Marvel Studios Omits 1 Movie From Its Official MCU Halloween Lineup

Marvel Studios' Halloween recommendations strangely omitted one MCU movie, which happens to be its only horror. Just days before Halloween, Marvel Studios reminded fans about three MCU projects on Disney+ that are perfect viewing for spooky season - Werewolf by Night, Agatha All Along, and Marvel Zombies.

There's no denying that those three Disney+ originals fit the bill for Halloween viewing, but Marvel Studios strangely omitted its most horror-esque movie from the post: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Beyond bringing the classic style of veteran horror director Sam Raimi (who famously directed The Evil Dead and Spider-Man), Doctor Strange 2 featured 10 scary moments and some jump scares that fit the bill for a horror.

Marvel Studios

Doctor Strange 2's precursor, WandaVision, is also a strange omission from Marvel Studios' horror recommendations. Beyond the series' witchy focus, Episode 6, "All-New Halloween Spooktacular," literally takes place on the spooky holiday, with the Maximoff family dressing up to celebrate the occasion in the Westview Hex.

However, that's not to say the original vision for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness wasn't scarier and even more perfect for Halloween...

Originally, Doctor Strange 2 was seemingly far more of a horror under The Black Phone director Scott Derrickson and writer C. Robert Cargill, who both exited the sequel in 2021 due to "creative differences," prompting big changes.

Before then, Derrickson was looking to make a "genuine horror film of sorts," but he felt he and the studio were "pulling against each other," which could have resulted in a "really bad movie," prompting his departure (via The Discourse).

In the original plans, the sorcerer sequel would have featured Nightmare as the main villain, not Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch, and would have "[played] around with alternate realities, and dream logic."

Ultimately, Derrickson's original plan for Multiverse of Madness would have made for even better Halloween viewing as a true horror. Many criticized Doctor Strange 2's final cut for feeling like a studio-made product that prioritized fanfare, cameos, and set-up, while also facing similar criticisms to other recent MCU movies.

By the time Doctor Strange 2 finally arrived in May 2022, the original horror descriptor had mostly been scrubbed from the movie, instead opting for a more upbeat, "Supernatural action-adventure."

Will Marvel Studios Ever Make a True Horror Movie?

Marvel Studios

The horror genre has made significant strides in recent years, with franchises such as It and The Conjuring proving that it can reach the mainstream and generate substantial box office revenue. DC Studios will soon capitalize on that growth when Clayface arrives in September 2026 as a body horror starring the shape-shifting Batman villain, and one has to wonder if Marvel Studios will be next.

As Sam Raimi was reportedly nearing a deal to direct Doctor Strange 3, fans can only hope that Marvel Studios will learn from its Multiverse of Madness mishaps. Hopefully, the director would be able to double down on the horror elements and truly commit to the sub-genre, albeit with the limits of a PG-13 rating.

Reportedly, Blade is still moving forward at Marvel Studios, with the latest reports indicating its period setting has been abandoned for a more modern approach. The vampire flick has been rumored to be R-rated, if it ever sees the light of day, and its monster-slaying focus could be perfect for a true MCU horror.

The studio is reportedly also teeing up Midnight Sons based on the "Damnation" storyline, pitting the franchise's more supernatural heroes against Sacha Baron Cohen's Mephisto. Once again, the nature of Moon Knight, Blade, and Werewolf by Night could lend well to a horror, especially with the devil himself as the villain.

Only time will tell what spooky outing the MCU will deliver in Phase 7 and beyond, but the supernatural is expected to play a key role in the franchise's future. If Clayface lands well for the DCU, both financially and critically, the chances only increase that Marvel Studios may open its doors to more horror.