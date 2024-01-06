Disney+ Confirms 3 Marvel Releases for January 2024

A trio of releases from the greater Marvel universe will be streaming on Disney+ starting this month.

After a roller-coaster ride of reception to releases on Disney's streaming service, with complaints galore for summer's Secret Invasion and a solid amount of praise for fall's Loki, Marvel looks to regroup in 2024.

This year will close out with one more Marvel release in What If...?, bringing one episode per night between December 22 and December 30 and setting the stage for more excitement at the start of the MCU's 16th year in the spotlight.

3 Marvel Releases on Disney+ in January 2024

Disney+ shared an official press release confirming the three projects from Marvel that will debut on the service in January 2024.

X-Men (2000)

20th Century Fox

The first Marvel project to hit Disney+ in 2024 is one of the original Marvel movies to kick off the modern era. Bryan Singer's X-Men will finally land on the service alongside other legacy mutant-centric films.

Introducing Hugh Jackman in his first appearance as Wolverine, the film also features a huge ensemble cast filled by stars like Halle Berry's Storm, James Marsden's Cyclops, Patrick Stewart's Professor X, and Ian McKellan's Magneto.

As Jackman's James Logan first meets up with the mutants already living in Charles Xavier's mansion, he learns of the huge war building up against Magneto, who strongly believes humans and mutants shouldn't coexist with each other.

The film originally debuted in theaters on July 14, 2000, and it will be available to stream on Disney+ on Friday, January 5, 2024.

Echo

Marvel Studios

The MCU's first new project of 2024 will be Alaqua Cox's Echo series. Her character returns after her debut in Hawkeye alongside Charlie Cox's Daredevil and Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin.

This series will explore Maya Lopez's origins as she reunites with D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk and battles the likes of the Man Without Fear, all while highlighting her Native American background as she struggles with being set up as the Kingpin's successor.

Echo will make history for Marvel Studios with only five episodes (the fewest of any episodic MCU show yet), and it will also be the first project in MCU history to debut simultaneously on Disney+ and Hulu.

On top of that, all five episodes will drop on the same day, January 9, 2024, marking the first time any MCU show has used this release strategy.

Assembled: The Making of Echo

Marvel Studios

Like every other MCU Disney+ show, Echo will get its own episode of Marvel Studios' Assembled series.

Typically about an hour in length, Assembled: The Making of Echo will take a peek behind the curtain of the show's production, giving fans a look into how Alaqua Cox and company brought this show to life.

This new Assembled episode will debut on Disney+ on Wednesday, January 31, about three weeks after the Echo series arrives.