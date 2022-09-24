Disney+ Announces Halloween Marvel Studios 'Double Feature' Event

Marvel Studios has been known to cross genres, tones and styles, but in October the MCU will receive its first Halloween special.

The long-rumoured Werewolf By Night TV special will hit Disney+ in October, marking the release of Marvel Studios' first Holiday presentation. Gael Garcia Bernal's werewolf-centric tale recently received its first trailer at D23, which showed off a darker and scarier horror style for the MCU.

The trailer also confirmed an October release date for Werewolf By Night, which will arrive alongside a number of exciting Halloween titles on Disney+.

To mark the occasion, Disney is putting on a very special in-person Halloween event for fans.

Disney+ Hosting Marvel Halloween Event

Disney+

In conjunction with the announcement of its Halloween slate, it was announced on Disney+'s social media channels that a special screening would be held for fans in Los Angeles.

On Saturday, October 8, Marvel fans will have the chance to attend a double feature presentation of two MCU Halloween titles at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles.

Starting at 9:30 pm WandaVision's 'Halloween Spooktacular' episode will be played followed by Werewolf By Night.

Ticket reservations will open to the public on Monday September 26 at 10:00 am PDT.

Disney+

Marvel Studios Celebrates Halloween

Werewolf By Night will be the first Special Presentation of its kind that Marvel Studios has released on Disney+, making it a truly game-changing event for fans. The MCU has previously celebrated the Halloween holiday in WandaVision's sixth episode, so this double feature is truly a match made in heaven.

Werewolf By Night will reportedly run for just under an hour, which paired with WandaVision's 38-minute 'Halloween Spooktacular' episode should make for nearly 90 minutes of Marvel content at the Disney+ event.

Halloween isn't the only holiday Marvel Studios will celebrate this year with James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special set to release in time for the Christmas season. Marvel projects like Iron Man 3 and Hawkeye have celebrated the Christmas spirit in the past, so if Disney+ wanted to continue its holiday screening events, it has plenty of content to choose from.