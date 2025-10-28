Marvel Studios Just Revealed 3 MCU Disney+ Series to Stream This Halloween

As Halloween swiftly approaches, Marvel Studios is getting into the spooky spirit by spotlighting three must-watch MCU series on Disney+. While Disney+ is already home to family favorites like Hocus Pocus, Frankenweenie, and Halloweentown, Marvel is adding its own brand of supernatural fun to the mix. The studio just promoted a trio of eerie, magic-filled projects perfect for fans looking to celebrate the season Marvel-style.

Just days before Halloween, on Tuesday, October 28, Marvel Studios revealed (via X) a trio of series to stream on Disney+ for the spooky holiday. The lineup includes Werewolf by Night, Agatha All Along, and the upcoming Marvel Zombies, representing Marvel's darker side across 2022, 2024, and 2025 releases.

The selection not only celebrates the studio's growing embrace of supernatural storytelling but also reflects its recent push into edgier, TV-MA-rated or R-rated territory with projects like Deadpool & Wolverine and Marvel Zombies.

While the lineup feels fitting for the Halloween season, some fans may notice a few notable omissions. WandaVision, for instance, features a standout Halloween episode (which has been promoted in the past) and serves as the foundation for much of the witchcraft and chaos explored later in Agatha All Along.

Additionally, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, though a film, leans heavily into horror-inspired visuals and tone, making it an ideal companion for spooky season viewing.

Given that Werewolf by Night is essentially a modern TV special rather than a traditional series, it blurs the line between categories, leaving room for debate about what qualifies for Marvel's Halloween recommendations.

3 MCU Disney+ Series to Watch This Halloween

Marvel Zombies

Marvel Zombies is Marvel Studios' newest addition to its spooky lineup, and it's already making a major splash on Disney+. Released this month, the animated series dives into a horrifying alternate reality where Earth's heroes have turned into flesh-eating monsters, showcasing some of Marvel's bloodiest moments yet.

From Ms. Marvel crushing Namor's skull with her powers to the Hulk pulverizing a zombified Thor in the finale, every episode delivers the kind of violence the MCU has never shown before.

The show doesn't shy away from gore, giving characters like Blade, Valkyrie, and Spider-Man their most savage moments ever, including a scene where Spidey decapitates a horde of zombies mid-battle. Fans won't find that anywhere else.

Werewolf by Night

When Werewolf by Night debuted on Disney+ in October 2022, it marked Marvel Studios' first-ever Special Presentation, and it remains a perfect Halloween watch for MCU fans.

Directed by Michael Giacchino, the black-and-white homage to classic monster movies follows Gael Garcia Bernal's Jack Russell, a reluctant monster hunter who transforms into a werewolf during a deadly contest for a mystical relic known as the Bloodstone.

Praised for its practical effects, eerie cinematography, and old-school horror tone, the special stands apart from traditional Marvel fare, with the potential for a sequel still looming.

Agatha All Along

Of all the projects on Marvel's Halloween lineup, Agatha All Along is arguably the most fitting for the season. The series dives headfirst into witchcraft, curses, and dark humor, centering on Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness as she reclaims her powers and assembles a coven of witches.

The journey along the Witches' Road is filled with classic Halloween and horror influences, from eerie haunted-house settings to gothic visuals and cursed trials that feel straight out of a dark fairytale.

Each episode pays homage to iconic witches and horror staples, drawing inspiration from The Wizard of Oz, Practical Magic, and even Fleetwood Mac's mystical "white witch" era, giving Agatha All Along the tone of a twisted Halloween road movie through the history of pop culture witchcraft.

Its cast, including Joe Locke, Debra Jo Rupp, Aubrey Plaza, and Patti LuPone, also brings both star power and personality to a show that celebrates the weird and the wicked.