years now, and with each passing year, their hopes are squashed. One would assume that, since there is such a demand for a Venom bigfig, LEGO would jump at the opportunity to create one. That doesn't seem to be the case, though.

On one hand, this could be a smart decision on LEGO's part. If fans keep asking year after year for a Venom bigfig, LEGO could almost certainly bank on achieving amazing sales on a set that has one in it if they do eventually release something like that. They could also charge a lot more for that set than normal, knowing that fans would pay the money just to have the bigfig.

On the other hand, though, refusing to make a set with a Venom bigfig could lead to LEGO losing some of their customer base. After a while, if LEGO still hasn't put a Venom bigfig out, some collectors may just say that they are done collecting, especially if it feels like LEGO isn't listening to the people spending their hard-earned money on its products.

Eventually, one would have to assume that LEGO will come out with a Venom bigfig. Most likely, since the original Venom is the most popular version of any of the Symbiote characters, it would be a bigfig of him. However, that would still open the door for others to receive bigfigs as well.

