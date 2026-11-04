Leaked LEGO Star Wars 2027 Sets Surface Online, Featuring Historic Starkiller Collectibles With Darth Vader and Han Solo

A wave of new LEGO Star Wars sets for 2027 has surfaced online, headlined by long-awaited Luke Starkiller collectibles alongside minifigures of characters like Darth Vader, Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, and many more. The year 2027 marks 50 years since the original Star Wars premiered in 1977, and LEGO is celebrating the milestone in grand style with a wave of sets and posters running from January through October. The sets focus heavily on the original trilogy, but the collectible poster tiles span all nine Skywalker Saga films.

The most exciting detail about the wave is that its minifigures are based on Star Wars concept artist Ralph McQuarrie's original art for the trilogy's characters. McQuarrie's role in Star Wars history cannot be overstated. George Lucas hired him in 1975 to illustrate scenes from his script, and those paintings helped convince 20th Century Fox to back the film. McQuarrie designed the looks of Darth Vader, Chewbacca, R2-D2, C-3PO, and the Stormtroopers, and many shots in the finished film recreated his paintings almost exactly. These new figures pay tribute to that original vision, before the designs were finalized for the screen.

McQuarrie's vision also included a radically different hero in Luke Starkiller, a name Star Wars fans know all too well. Seeing that design headline a LEGO wave is enough to make any original trilogy aficionado giddy at the prospect of the 2027 minifigures and posters.

The last time a Luke Starkiller figure surfaced was in 2023, when LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga added one as a free DLC character for Star Wars Day. Before that, Hasbro produced a full line of McQuarrie concept action figures for the 30th anniversary in 2007. The 2027 wave marks the first time buildable LEGO sets have been designed around Luke Starkiller and McQuarrie's other original work. Below is every set in the anniversary wave, broken down by price, release window, and exclusive collectible.

Every Set, Figure, and Poster in the 2027 LEGO Star Wars Anniversary Wave

75478 Y-Wing Starfighter

Star Wars

Price: $80

$80 Release: January 2027

January 2027 Anniversary Figure: Luke Starkiller (concept art)

Luke Starkiller (concept art) Piece Count: 676

The Y-Wing returns at play scale, reportedly packing stud shooters and a proton torpedo function. The regular minifigure lineup is eye-catching, featuring Dutch Vander, Mon Mothma, and the astromech droid R2-BHD. Dutch Vander, better known as Gold Leader, led the Y-Wing assault on the first Death Star in A New Hope, while Mon Mothma is a Rebel leader collectors have wanted LEGO to revisit for years.

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The real draw, though, is the anniversary figure, Luke Starkiller. That was the hero's name in the early drafts of Star Wars, including the 1975 script Adventures of the Starkiller. Lucas changed the surname to Skywalker during production, reportedly because he considered "Starkiller" too violent, and the switch came so late that the cell-block rescue scene, the first time Luke says his full name on screen, had to be reshot. McQuarrie's design for this version of the hero differs noticeably from Mark Hamill's final look, giving LEGO plenty of fresh material to play with.

75480 Bespin Duel

Star Wars

Price: $80

$80 Release: January 2027

January 2027 Anniversary Figure: Darth Vader (concept art)

Darth Vader (concept art) Piece Count: 718

LEGO recreates the most famous lightsaber duel in cinema history as a diorama-playset hybrid. The build reportedly includes a movable Vader and a bridge antenna as a play function, plus a quote tile reading "No, I am your father." Standard Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader minifigures are also included.

LEGO last visited this scene in 2020 with a Bespin Duel set, but that was a small Target exclusive marking the 40th anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back, at just 295 pieces. At a reported 718, this version is well over twice the size.

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The concept-art Vader is a collector's dream. McQuarrie designed the Sith Lord from Lucas' brief for a tall, dark figure with a spooky, wind-blown presence, combining a samurai helmet with a full-face breathing mask on the reasoning that Vader needed a spacesuit to survive travel between ships. His 1975 painting of Vader dueling Deak Starkiller, one of the heroes of the early drafts, showed an elongated, skull-like mask that differs subtly from the final film design.

75470 Mustafar Duel

Price: $40

$40 Release: January 2027

January 2027 Anniversary Figure: Han Solo (concept art)

Han Solo (concept art) Piece Count: 372

The cheaper of the two duel sets recreates Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker's climactic clash in Revenge of the Sith. Three minifigures are expected, and like the Bespin set, it reportedly blends diorama display with play features at a budget-friendly price.

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The included Han Solo figure is one of the wave's most fascinating pieces. Early McQuarrie-era designs for Han looked nothing like Harrison Ford's Corellian smuggler, showing instead a swashbuckling rogue who carried a lightsaber of his own. A lightsaber-wielding Han minifigure gives fans a piece of Star Wars history they never got to see on screen.

75482 Up-Scaled Luke Skywalker Minifigure

Star Wars

Price: $100

$100 Release: January 2027

January 2027 Anniversary Figure: "Female" Luke Starkiller

"Female" Luke Starkiller Piece Count: 981

LEGO's line of buildable up-scaled minifigures continues with Luke Skywalker, following the up-scaled Darth Vader. The big Luke reportedly wields a buildable blaster in his right hand instead of a lightsaber. This is a pilot version of the character, harking back to A New Hope, where he fought for the Rebel Alliance at the Battle of Yavin.

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The exclusive figure here might be the most historically significant of the whole wave. In McQuarrie's earliest concept sketches, the hero of Star Wars was a young woman. That female Starkiller concept gradually split and evolved, with her look and spirit feeding into what became Princess Leia. Fans have nicknamed the design "female Luke Starkiller" for decades, and it's among the most famous pieces of unused Star Wars art.

75477 Original Trilogy Desk Display

Star Wars

Price : $55

: $55 Release : April 2027

: April 2027 Anniversary Figure : C-3PO (concept art)

: C-3PO (concept art) Piece Count: 445

This desk-friendly vignette splits into three sections honoring the original trilogy's signature planets: Tatooine, Hoth, and Endor. Luke, Leia, and Darth Vader figures can stand alongside microscale builds of an X-Wing, a TIE fighter, the Millennium Falcon, and the Death Star. A printed 50th anniversary logo element also rounds out the display.

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The concept-art C-3PO taps into one of cinema's great origin stories. McQuarrie based the droid's design on the Art Deco Maschinenmensch robot from Fritz Lang's Metropolis, and his painting of C-3PO and R2-D2 crossing the Tatooine desert was the first production painting he completed for the film. That image also changed Star Wars history. Anthony Daniels was ready to turn the role down until the painting's forlorn expression moved him. "I sensed his vulnerability," he later recalled.

75494 Cloud City

Star Wars

Price: TBA

TBA Release: April 2027

April 2027 Anniversary Figure: R2-D2 (concept art)

A brand-new Cloud City headlines the April wave. Six minifigures are rumored to feature, including Boba Fett, Lando Calrissian, Darth Vader, Leia, Han Solo, and the concept-art R2-D2. The set also reportedly includes a new molded piece for Han Solo frozen in carbonite, an upgrade over older versions.

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The concept R2-D2 is a treat for animation fans. McQuarrie's original astromech design later inspired Chopper, the fan-favorite droid from Star Wars Rebels, just as his early Chewbacca sketches inspired Zeb Orrelios. McQuarrie's floating city, meanwhile, began life as the Imperial City of Alderaan in the early drafts of Star Wars. The concept was revived for The Empire Strikes Back.

75474 Yoda

Star Wars

Price: $150

$150 Release: August 2027

August 2027 Anniversary Figure: Chewbacca (concept art)

The August wave includes a large buildable Master Yoda with his cane, echoing the beloved UCS Yoda sculpture from 2002. A standard Yoda minifigure will also be part of the build.

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There's also a concept-art Chewbacca, which is a deep cut. McQuarrie's early Wookiee designs looked leaner and more cat-like than Peter Mayhew's final costume. As noted, those sketches found new life decades later as the basis for Zeb Orrelios in Star Wars Rebels.

75469 Premiere Anniversary Cinema

Star Wars

Price: $200 (rumored)

(rumored) Release: April 2027

April 2027 Anniversary Posters: The Phantom Menace & A New Hope

The Phantom Menace & Piece Count: 1,628

The largest set in the wave centers on a movie theater, reportedly styled after the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. If accurate, it's a fitting piece of lore. Star Wars debuted at the Chinese Theatre, then known as Mann's, on May 25, 1977, and famously drew lines around the block.

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Nine minifigures are expected, including theater staff, fans, and cosplayers. As the wave's flagship 18+ set, it fittingly features two poster tiles of Episode I and Episode IV.

75475 UCS TIE Advanced

Star Wars

Price : TBA

: TBA Release : May 2027

: May 2027 Anniversary Poster: Attack of the Clones

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The Ultimate Collector Series gains a new TIE Advanced, Darth Vader's personal fighter from the Battle of Yavin. It updates the long-retired UCS Vader's TIE Advanced from 2006, includes a Darth Vader minifigure, and features the Episode II poster tile.

75465 Midi-Scale Death Star II

Star Wars

Price : $70 (rumored)

: $70 (rumored) Release : June 2027

: June 2027 Anniversary Poster: Revenge of the Sith

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The half-finished second Death Star joins LEGO's midi-scale Starship Collection. It is only the third LEGO take on the battle station from Return of the Jedi, following a 2005 UCS model and a 2023 gift-with-purchase. An Episode III poster tile comes bundled with it.

75495 Concept Art Stormtrooper Helmet

Star Wars

Price : TBA

: TBA Release : January 2027

: January 2027 Anniversary Poster : Rogue One

: Piece Count: 832 (rumored)

The LEGO Helmet Collection continues with a twist, featuring a Stormtrooper helmet based on McQuarrie's concept art rather than the final screen design. Its rumored 832 pieces would make it the third-largest set in the Helmet Collection line.

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This 18+ display piece also includes the collectible Rogue One poster tile, a fitting pairing, since that film's story leads directly into the 1977 original and deliberately echoed its aesthetic.

75467 Star Wars Poster

Star Wars

Price : TBA

: TBA Release : April 2027

: April 2027 Anniversary Poster: A New Hope

The April wave also includes a buildable LEGO poster recreating A New Hope's famous poster. A 6x8 collectible tile of the Episode IV poster is included as well, letting fans display the art at two scales.

75466 Darth Vader 2-in-1 Wall Art

Star Wars

Price : TBA

: TBA Release : January 2027

: January 2027 Anniversary Poster: The Empire Strikes Back

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This 18+ art set lets builders create a wall-mounted Darth Vader piece, with a 2-in-1 design suggesting two buildable options in one box. It follows in the footsteps of LEGO Art's earlier Star Wars mosaics and includes the Episode V collectible poster tile.

75468 Tatooine Film Set

Star Wars

Price : $80 (rumored)

: $80 (rumored) Release : April 2027

: April 2027 Anniversary Poster : Return of the Jedi

: Piece Count: 523 (rumored)

This might be the most special set in the entire wave. The Tatooine Film Set recreates a behind-the-scenes diorama of the original movie's production and includes the first widely available George Lucas minifigure. A young Lucas joins a cameraman, a boom mic operator, Luke Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, C-3PO, and R2-D2.

Star Wars

A Lucas minifigure technically exists already, but it was a 2009 gift handed out to select LEGO employees and never released to the public. That version is one of the rarest minifigures on Earth, with auction estimates running from $8,000 to $16,000. The 2027 figure marks the first time any fan can simply buy one.

75484 UCS Anakin's Jedi Interceptor

Star Wars

Price : TBA

: TBA Release : August 2027

: August 2027 Anniversary Poster: The Force Awakens

Anakin Skywalker's nimble Eta-2 Actis-class interceptor from Revenge of the Sith gets the Ultimate Collector Series treatment.

Star Wars

This set includes the Episode VII poster tile. Anakin and R2-D2 minifigures seem likely given the ship's on-screen history, though that remains unconfirmed.

75486 Captain Rex

Star Wars

Price : TBA

: TBA Release : August 2027

: August 2027 Anniversary Poster: The Last Jedi

A set honoring Captain Rex, the fan-favorite clone captain from Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, who returns in Ahsoka Season 2, arrives with the Episode VIII poster tile.

Star Wars

Rex remains one of the most beloved Star Wars characters outside the films, and his inclusion broadens the anniversary wave beyond the movies.

75487 UCS Millennium Falcon

Star Wars

Price : TBA

: TBA Release : October 2027

: October 2027 Anniversary Poster: The Rise of Skywalker

A new Ultimate Collector Series Millennium Falcon reportedly arrives in October 2027, alongside the Episode IX poster tile that completes the nine-film poster collection.

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The 2017 UCS Falcon launched at $799.99 and remains one of the largest LEGO sets ever made, so expectations for its successor are enormous.