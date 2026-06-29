LEGO to Release First-Ever Star Wars Set Featuring George Lucas Himself

For the first time ever, Star Wars fans will finally get the opportunity to purchase a LEGO Star Wars minifigure of George Lucas, the creator of the multi-billion-dollar franchise. George Lucas' impact on Star Wars literally cannot be measured. He may not own the rights to Lucasfilm or the Star Wars brand any longer, but the universe would not exist if he hadn't created and released the original movie (now known as A New Hope) in 1977.

According to a report from Brick Tap via Instagram, LEGO Star Wars will release a new set sometime in 2027 that will include a minifigure of George Lucas. The details of the set itself were not revealed, just that a figure of Lucas will finally be released.

LEGO

It is worth noting that a Lucas minifigure does technically exist. A figure of him was created and given out to LEGO designers in 2009. It includes Lucas in a button-up shirt and jeans, holding a clapperboard. It is one of the rarest LEGO minifigures in existence, and a highly sought-after collectible in the pop culture industry.

However, while that minifigure of Lucas does exist, the one that will be released in 2027 is the first and only Lucas figure that will be included in a wide release that anyone can purchase.

George Lucas

Lucas has always been a somewhat private and low-key person, but fans have been able to buy pieces of merchandise based on him. For example, Hasbro released an action figure of Lucas in a Stormtrooper costume over a decade ago, and then the figure was re-released more recently in 2022 as part of the Black Series line.

It is also worth noting that Lucas made an appearance in The Padawan Menace, a LEGO Star Wars film released in 2011, before Disney acquired Lucasfilm. Lucas didn't voice himself in the movie, but he was a featured character included for comedic purposes.

LEGO

Lucas' minifigure (if it does, in fact, get released) will undoubtedly be a highly collectible piece of merch. Many Star Wars fans have a lot of love and respect for the creator, and since there are not a lot of pieces of memorabilia modeled after him, fans take what they can get.

A release date for the set that will include Lucas hasn't been released yet, and it has not been reported which set he will be included in.

Will George Lucas Ever Make a Star Wars Return?

Since George Lucas sold Lucasfilm to Disney in 2012, fans have always wondered if he would ever be brought on in some sort of creative role on a Star Wars project. While he is not specifically credited as a producer, director, etc. in modern Star Wars movies and shows, many believe that he still speaks to executives like Dave Filoni and may give his input when asked.

No matter if that is true or not, nearly every Star Wars fan can agree that it would be extremely exciting if Lucas was brought back to the franchise, even if it was just for something small like a consultant for a project.

It would not even be that important or exciting for him to do something like that, but it would be refreshing to know that he is still on good terms with Disney and approves of the Star Wars stories the House of Mouse is telling.

Now that Dave Filoni is the president of Lucasfilm, Lucas coming back to a Star Wars set or being credited as an advisor, consultant, etc., seems more likely than ever. One would have to assume he would jump at the opportunity to come back, even if it was kept a secret, since he always considered the Star Wars franchise his baby.